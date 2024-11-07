Genpact Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Total Revenue of $1.21 billion, Up 7% (7% constant currency) 1 Diluted EPS of $0.74, Up 16%; Adjusted Diluted EPS 2

of $0.85, Up 12% NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. "We delivered strong results again this quarter, with accelerating revenue growth, driven primarily by client trust in our ability to innovate across Data, Tech and AI. As a result, we are increasing guidance with 6% revenue growth now expected in 2024, up from 2% in the prior year with continued discipline driving adjusted EPS growth faster than revenue for the fourth year in a row," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, Genpact's President and CEO . "Our recent AI Day was another important milestone, bringing together more than 100 clients and partners to demonstrate our unique combination of data, domain,

and advanced technologies, including AI. Moving forward, we will build on this strong foundation, leveraging gen AI and other advanced technologies to drive superior value for clients." Key Financial Highlights – Third Quarter 2024

Total revenue was $1.21 billion, up 7% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis.1

Data-Tech-AI revenue was $569 million, up 9% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis,1 representing 47% of total revenue.3

Digital Operations revenue was $642 million, up 5% year-over-year, both on an as reported and constant currency basis,1 representing 53% of total revenue.3

Gross profit was $431 million, up 7% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 35.6%.

Net income was $133 million, up 13% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 11%.

Income from operations was $182 million, up 10% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 15%.

Adjusted income from operations was $213 million, up 9% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.6%.4

Diluted earnings per share was $0.74, up 16% year-over-year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share2 was $0.85, up 12% year-over-year.

Cash flow from operations was $228 million, up from $162 million in the third quarter of 2023. Genpact repurchased approximately 1.9 million common shares during the quarter for total consideration of approximately $75 million at an average price per share of $38.72. Outlook Genpact's outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024 is as follows:

Total revenue in the range of $1.222 billion to $1.233 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 6.6% to 7.6% as reported, or 5.8% to 6.8% on a constant currency basis.1



Digital Operations revenue growth of approximately 5.4% year-over-year and Data-Tech-AI revenue growth of approximately 9.0% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, as reported.

Digital Operations revenue growth of approximately 4.0% year-over-year and Data-Tech-AI revenue growth of approximately 9.0% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, on a constant currency basis.1

Gross margin of approximately 35.6%.

Adjusted income from operations margin5 of approximately 17.6%.

Genpact's updated outlook for the full year 2024 is as follows:

Total revenue in the range of $4.740 billion to $4.751 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 5.9% to 6.1% as reported, or 6.0% to 6.2% on a constant currency basis,1 up from the prior guidance of approximately 4.0% to 5.0% as reported.



Digital Operations revenue growth of approximately 5.9% year-over-year and Data-Tech-AI revenue growth of approximately 6.2% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, as reported, up from the previous midpoints of 5.2% and 3.8%, respectively.

Digital Operations revenue growth of approximately 6.0% year-over-year and Data-Tech-AI revenue growth of approximately 6.2% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range, on a constant currency basis,1 up from the previous midpoints of 5.5% and 3.9%, respectively.

Gross margin of approximately 35.4%, up from 35.3%.

Adjusted income from operations margin5 of approximately 17.1%, up from 17.0%. Adjusted diluted EPS6 in the range of $3.23 to $3.24, up from the prior range of $3.14 to $3.18.



















1 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period. 2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release. 3 Genpact updated the classification of certain service revenues from Digital Operations to Data-Tech-AI in the quarter ended March 31, 2024 to more accurately reflect the nature of, and mode of delivery for, the services provided, which have evolved over time. As a result, the revenue from Digital Operations and Data-Tech-AI for the third quarter of 2023 originally reported was $636 million and $500 million, respectively, which is $612 million and $523 million, respectively, in accordance with the updated classification. 4 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures.

Reconciliations of each of GAAP income from operations and GAAP net income to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release. 5 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for each of GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release. 6 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

Genpact's management will host a conference call on November 7, 2024, at 5:00PM ET to discuss the company's performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Participants are encouraged to register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for seamless access. It is recommended to join 10 minutes before the call starts, although registration and dial-in will be available at any time.

A live webcast will be available on the Genpact Investor Relations website. For those unable to attend the live call, an archived replay and transcript will be available on the website shortly after the call.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements concerning our future growth prospects, including our outlook for 2024, financial results and other forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to macroeconomic uncertainty and general economic conditions, any deterioration in the global economic environment and its impact on our clients, our ability to manage our CEO transition and retain senior management, technological innovation, including AI technology and future uses of generative AI and large language models, and our ability to invest in new technologies and adapt to industry developments at sufficient speed and scale, our ability to develop and successfully execute our business strategies, our ability to effectively price our services and maintain pricing and employee utilization rates, general inflationary pressures and our ability to share increased costs with our clients, wage increases in locations in which we have operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, our ability to protect our and our clients' data from security incidents or cyberattacks, the economic and other impacts of geopolitical conflicts and any related sanctions and other measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response thereto, as well as any potential expansion or escalation of existing conflicts or economic disruption beyond their current scope, a slowdown in the economies and sectors in which our clients operate, a slowdown in the sectors in which we operate, the risks and uncertainties arising from our past and future acquisitions or divestitures, our ability to convert bookings to revenues, our ability to manage growth, factors which may impact our cost advantage, changes in tax rates and tax legislation and other laws and regulations, our ability to effectively execute our tax planning strategies, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, foreign currency fluctuations, political, economic or business conditions in countries in which we operate, as well as other risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These filings are available at . Genpact may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data and share count)





As of December 31,

2023

As of September 30,

2024 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$













583,670

$









1,022,647 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,278 and $14,833 as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively

1,116,273

1,214,098 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

191,566

164,064 Total current assets

$









1,891,509

$







2,400,809









Property, plant and equipment, net

189,803

207,592 Operating lease right-of-use assets

186,167

185,666 Deferred tax assets

298,921

288,773 Intangible assets, net

53,028

33,337 Goodwill

1,683,782

1,683,053 Contract cost assets

202,543

200,440 Other assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,096 and $6,440 as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively

299,960

325,990 Total assets

$









4,805,713

$







5,325,660









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Short-term borrowings

$













10,000

- Current portion of long-term debt

432,242

426,069 Accounts payable

27,739

18,513 Income taxes payable

38,458

52,793 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

759,180

747,489 Operating leases liability

50,313

49,865 Total current liabilities

$









1,317,932

$







1,294,729









Long-term debt, less current portion

824,720

1,201,439 Operating leases liability

168,015

162,004 Deferred tax liabilities

11,706

11,577 Other liabilities

234,948

261,218 Total liabilities

$









2,557,321

$







2,930,967









Shareholders' equity







Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued

-

- Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 179,494,132 and 176,347,167 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively

1,789

1,758 Additional paid-in capital

1,883,944

1,922,042 Retained earnings

1,085,209

1,207,387 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(722,550)

(736,494) Total equity

$









2,248,392

$







2,394,693









Total liabilities and equity

$









4,805,713

$







5,325,660

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)







Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Net revenues

$







1,135,792

$







1,210,949

$







3,330,635

$







3,518,398 Cost of revenue

732,962

779,511

2,167,524

2,274,104 Gross profit

$







402,830

$







431,438

$





1,163,111

$





1,244,294 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expenses

229,731

243,315

675,642

717,988 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

7,497

6,495

24,009

19,980 Other operating (income) expense, net

(91)

(22)

(4,665)

(5,561) Income from operations

$







165,693

$







181,650

$







468,125

$







511,887 Foreign exchange gains, net

2,975

1,133

3,698

4,424 Interest income (expense), net

(13,255)

(12,387)

(35,020)

(36,167) Other income (expense), net

(508)

5,091

6,947

14,128 Income before income tax expense

$







154,905

$







175,487

$







443,750

$







494,272 Income tax expense

37,312

42,669

103,804

122,517 Net income

$







117,593

$







132,818

$





339,946

$







371,755 Earnings per common share















Basic

$











0.65

$











0.75

$











1.86

$











2.07 Diluted

$











0.64

$











0.74

$











1.83

$











2.06 Weighted average number of common shares used in

computing earnings per common share















Basic

181,399,897

177,595,400

182,808,518

179,221,213 Diluted

183,801,791

179,714,223

185,737,729

180,854,682

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Nine months ended September 30,



2023

2024 Operating activities







Net income

$







339,946

$









371,755 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

54,410

51,830 Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,473

1,749 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

24,009

19,980 Loss on the sale of the business classified as held for sale

802

- Allowance for credit losses

5,081

12,395 Unrealized gain (loss) on revaluation of foreign currency assets/liabilities

1,283

(7,909) Stock-based compensation expense

63,850

47,276 Deferred tax (benefit) expense

(7,092)

14,509 Others, net

1,512

386 Change in operating assets and liabilities:









Increase in accounts receivable

(73,400)

(95,790)

Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets, operating lease

right-of-use

assets and other assets

(110,227)

(5,752)

Decrease in accounts payable

(9,196)

(8,021)

Decrease in accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities

(80,694)

(5,056)

Increase in income taxes payable

87,149

14,825 Net cash provided by operating activities

$







298,906

$







412,177 Investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(37,330)

(63,049) Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangibles under development)

(2,569)

(1,787) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

21

128 Payment for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(682)

- Payment for divestiture of business

(19,510)

- Net cash used for investing activities

$







(60,070)

$







(64,708) Financing activities







Repayment of finance lease obligations

(9,168)

(8,238) Payment of debt issuance and refinancing costs

-

(4,123) Proceeds of long-term debt

-

400,000 Repayment of long-term debt

(19,875)

(26,500) Proceeds from short-term borrowings

148,000

50,000 Repayment of short-term borrowings

(244,000)

(60,000) Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans

34,638

12,170 Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards

(19,687)

(21,307) Payment of earn-out consideration

(2,399)

- Dividend paid

(75,230)

(81,768) Payment for stock repurchased and retired (including expenses related to stock repurchase)

(150,548)

(167,656) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities

$





(338,269)

$









92,578 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(99,433)

440,047 Effect of exchange rate changes

(6,328)

(1,070) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

646,765

583,670 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$







541,004

$





1,022,647 Supplementary information







Cash paid during the period for interest

$









31,551

$









39,180 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refund

$









123,395

$









77,983





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:



Adjusted income from operations;

Adjusted income from operations margin;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share; and Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.

Given Genpact's acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial statements that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016, Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial statements it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated. Genpact's management also uses financial statements that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies.

During the second quarter of 2022, Genpact approved a plan to divest a business that was no longer deemed strategic. Given the specialized nature of this business, we anticipated completing a transaction within twelve months after the end of the second quarter of 2022, and therefore, we classified the revenues and expenses related to this business as held for sale with effect from April 1, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company consummated this transaction and recorded a loss on the sale of the business.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company terminated a lease for office property which was fully impaired as part of a restructuring in the second quarter of 2022 and recorded a gain on such lease termination as restructuring income in the second quarter of 2023.

Genpact's management believes that excluding the loss on the sale of, and the revenues and expenses associated with, the business previously designated as held for sale and the gain on the lease termination in calculating its non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to both management and investors regarding the Company's financial performance and underlying business trends. Additionally, in its calculations of non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted foreign exchange gains and losses, interest income and expense and income tax expenses from GAAP net income, and other income and expenses, and certain gains from GAAP income from operations, because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. In its calculations of adjusted diluted earnings per share, Genpact's management adds back stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the related tax impact of such adjustments from GAAP diluted earnings per share. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to prior fiscal periods, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations, income from operations margin, net income and net income margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation expense and amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.

The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024:

Reconciliation of Net Income/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Net income

$



117,593

$



132,818

$



339,946

$



371,755 Foreign exchange (gains), net

(2,975)

(1,133)

(3,698)

(4,424) Interest (income) expense, net

13,255

12,387

35,020

36,167 Income tax expense

37,312

42,669

103,804

122,517 Stock-based compensation expense

22,314

19,726

63,850

47,276 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

7,495

6,494

23,895

19,963 Restructuring (income) expense

-

-

(4,874)

- Operating loss from the business classified as held for sale

-

-

1,201

- Loss on the sale of the business classified as held for sale

-

-

802

- Adjusted income from operations

$

194,994

$



212,961

$

559,946

$

593,254 Net income margin

10.4

%

11.0

%

10.2

%

10.6

% Adjusted income from operations margin

17.2

%

17.6

%

16.8

%

16.9

%

Reconciliation of Income from Operations/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)





Three months

ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Income from operations

$



165,693

$



181,650

$



468,125

$



511,887 Stock-based compensation expense

22,314

19,726

63,850

47,276 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

7,495

6,494

23,895

19,963 Other income (expense), net

(508)

5,091

6,947

14,128 Restructuring (income) expense

-

-

(4,874)

- Operating loss from the business classified as held for sale

-

-

1,201

- Loss on the sale of the business classified as held for sale

-

-

802

- Adjusted income from operations

$

194,994

$



212,961

$

559,946

$

593,254 Income from operations margin

14.6

%

15.0

%

14.1

%

14.5

% Adjusted income from operations margin

17.2

%

17.6

%

16.8

%

16.9

%

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS7 (Per share data)







Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2023

2024

2023

2024 Diluted EPS

$



0.64

$



0.74

$



1.83

$



2.06 Stock-based compensation expense

0.12

0.11

0.34

0.26 Amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.04

0.04

0.13

0.11 Restructuring (income) expense

-

-

(0.03)

- Operating loss from the business classified as held for sale

-

-

0.01

- Loss on the sale of the business classified as held for sale

-

-

-

- Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.10)

(0.03) Tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.03) Tax impact on restructuring income (expense)

-

-

0.01

- Tax impact on operating loss from the business classified as held for sale

-

-

-

- Tax impact on loss on the sale of the business classified as held for sale

-

-

-

- Adjusted diluted EPS

$



0.76

$



0.85

$



2.16

$



2.37



















7 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ending December 31, 2024:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8





Year ending December 31, 2024 Net income margin

10.6

% Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.1

% Estimated income tax expense

3.4

% Foreign exchange (gains), net

(0.1)

% Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.4

% Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.6

% Adjusted income from operations margin

17.1

%

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8





Year ending December 31, 2024 Income from operations margin

14.6

% Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.4

% Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.6

% Estimated other income (expense), net

0.5

% Adjusted income from operations margin

17.1

%

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS8 (Per share data)





Year ending December 31, 2024



Lower

Upper Diluted EPS

$







2.80

$







2.81 Estimated stock-based compensation expense

0.38

0.38 Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.15

0.15 Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.05)

(0.05) Estimated tax impact on amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

(0.04)

(0.04) Adjusted diluted EPS

$







3.23

$







3.24



















8 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ending December 31, 2024:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin9





Quarter ending December 31, 2024 Net income margin

10.7

% Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.3

% Estimated income tax expense

3.3

% Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.7

% Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.5

% Adjusted income from operations margin

17.6

%

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin9





Quarter ending December 31, 2024 Income from operations margin

14.9

% Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.7

% Estimated amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets

0.5

% Estimated other income (expense), net

0.4

% Adjusted income from operations margin

17.6

%



















9 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.

