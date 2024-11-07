Rockbreaks Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Moving To Benefit From Increased Demand For Pgms

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) is poised to benefit from the automotive industry's shift toward hybrid and electric (“EVs”).“A surge in sales of hybrid cars as electric vehicle take-up slows is set to provide an unexpected boost to demand for platinum group metals ('PGMs') in the coming years, similar to the extended lifespan now predicted for coal,” reads a recent article that contains excerpts from a Reuters report.

“Platinum Group Metals, an up-and-coming player in the PGM space, is well positioned to capitalize on this trend. The company is engaged in the development of the Waterberg Project in South Africa. This project is strategically aligned with the growing demand for platinum and other PGMs, as it aims to produce large quantities of these crucial metals... By expanding its production capabilities and capitalizing on the growing market, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is looking to benefit from the increase in PGM demand, potentially driving substantial growth and success in the evolving landscape of sustainable transportation.”

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM. For more information about the company, visit .

