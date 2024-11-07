Rising Number Of Accidents: A Key Driver Transforming The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033

The motorcycle racing apparel market is experiencing steady growth, expected to rise from $1.99 billion in 2023 to $2.12 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to the emergence of e-sports, the rise of motorsport culture, market globalization, rider preferences, and evolving fashion trends.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market?

The market is projected to see significant growth, expected to reach $2.73 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is influenced by advancements in material science, increasing demand for customization, adherence to safety regulations, fashion trends, and economic factors. Key trends include innovative marketing strategies, customization options, safety features, aesthetic trends, and comfort in design.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market?

The rising number of accidents is contributing to the growth of the market. Accidents are becoming more frequent, primarily due to factors such as speeding, reckless driving, a lack of safety protocols, violations of traffic regulations, inadequate road lighting, and encroachment issues. Motorcyclists and their passengers are particularly vulnerable to accidents, as they are more exposed to weather and road hazards compared to drivers in enclosed vehicles. The increase in accidents is expected to generate substantial demand for motorcycle racing apparel and gear, which provide safety and comfort for riders.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Yamaha Motor Corporation, Fox Head Inc., Ferrari S.p.A, Dainese SpA, BMW SA, Alpinestars SpA, Scott Sports SA, FLY Racing Jackets, REV'IT!, OMP Racing S.p.A., Troy Lee Designs, Gerbing Heated, Klim Technical Riding Gear, Tucano Urbano, SIDI, Furygan, Vardenchi, Joe Rocket Jackets, ICON Motosports, ThorMX, Blackchrome Sportswear, FirstGear, AGVSport, HKM Sports Equipment GmbH, RST, Kushitani Hamamatsu Ride, Royal Enfield Gear, Spartan Pro Gear Co, Rynox Gears India Pvt Ltd., Helite, ScorpionEXO

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Size?

In the motorcycle racing apparel market, technological advancements are also prevalent. Companies are integrating features like GPS-connected devices and intelligent sensor helmets to enhance safety. For instance, Alpinestars introduced Tech-Air 10 in April 2022, an autonomous airbag system that provides comprehensive body protection for riders. This system includes AI crash detection to monitor and deploy the airbag during accidents.

What Are The Segments In The Global Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market?

The motorcycle racing apparel market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Clothing, Footwear, Protection Gear

2) By Distribution Channel: Non-Store, Store Built

3) By Application: Competitive Race, Recreation

North America: Largest Region in the Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Definition

Motorcycle racing apparel is specialized gear designed for safety and comfort, offering abrasion resistance and protective features to riders.

The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Motorcycle Racing Apparel Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Motorcycle Racing Apparel Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into motorcycle racing apparel market size, motorcycle racing apparel market drivers and trends, motorcycle racing apparel market major players, motorcycle racing apparel competitors' revenues, motorcycle racing apparel market positioning, and growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

