IMCD Reports EBITA Of EUR 403 Million In The First Nine Months Of 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

. Gross increase of 6% to EUR 909 million (+8% on a constant currency basis)

. Operating EBITA increase of 1% to EUR 403 million (+3% on a constant currency basis)

. Free cash flow of EUR 299 million (first nine months of 2023: EUR 364 million)

. Cash of EUR 4.67 (first nine months of 2023: EUR 4.68)

. Strengthening of our position in all operating segments through 12 acquisitions year to date

Valerie Diele-Braun, CEO: "I am pleased to report solid results for the first nine months of the year, despite the volatile global economic environment. On a forex adjusted basis, we delivered gross profit growth of 8% and an increase in operating EBITA of 3%. All segments contributed to our organic operating EBITA growth of 5% in the third quarter. Furthermore, we successfully expanded our global network and product portfolio by three acquisitions in EMEA and Latin America. We continue to look for opportunities to further strengthen our business through expansion of our product portfolio and by selective acquisitions, whilst remaining focused on optimising our commercial and operational excellence."



