Enterprise, Vehicles Damaged In Russian Strikes On Dnipropetrovsk Region
11/7/2024 7:14:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, infrastructure facilities, buildings, and vehicles were damaged as a result of shelling today. No casualties were reported.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“During the day, the enemy shelled the Nikopol district with artillery. They dropped ammunition from UAVs and deployed kamikaze drones. The Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrove communities were affected,” he wrote.
It is noted that infrastructure, an enterprise, six vehicles, and a private house were damaged. Civilians were not injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy army attacked the Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region a dozen times on November 6, causing destruction.
