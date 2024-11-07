(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Lululemon on August 8, 2024 with a Class Period from December 7, 2023 and July 24, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Lululemon have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was struggling with inventory allocation issues and color palette execution issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company's Breezethrough product launch underperformed; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company was experiencing stagnating sales in the Americas region; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Plaintiff alleges that the Company's stock suffered significant loss after defendants disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended January 28, 2024. Further, after reports regarding the Company's inconsistent inventory allocation and the Company's decision to "pause on sales [of the Breezethrough yoga wear] for now to make any adjustments necessary to deliver the best possible product experience," the stock again declined.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Lululemon, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

