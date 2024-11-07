King Returns To Jordan After UK Visit

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Friday after a working visit to the United Kingdom.During the visit, His Majesty met with King Charles III of the United Kingdom and UK Prime Sir Keir Starmer.

