TD Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Toronto-Dominion Bank Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Why:

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of The Toronto-Dominion (NYSE: TD ) between February 29, 2024 and October 9, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 23, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased TD securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the TD class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning the scope of the issues surrounding TD's anti-money laundering ("AML") program employed to comply with the United States' Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA"), the ability for defendants to "fix" those issues, and the punitive and remedial compliance measures likely to be imposed upon TD through the resolution of these investigations. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in TD's optimistic claims of updating and fixing the existing AML program, alleging a full understanding of the scope of the issues the program was facing, and setting aside specific provisional estimates as to the monetary impact of the punitive and compliance measures believed to be imposed.

Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of TD's AML program; pertinently, TD concealed or otherwise minimized the significance of the failures of TD's AML program and made no indication that the imposition of an asset cap or other punitive or compliance measures would be imposed that would undermine TD's continued growth for the foreseeable future. Such statements absent these material facts caused shareholders to purchase TD's securities at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the TD

class action, go

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

