WHO Demands Urgent Integration Of Health In Climate Negotiations Ahead Of COP29

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GENEVA, Switzerland – Ahead of the 2024 UN Climate Change in Baku (COP29), the World Organization (WHO) calls for an end to reliance on fossil fuels and advocates for people-centred adaptation and resilience.

Launching the COP29 special report on climate and health and a technical guidance on Healthy Nationally Determined Contributions , WHO urges world leaders at COP29 to abandon the siloed approach to addressing climate change and health. It stresses the importance of positioning health at the core of all climate negotiations, strategies, policies and action plans, to save lives and secure healthier futures for present and future generations.

“The climate crisis is a health crisis, which makes prioritizing health and well-being in climate action not only a moral and legal imperative, but a strategic opportunity to unlock transformative health benefits for a more just and equitable future,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.“COP29 is a crucial opportunity for global leaders to integrate health considerations into strategies for adapting to and mitigating climate change. WHO is supporting this work with practical guidelines and support for countries.”

Bold health argument for climate action

Developed by WHO in collaboration with over 100 organizations and 300 experts, the COP29 special report on climate change and health identifies critical policies across three integrated dimensions – people, place and planet. The report outlines key actions aiming to protect all people, particularly the estimated 3.6 billion people who live in areas which are most susceptible to climate change.

The report underlines the importance of the governance that integrates health in climate policy-making – and climate in health policy-making – being essential for progress. The report's top recommendations include:

Make human health and well-being the top measure of climate success to catalyse progress and ensure people-centred adaptation and resilience;

End fossil fuel subsidies and reliance by realigning economic and financial systems to protect both people's health and the environment, through investment in clean, sustainable alternatives that reduce pollution-related diseases and cut carbon emissions;

Mobilize financing for climate-health initiatives, particularly to strengthen responsive health systems and support the health workforce, creating resilient, climate-proof health systems to protect health and save lives;

Invest in proven solutions; just 5 interventions – from heat-health warning systems, to clean household energy, to efficient pricing of fossil fuels – would save almost 2 million lives a year, and bring US$ 4 in benefits for each dollar invested;

Build greater focus on the role of cities in health outcomes, through more sustainable urban design, clean energy, resilient housing, and improved sanitation; and

Increase protections for and restoration of nature and biodiversity, recognizing the synergistic health benefits of clean air, water and food security.

“Health is the lived experience of climate change,” said Dr Maria Neira, director, environment, climate change and health, WHO.

“By prioritizing health in every aspect of climate action, we can unlock significant benefits for public health, climate resilience, security, and economic stability. Health is the argument we need to catalyze urgent and large-scale action in this critical moment.”

Enhanced WHO action on health and climate

Climate NDCs or Nationally Determined Contributions are national plans and commitments made by countries under the Paris Agreement. While health is identified as a priority in 91 percent of the NDCs, few outline specific actions to leverage the health benefits of climate mitigation and adaptation or to protect health from climate-related risks.

To support countries to better integrate health into their climate policies, WHO has released today WHO quality criteria for integrating health into Nationally Determined Contributions: Healthy NDCs . The guidance outlines practical actions for ministries of health, ministries of environment, and other health-determining sectors (e.g. transport, energy, urban planning, water and sanitation) to incorporate health considerations within their adaptation and mitigation policies and actions.

This technical guidance serves as a concrete framework to implement the recommendations included in the WHO's COP29 special report, addressing key areas such as leadership and enabling environment; national circumstances and policy priorities; mitigation; adaptation; loss and damage; finance; and implementation. Integrating health within climate plans will support:



Addressing health impacts: Tackling the diverse health effects of climate change;

Strengthening health systems: E nhancing climate resilience and decarbonization in health systems; and Promoting co-benefits: Focusing on key sectors that have a strong influence both on health and climate change mitigation and adaptation, such as transportation and energy.

In addition to its own initiatives, WHO convenes 90 countries and 75 partners through the Alliance for Transformative Action on Climate and Health (ATACH) . This platform was established to advance the commitments made at COP26 for building climate-resilient and sustainable health systems. ATACH promotes the integration of climate change and health nexus into respective national, regional, and global plans using the collective power of WHO Member States and other stakeholders to drive this agenda forward with urgency and scale.

The post WHO demands urgent integration of health in climate negotiations ahead of COP29 appeared first on Caribbean News Global .