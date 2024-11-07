Chinese President Urges Promoting Building Of Community With Shared Future With Malaysia

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIJING, Nov 8 (NNN-BERNAMA) – Chinese President, Xi Jinping, met with Prime of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing, yesterday, calling on the two sides to take the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of ties, to promote and enrich the China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

Noting that China and Malaysia are good neighbours, good friends and good partners, Xi said, the two countries have maintained close interactions and exchanges at all levels and advanced mutually beneficial cooperation with high quality on all fronts, since Anwar's first China visit in March last year, as prime minister, delivering tangible benefits to the two peoples.

China and Malaysia are both at crucial stages of national development and rejuvenation, Xi said.

“The two sides should take the celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the China-Malaysia Year of Friendship as an opportunity to work together for a more concrete China-Malaysia community with a shared future, to help each other achieve their development goals, and to make new and greater contributions to regional prosperity and stability,” said Xi.

Xi urged the two sides to develop a high-level strategic partnership, continue to maintain close high-level exchanges, deepen exchanges on experience of governance, enhance political mutual trust, and firmly support each other on issues of core interests and major concerns. China supports Malaysia in upholding strategic independence and choosing a development path suited to its national conditions, he said.

Xi called on the two sides to synergise development strategies, deepen all-round and mutually beneficial cooperation, continue to promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, jointly implement flagship projects such as the“Two Countries, Twin Parks,” foster new growth areas of cooperation, including the digital economy, artificial intelligence and new energy, and explore the establishment of exchange and cooperation mechanisms for poverty reduction.

Xi said, as important representatives of developing countries and emerging economies in Asia, China and Malaysia should strengthen communication and cooperation on international and regional issues, firmly support each other, jointly oppose protectionism, advance trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, advocate an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalisation that benefits all.

China supports Malaysia in assuming the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, and supports ASEAN centrality and strategic independence, to maintain the mainstream of regional cooperation in development, Xi added.

Anwar said, Malaysia and China share the same ideas and similar positions on multiple major international and regional issues. Malaysia sticks to strategic independence, and is willing to maintain close multilateral coordination with China to help safeguard regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, he added.– NNN-BERNAMA