Bolsonaro Denies Coup Involvement, Seeks Congressional Support

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's former president, faces challenges that could keep him out of the 2026 presidential race. Despite this, he remains optimistic about his future. Bolsonaro firmly denies any involvement in a coup attempt and expresses confidence in to restore his eligibility.



In a recent interview, Bolsonaro addressed the ongoing investigations against him. He emphasized his concern about who will judge him rather than the judgment itself. Bolsonaro stated that imprisoning a former president would have global repercussions and must be based on just cause.



The ex-president distanced himself from the January 8, 2023 riots in Brasília. He said to be out of the country during the events. Bolsonaro suggested that the left might have orchestrated the incident, drawing parallels to the U.S. Capitol riots.







When questioned about the alleged "coup draft" during his administration, Bolsonaro denied any institutional rupture plans. He explained the process of declaring a state of siege, asserting that no steps were taken in that direction. Bolsonaro questioned whether discussing constitutional matters had become a crime.



Bolsonaro views Congress as the key to resolving his current predicament. He stressed the importance of the legislative branch, stating that it holds more power than the judiciary or executive. The former president believes Congress could potentially grant amnesty to those involved in the January 8 events and restore his eligibility.



The Supreme Federal Court's order to seize Bolsonaro's passport was also discussed. This measure, part of the coup attempt investigation, prevents him from leaving Brazil. Bolsonaro mentioned a potential invitation to Donald Trump's inauguration in 2025.







MENAFN07112024007421016031ID1108863646