Social Affairs Min. Disbands 15 Charities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- of Social, Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Howailah decreed disbanding 15 charities and non-profit agencies, mainly due to irregularities.

Twelve of them were disbanded for violating the set laws and controls governing their activities while the three others were disbanded under requests from their own founders, a statement from the said on Thursday.

The majority of disbanded charities failed to produce their respective final statements for several years in contravention with items 6 and 7 of Article 18 of the basic system of charities.

This failure also violated Article 27 of Act 24 (1962) regulating the activities of clubs and public interest organizations, the statement said, citing a detailed report on the assessment of activities of such charities.

The report followed field visits by the inspectors from the ministry to the organizations in question to assess their commitment to the rules and serving the public, the statement added. (end)

