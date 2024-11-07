Russian Strikes On Zaporizhzhia: Four Dead, Injury Toll Rises To 33

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The injury toll from Russia's strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 33, including three children. Four people were killed.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“Since last night the enemy has been attacking the Zaporizhzhia region with guided bombs. During the night, the settlements near the front line were hit: Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and partially the village of Komyshuvakha. In the morning, at 09:00, the air-raid alert was announced due to the threat of the enemy launching KAB bombs, so the city was in tension from the very morning. And then from 14:17 to 14:26 the enemy launched six KABs on Zaporizhzhia, hitting only civilian infrastructure,” said the regional governor.

According to Fedorov, the first glide bomb hit a five-story building, causing many casualties. The second, third, and fourth glide bombs hit the private residential sector. Some of the houses that had just been repaired after the previous KAB attack were damaged again.

“Another KAB hit the regional oncology clinic, where one doctor was also seriously injured, and a large number of injured were taken to the regional clinical hospital. The evacuation of both patients and doctors directly from the regional oncology center is now complete,” said Fedorov.

In addition, according to the regional governor, another glide bomb hit to the private residential sector. Currently, 33 people are known to have been injured, including three children, two of whom are in a particularly serious condition. Four people were killed. The rescue operation is still ongoing.

