Associated Banc-Corp Decreases Prime Rate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GREEN BAY, Wis., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Associated

Banc-Corp (NYSE:

ASB ), the holding company for Associated Bank, N.A., announced today it has decreased the bank's prime rate from 8.00% percent to 7.75% percent, effective November 8, 2024.

ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP

Associated

Banc-Corp (NYSE:

ASB ) has total assets of $42 billion and is the largest holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank,

N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at

.

SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp

