Rising Incidence Of Mycoplasma Pneumonia: A Key Driver Transforming The Mycoplasma Testing Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mycoplasma Testing Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The mycoplasma testing market is witnessing rapid growth, expected to increase from $0.94 billion in 2023 to $1.08 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 14.0%. Growth is fueled by outbreaks and contamination incidents, heightened awareness, expansion of the biotechnology sector, research initiatives, and trends in the healthcare industry.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market ?

The market is expected to see rapid growth, projected to reach $1.71 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.2%. This growth is driven by the demand for quality assurance, emerging market demand, growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, an increase in cell-based therapies, and the expansion of biotechnology. Key trends include adherence to regulatory standards, healthcare awareness, innovations in point-of-care testing, and market expansion in developing economies.

Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market:



What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Mycoplasma Testing Market?

The rising incidence of mycoplasma pneumonia is expected to drive growth in the market. Mycoplasma pneumonia is a respiratory infection caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma pneumoniae. Mycoplasma testing is crucial for diagnosing this condition by detecting the presence of the bacteria in respiratory specimens, facilitating timely and accurate identification for appropriate treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 2 million cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae infections occur annually in the United States. Hence, the growing prevalence of mycoplasma pneumonia is boosting the market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Mycoplasma Testing Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Lonza Group AG, Roche Diagnostics International AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., CONMED Corporation, Nelson Laboratories Fairfield Inc., AngioDynamics Inc., Creative Bioarray, Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd., Biotools B & M Labs S.A, PromoCell GmbH, American Type Culture Collection, Bionique Testing Laboratories Inc., InvivoGen, Clongen Laboratories LLC, Norgen Biotek Corporation, Gen Bio Sciences (P) Ltd., GeneCopoeia Inc., Minerva Biolabs GmbH, Mycoplasma Experience, Savyon Diagnostics, ScienCell Research Laboratories Inc., AtriCure Inc., Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Inc., ARTWORKSIT

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Mycoplasma Testing Market Size ?

In the mycoplasma testing market, major players are investing in innovative products and technological advancements to meet end-user needs. For instance, in October 2022, SwiftDx, a UK-based biotechnology company, launched a PCR-based mycoplasma detection test. The SwiftDx Mycoplasma Detection Kit allows quick, accurate detection of contamination using a small sample from cell culture media, without disrupting growth. The test boasts high sensitivity and specificity, with results displayed in an easy-to-read format.

What Are The Segments In The Global Mycoplasma Testing Market?

The mycoplasma testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Instruments, Assay, Kits, and Reagents

2) By Technology: PCR, ELISA, Enzymatic Methods, DNA Staining, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Cell line Testing, Virus Testing, End- of- Production Cell Testing

4) By End User: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Cell Banks & Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes

North America: Largest Region in the Mycoplasma Testing Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Mycoplasma Testing Market Definition

Mycoplasma testing identifies mycoplasma pneumoniae, the bacterium responsible for contagious respiratory infections, through blood tests and culturing techniques.

The Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Mycoplasma Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into mycoplasma testing market size, mycoplasma testing market drivers and trends, mycoplasma testing market major players, mycoplasma testing competitors' revenues, mycoplasma testing market positioning, and growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification Global Market Report 2024



Cold Plasma Global Market Report 2024



Testing, Inspection, And Certification Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.