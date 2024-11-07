Digital Wallet App Maker Sees User Growth As Crypto Industry Experiences Massive Capital Inflows

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) While %Cryptocurrencies such as %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) see a reprieve from red hot gains in Wednesday’s trading on the back of a Donald election win, the reprieve is likely temporary with plenty of tail winds in place for continued interest and growth in the industry.

Adding to further evidence of increased adoption, %KYNCapitalGroup Inc (OTC: $KYNC) announced this morning that the company had launched a newly upgraded version of its KOINFOLD app. The update optimizes transaction speeds to keep pace with the rapidly evolving and %AI markets.

The update was timely with the massive crypto gains of late. “We’ve observed a substantial spike in KOINFOLD downloads amid the current cryptocurrency boom,” remarked Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “Our goal is to make KOINFOLD a top choice for crypto enthusiasts by enabling faster transactions and revenue growth through transfer and purchase fees. As a crypto-friendly administration takes office, we’re excited for what’s next.”

Shares of KYNC were trading even at last check in early-morning trading. That being said, the stock is firmly in a year-long upward trend.