(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MOSCOW, RUSSIA, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moscow hosted the conclusion of the International Symposium 'Creating the Future' on November 6th, which is the first event held at the Russia National Center. The symposium was attended by over 6,000 participants from 101 countries.









The event brought together representatives from business, the scientific and engineering communities, futurists, artists, and creative industry professionals. Among the participants were delegates from BRICS, SCO, and CIS countries, who took part in more than 80 activities focused on exploring and designing the future. The symposium served as a unique platform for the exchange of cutting-edge ideas and strategies, emphasizing a multi-vector, human-centric, and technologically progressive approach.

In his welcoming speech, Sergey Kiriyenko, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Russia National Center, emphasized the importance of setting goals that go beyond current challenges and aiming for new breakthroughs: "Let me stress the main point - we must shape our future independently, based on a sovereign worldview, national culture, and firm commitment to moral and patriotic values. We dream of a sovereign and strong country and a fair world order where every person can realize their potential and be happy. The symposium is a contribution to this shared goal."

The discussions at the symposium covered four main areas: the future of humanity, technology, a multipolar world, and civilizations. Experts explored issues related to the post-information society, Russian futurism, artificial intelligence, and socio-economic trends. The 'Future of Technology' track focused on quantum technology, digital relations, and innovative approaches to energy.

A significant event was the Museum Congress, dedicated to the role of museums in Creating the Future, moderated by Elizabeth Likhacheva, Director of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts. Additionally, the 'Heritage for the Future' exhibition showcased works by young artists from six countries.

Experimental formats included 'Foresight of Worlds and Times', which involved the exploration of science fiction and the development of future scenarios using artificial intelligence. The symposium concluded with a tour of Moscow and the 'Message to the Future' project, allowing participants to share their visions and dreams.

The symposium was the first step in the work of the Russia National Center, established to showcase achievements and preserve the nation's heritage.

