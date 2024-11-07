Wuxi XDC Named Best CDMO Winner At 2024 World ADC Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SHANGHAI and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC Cayman Inc. ("WuXi XDC" or the "Company", stock code: 2268), a leading global CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Organization) specializing in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other bioconjugates (XDCs), is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the "Best CDMO" at the World ADC Awards 2024 for the second consecutive year. Over the past three years, WuXi XDC has consistently earned recognition at the World ADC Awards, including being named the winner of the"Best CDMO" in 2023 and "Best CMO Runner-up" in 2022. This year, the company is also shortlisted for "Best ADC Platform Technology" and "Best CRO", highlighting its strong R&D capability and contributions to ADC development.

The prestigious award, presented at the World ADC San Diego conference, recognizes WuXi XDC's end-to-end, one-stop CRDMO excellence and exceptional services to global clients. The company's record of consecutive awards highlights its expertise and technical strength in driving innovation in the global ADC industry and meeting the complex needs from clients worldwide.

The World ADC Awards are held annually to recognize the outstanding achievements by teams, projects, technologies and individuals in the global ADC industry. The World ADC is a flagship event that brings together the brightest minds in ADC development, featuring key industry experts, breakthrough technologies, and forward-thinking collaborations. The 2024 conference in San Diego highlighted the latest advancements in ADCs and XDCs, from research through to commercialization, and celebrated innovations in the bioconjugate space.

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC stated: "Winning the prestigious award at the World ADC is a tremendous honor for WuXi XDC and a reflection of our team's relentless dedication to innovation and excellence. The recognition underscores the significant trust our clients place in us. Receiving the winner of the 'Best CDMO' award for two consecutive years highlights the consistency of our efforts and our position as a global leader in the ADC industry. WuXi XDC's mission is to accelerate and transform the discovery, development and manufacturing of bioconjugates through a comprehensive open-access platform, enabling our global healthcare partners and benefiting patients worldwide. We will strive to provide our clients with state-of-the-art technologies and integrated solutions to contribute to the global healthcare industry."

WuXi XDC won the Best CDMO Winner award for its integrated, one-stop CRDMO platform. The platform provides comprehensive, end-to-end services that significantly reduce timelines and mitigate risks associated with ADC development and manufacturing. With WuXi XDC's integrated solutions, the DNA-to-IND timeline for ADCs has been shortened to 15 months or less, significantly cutting down the conventional timeline to enter clinical trials by almost half. Additionally, WuXi XDC accelerates the development to Biologics License Application (BLA) within 24-36 months.

WuXi XDC's success is attributed to profound expertise in ADC technology, extensive experience in handling complex bioconjugates, and a truly integrated approach that unifies discovery, development, and manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and a global team of industry experts, WuXi XDC ensures seamless interdisciplinary collaboration, thereby minimizing risks and maximizing efficiency throughout the ADC development process.

The all-in-one manufacturing strategy integrates all four key phases of ADC production – mAb intermediate, linker-payload, drug substance, drug product – into one single site, ensuring seamless coordination and highest product quality. This approach makes WuXi XDC a reliable partner for clients seeking to advance their ADC/XDC programs efficiently and effectively. This combination of cutting-edge technology, industry experience and integrated solutions is what distinguishes WuXi XDC as a leader in the evolving ADC landscape.

As highlighted in the 2024 interim report, WuXi XDC's leadership in the ADC field is demonstrated by its expanding client base, growing to encompass 419 clients globally. Notably, 13 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies (ranked by 2023 revenue) have chosen WuXi XDC as their trusted partner, reflecting the high level of confidence placed in the company's expertise and capabilities.

The recognition from the World ADC Awards underscores WuXi XDC's relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering comprehensive service solutions to global clients. As a leading CRDMO in ADC and bioconjugates, WuXi XDC strives to remain at the forefront of innovation, empowering clients worldwide to accelerate the development of transformative therapies and benefit patients worldwide.

About WuXi XDC

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc.

("WuXi XDC" or the "Company", stock code: 2268) is a leading global CRDMO focused on antibody drug conjugates (ADC) and the broader bioconjugate market. It provides end-to-end contract research, development and manufacturing services for bioconjugates, including ADCs. Its services cover antibody intermediates and other biologics intermediates, chemical payloads and linkers, as well as bioconjugate drug substances and drug products. For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit:

.

WuXi XDC Contacts

Investor:[email protected]

Media:[email protected]

BD:[email protected]

