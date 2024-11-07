(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Xerox Holdings Corporation (“Xerox” or the“Company”) (NYSE:XRX) on behalf of Xerox stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Xerox has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 29, 2024, Xerox issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2024. Among other items, Xerox issued non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.25, missing consensus estimates by $0.26, and revenue of $1.53 billion, representing a decline of 7.3% year-over-year and missing consensus estimates by $100 million. Xerox advised that "[t]his quarter includes an after-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $1.0 billion, or $8.16 per share and a charge to tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance of $161 million, or $1.29 per share." On this news, Xerox's stock price fell $1.79 per share, or 17.41%, to close at $8.49 per share on October 29, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Xerox shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

