Digital Wallet App Maker Sees User Growth As Crypto Industry Experiences Massive Capital Inflows
Date
11/7/2024 7:00:36 PM
(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) While %Cryptocurrencies such as %Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) see a reprieve from red hot gains in Wednesday’s trading on the back of a Donald trump election win, the reprieve is likely temporary with plenty of tail winds in place for continued interest and growth in the industry.
Adding to further evidence of increased crypto adoption, %KYNCapitalGroup Inc (OTC: $KYNC) announced this morning that the company had launched a newly upgraded version of its KOINFOLD app. The update optimizes transaction speeds to keep pace with the rapidly evolving Cryptocurrency and %AI markets.
The update was timely with the massive crypto gains of late. “We’ve observed a substantial spike in KOINFOLD downloads amid the current cryptocurrency boom,” remarked Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “Our goal is to make KOINFOLD a top choice for crypto enthusiasts by enabling faster transactions and revenue growth through transfer and purchase fees. As a crypto-friendly administration takes office, we’re excited for what’s next.”
Shares of KYNC were trading even at last check in early-morning trading. That being said, the stock is firmly in a year-long upward trend.
