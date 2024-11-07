Siyata Mobile To Host Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call At 8:30 A.M. ET On November 15, 2024
Date
11/7/2024 7:16:40 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Q3 2024 results to be reported after the market close on November 14
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Siyata Mobile Inc.
(Nasdaq: SYTA )
(" Siyata " or the " Company "), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") devices and cellular signal booster systems, today announced it will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, November 15 to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results.
Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time/5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
North America dial-in number: +1 (888) 506-0062
International toll-free dial-in number: +1 (973) 528-0011
Access Code: 721899
A replay will be available until November 29, 2024. To access the replay, dial +1 (877) 481-4010 or +1 (919) 882-2331. When prompted, enter Passcode 51578.
The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: .
About Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.
Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW." Visit siyata and unidencellular to learn more.
SOURCE Siyata Mobile Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108863936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.