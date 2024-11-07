Global Mobile Data Protection Market Forecast To Reach $16.73 Billion By 2028 With 23.8% Annual Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mobile Data Protection Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Mobile Data Protection Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The mobile data protection market has seen exponential growth, expected to increase from $5.67 billion in 2023 to $7.12 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 25.6%. Key drivers include the rising use of mobile devices, escalating cybersecurity threats, stringent regulatory demands, trends in enterprise mobility, and concerns over data loss prevention.

How Big Is the Global Mobile Data Protection Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market is set to witness significant growth, projected to reach $16.73 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.8%. Factors contributing to this expansion include the proliferation of mobile applications, integration of IoT (Internet of Things), the adoption of biometric authentication, trends in remote work, and comprehensive endpoint security solutions. Major trends expected to emerge include endpoint security solutions, zero trust security models, mobile threat defense (MTD), containerization, and mobile app security enhancements.

Uncover In-Depth Analysis of the Global Mobile Data Protection Market by Accessing a Sample Report:

What Is Driving the Growth of the Mobile Data Protection Market?

The increasing incidence of cyber attacks is expected to significantly enhance the growth of the market. A cyber attack refers to attempts to gain unauthorized access to computer systems or networks with the intent to steal, destroy, or manipulate data, resulting in harm. Mobile data protection solutions help mitigate cyber threats by providing reliable services, implementing authentication measures, and preventing unauthorized access to mobile data. For instance, in 2021, the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), a US-based nonprofit organization focused on identity crime assistance and education, reported that there were 1,291 data breaches in September 2021, marking a 17% increase compared to the 1,108 breaches recorded in 2020. Thus, the rise in cyber attacks is propelling growth in the mobile data protection market.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Mobile Data Protection Market Share?

Major companies operating in the market report are Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Intel Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., EMC Corporation, Thales Group, VMware Inc., Symantec Corporation, NortonLifeLock Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Incorporated, Proofpoint Inc., Zscaler Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Kaspersky Lab, BlackBerry Limited, Lookout Inc., Bitdefender, Netskope Inc., MobileIron Inc., Forcepoint LLC, Absolute Software Corporation, F-Secure Corporation, Digital Guardian, Sophos Ltd., Wandera, CipherCloud, Acronis International GmbH, WinMagic, ESET s.r.o., SecureAge Technology Pte Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Mobile Data Protection Market Size ?

Product innovation is critical in the mobile data protection sector. In November 2021, Data Theorem Inc. introduced the industry's first Active Protection suite, offering observability and runtime defense across various application stacks, including mobile and cloud services, ensuring robust security from the client layer to the underlying infrastructure.

How Is the Global Mobile Data Protection Market Segmented?

The mobile data protection market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Software, Services

2) By Platform: Windows, Android, iOS, Mac OS, Blackberry, Linux

3) By Deployment: Cloud, On-premise, Hybrid

4) By End-User: Education, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services, and Insurance), Government, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Other End-Users

North America: The Leading Region in the Mobile Data Protection Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is the Mobile Data Protection Market?

Mobile data protection involves safeguarding sensitive information on portable devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets by preventing unauthorized access to data networks.

The Mobile Data Protection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Mobile Data Protection Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Mobile Data Protection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into mobile data protection market size, mobile data protection market drivers and trends, mobile data protection market major players, mobile data protection competitors' revenues, mobile data protection market positioning, and growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Micro Mobile Data Center Global Market Report 2024



Mobile Apps And Web Analytics Global Market Report 2024



Mobile 3D Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.