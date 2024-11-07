J&Y Law Recognized By Top Verdict For Multiple Million Dollar Case Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Los Angeles, California – The staff at J&Y Law is proud to announce that it has been acknowledged by Top Verdict for obtaining multiple impressive case results for clients in 2023. Having recovered tens of millions of dollars for accident throughout Los Angeles, it comes as no surprise that Top Verdict has included J&Y Law in several top settlement categories.

Top Verdict has recognized J&Y Law in its Number 1 Settlements in California in 2023, Number 1 Settlements in San Diego County in 2023, Top 10 Premises Liability Settlements in California in 2023, Top 100 Personal Injury Settlements in the United States in 2023, and Top 50 Wrongful Death Settlements in the United States in 2023 lists. These recognitions highlight the firm's experience and dedication to client success.

Top Verdict recognizes law firms and attorneys throughout the U.S. for obtaining the highest jury verdicts and settlements. The organization lists outstanding settlements in a number of different categories, one of them being Number 1 settlements in California.

For the year 2023, J&Y Law was listed on Top Verdict's Number 1 settlements in California twice. The firm's first placement on this list was for a $6,500,000 settlement it secured for a construction worker who suffered an electrical injury and fell from a high area on a work site.

The firm's second placement on this list is due to an impressive settlement it won for the victim of an accident involving a scooter and a car. J&Y Law obtained a $5,250,000 settlement for the victim of the accident.

Top Verdict also recognizes law firms for having the highest settlements in San Diego County. The firm's above-mentioned $6,500,000 settlement for an injured construction worker was also listed in this category. The inclusion of J&Y Law's outstanding win in this list is a testament to the firm's hard work and determination.

Several attorneys, including Yosi Yahoudai , J&Y Law's co-founder and managing partner, handled this particular case.

Top Verdict also recognizes law firms for excellence in the field of premises liability law. Premises liability suits are filed against property owners on behalf of individuals who suffered injuries due to safety hazards located on the defendant's property.

J&Y Law was included on this list for the above mentioned $6,500,000 settlement as well as a $6,000,000 settlement it obtained for an individual who was injured on a property owner's premises. This particular settlement was secured by Yosi Yahoudai and J&Y Law's Litigator & Senior Trial Lawyer, Alexander Boris .

In addition to receiving recognition for outstanding settlements in the state of California, J&Y Law has also been listed on Top Verdict's Top 100 Personal Injury Settlements in the United States in 2023. The firm appears twice on this list; once for its above-mentioned $6,500,000 construction accident settlement and again for the $6,000,000 premises liability victory.

The firm is delighted to announce that it has also been placed on Top Verdict's Top 50 Wrongful Death Settlements in the United States in 2023 list. J&Y Law received this honor for the previously mentioned $5,250,000 settlement the firm won for a scooter accident case.

Founded in 2009, J&Y Law has won life-changing verdicts and settlements for tens of thousands of individuals injured in accidents throughout Los Angeles. With, it isn't hard to believe that J&Y Law has been recognized several times in Top Verdict's 2023 lists. Throughout the years, J&Y Law has taken on a variety of cases, including claims for car accidents, rideshare accidents, truck crashes, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian incidents, and a handful of other dangerous incidents. The firm credits its success to its use of cutting-edge technology and the empathetic approach it takes when working with accident victims.

J&Y Law

1880 Century Park East, Suite 717, Los Angeles, CA 90067

(310) 407-0766

...



Press Contact : Jonathan Sanchez

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.