Gold’S Price Falls After Winner Declared In U.S. Election
Date
11/7/2024 7:00:36 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) The price of %Gold is in retreat on news that there is a decisive winner in the U.S. presidential election.
On the eve of the U.S. presidential election, the price of gold bullion was sitting at $2,748 U.S., near its record high and up more than 30% year-to-date.
However, news that Donald trump has won a decisive victory and will be returning to the White House has sent the price of gold down $80 U.S. to $2,677 U.S. per ounce.
Gold is now trading at a three-week low and analysts are debating online whether the price will continue trending lower or rebound.
Until now, gold has had an impressive run this year amid a central bank buying spree during a period of geopolitical uncertainty. Gold is widely viewed as a safe haven asset.
Throughout this year, the price of gold has consistently broken records and reached multiple all-time highs.
Analysts are now debating where gold is likely to head under a second Trump administration.
Regardless, some analysts are saying that the current drop in gold’s price represents a buying opportunity and are encouraging investors to buy-the-dip in the precious metal.
MENAFN07112024007606016353ID1108863645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.