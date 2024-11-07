Global Battery Alliance Unveils Results Of Wave Two Battery Passport Pilots, Two CATL Programs Included

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NINGDE, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) today successfully unveiled the results of the 2024 Battery Passport pilots during the Annual General Meeting, hosted in Shanghai and Ningde. Ten consortia, led by the world's leading battery cell manufacturers, successfully completed the largest pre-competitive effort to establish harmonized battery passport. As a member of the GBA, CATL supported this initiative by leading two pilot projects for its Shenxing and CTP batteries, achieving a new milestone towards more transparent and sustainable battery value chains.

In January 2023, GBA published the world's first battery passport proof of concept in Davos, Switzerland during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Building on the successful launch in 2023, the consortia worked with seven digital solution providers to determine the provenance and flow of seven materials: lithium, graphite (artificial), aluminum, cobalt, copper, iron phosphate, and nickel.

Aligning with existing regulations and voluntary standards, seven rulebooks were developed through a multi-stakeholder process by the GBA, including Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Biodiversity, and Circular Design.

With separate passports for its Shenxing and CTP batteries, CATL was one of the first companies to share its results from the pilots with data verification by independent agencies. This achievement reaffirms CATL's commitment to providing customers with sustainable and high-quality battery solutions. With an overall carbon footprint of 49 kgCO2eq/kwh across both pilots, CATL demonstrated its dedication to reducing emissions throughout the battery lifecycle. Furthermore, strong performance across all battery passport criteria highlights CATL's commitment to transparency, traceability, and environmental responsibility. By prioritizing sustainability, CATL aims to deliver value to customers while contributing to a greener future.

CATL remains committed to the development of GBA battery passports as a tool to enhance product transparency, safety, and sustainability. This initiative aligns with CATL's sustainable development vision, promoting transparency in product carbon footprint and ESG performance. By participating in the GBA battery passport development and advocacy, CATL aims to contribute to the establishment of global standards for battery industry sustainability, bridging regulatory gaps and fostering a greener future.

Beyond battery passports, CATL strives to actively contribute towards the development of industry standards and best practices. The company's nine carbon-neutral factories and innovative tools like CCMS and CREDIT demonstrate its dedication to reducing its environmental footprint.

Commenting on the launch, Inga Petersen, Executive Director of the GBA said: "We are thrilled with the results of the 2024 Battery Passport pilots and congratulate all participating organisations for this major achievement. Having the world's leading cell manufacturers mobilize their supply chains, work pre-competitively and report on harmonised sustainability expectations represents an unprecedented commitment to greater transparency and sustainability in the battery industry as captured in the 2030 GBA Vision."

Jiang Li, Vice President and Board Secretary of CATL, said: "The future of the battery industry lies in collaborative efforts to ensure sustainability and circularity. CATL is proud to be at the forefront of these efforts. Through our participation in the Battery Passport initiative and our active engagement in the GBA, we are shaping a more sustainable future for the battery sector."

