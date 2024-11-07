Australia Adventure Tourism Market Is Estimated To Cross USD 33,519 Million By The End Of 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Australia adventure is estimated to reach the market value of $33,519 million by 2027, grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2027.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Australia adventure tourism market was pegged at $22.37 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $33.51 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 21.0% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.Rapid development of the global travel & tourism industry, increase in disposable income, pursuit of unique experiences to augment the tourism industry, and high penetration of Internet drive the growth of the Australia adventure tourism market . On the other hand, surge in terrorism & crime rate, political uncertainty, and natural calamities restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise of social media is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the sector.Download Sample Copy Of Report@The Australia adventure tourism market is analyzed across type, activity, type of traveler, age group, and sales channel. . Based on type, the soft segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 21.6% from 2021 to 2027.Based on activity, the land-based activity segment accounted for half of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. The air-based activity segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2027.Based on type of traveler, the couple segment held the major share in 2019, generating more than half of the Australia adventure tourism market. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period.Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @The leading market players analyzed in the Australia adventure tourism market report includeDiscovery NomadsTrafalgar TravelContikiAAT Kings Tours LimitedG AdventuresInsight VacationsIntrepid Group, LtdIntro TravelInspiring JourneysUltimate Adventure Travel Pty LtdKey findings of the studyBased on type, the soft segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.6% in revenue terms during the forecast period.Based on activity, the land-based activity segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021-2027.Based on type of traveler, the couple segment was the largest and the fastest growing market segment.Based on age group, the 30-41 years segment was the dominant segment in 2019.Based on the sales channel, direct was the most prominent segment in 2019.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThe report provides a quantitative analysis of the current Australia adventure tourism market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Australia adventure tourism market opportunities.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the industry.Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:Baby Pacifier MarketHome Office Furniture MarketU.S. Home Decor Market

