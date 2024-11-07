Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Set For 9.0% Growth 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

The motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment market is growing significantly, expected to rise from $496.1 billion in 2023 to $541.2 billion in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is driven by automotive innovation, consumer demand for advanced features, fuel efficiency, safety and driver assistance systems, and the globalization of the automotive industry.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment , Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market and Its Growth Rate?

The market for motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, steering, suspension, and interiors is expected to see significant growth, projected to reach $763.24 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0%. This growth is driven by the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles, demand for smart interiors, the use of sustainable materials, advancements in adaptive suspension systems, and cybersecurity requirements in vehicles. Key trends include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), augmented reality displays, lightweight materials, electronic stability control (ESC), and innovative interior lighting.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment , Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market?

Technological advancements are expected to continue driving growth in the market for motor vehicle electrical and electronic equipment, steering suspension, and interior components. The transport manufacturing industry has experienced significant technological innovations over the past decade, and this trend is likely to accelerate.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are SAIC Motor Corporation Limited, FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Hyundai Motor Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Peugeot S.A., Denso Corporation, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Magna International Inc., Faurecia S.E., Valeo S.A., Lear Corporation, Tenneco Inc., Aptiv plc, Nidec Corporation, BorgWarner Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Adient plc, Mahle GmbH, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Autoliv Inc., Omron Corporation, Mando Corporation, GKN Automotive Limited, Alpine Electronics Inc., Nexteer Automotive, Visteon Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Panasonic Automotive Systems, HGM Automotive Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market?

The demand for electric vehicles is rapidly increasing, impacting the automotive value chain. Electric vehicles require fewer replacement parts compared to traditional gasoline vehicles, leading to less collaboration between automakers and parts suppliers. According to an EY report, electric vehicles have significantly fewer moving parts, which could disrupt existing spare part sales.

What Are the Segments of the Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market?

The motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Motor Vehicle Electrical and Electronic Equipment, Motor Vehicle Steering and Suspension Components (except Spring), Motor Vehicle Seating and Interior Trim

2) By Application: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3) By End Use: OEM, Aftermarket

Geographic Overview: Asia-Pacific at the Helm of the Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering, suspension, & interiors market in 2023. North America was the second largest market in motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering, suspension, & interiors market. The regions covered in the motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market

Motor vehicle electrical and electronic components are systems that manage power from batteries to various vehicle functions, ensuring comfort and performance.

The Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

.Market size data for both historical and future periods

.Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

.Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

.Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market size, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market drivers and trends, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market major players, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors competitors' revenues, motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market positioning, and motor vehicle electrical & electronic equipment, steering suspension, & interiors market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



