Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Reports Results For Its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Stellus Capital investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM ) ("Stellus", "we", or the "Company") today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September
30,
2024.
Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus, stated, "I am pleased to report solid operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, in which we earned U.S. GAAP net investment income of $0.39 per share and core net investment income of $0.40 per share, which covered the regular dividend declared of $0.40 per share. Net asset value per share increased by $0.19 per share from the prior quarter end. Subsequent to the quarter end, we increased our capital base by $55 million through the upsizing of our Credit Facility to $315 million. As we celebrate the completion of twelve years of operations, I'm also pleased to report that our investors have received a total of $273 million in distributions, equivalent to $16.28 per share, since we began operations."
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
Per Share
|
Net investment income
|
$10.26
|
$0.39
|
|
$10.82
|
$0.47
|
|
$32.29
|
$1.29
|
|
$30.30
|
$1.42
|
Core net investment income(1)
|
10.62
|
0.40
|
|
11.16
|
0.49
|
|
33.59
|
1.34
|
|
30.81
|
1.45
|
Net realized (loss) gain on investments
|
(3.30)
|
(0.13)
|
|
0.60
|
0.03
|
|
(21.69)
|
(0.87)
|
|
0.32
|
0.01
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
(0.02)
|
-
|
|
(0.02)
|
-
|
|
(0.08)
|
-
|
|
(0.07)
|
-
|
Total realized income(2)
|
$6.94
|
$0.26
|
|
$11.40
|
$0.50
|
|
$10.52
|
$0.42
|
|
$30.55
|
$1.43
|
Distributions
|
(10.63)
|
(0.40)
|
|
(9.27)
|
(0.41)
|
|
(30.32)
|
(1.21)
|
|
(25.88)
|
(1.22)
|
Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on investments
|
8.51
|
0.33
|
|
(13.80)
|
(0.61)
|
|
26.44
|
1.05
|
|
(24.34)
|
(1.14)
|
Net unrealized change in appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency translation
|
0.01
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
(0.02)
|
-
|
Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized depreciation (appreciation) on investments
in taxable subsidiaries
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
0.19
|
0.01
|
|
(0.14)
|
(0.01)
|
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
|
$15.46
|
$0.59
|
|
($2.40)
|
($0.11)
|
|
$37.15
|
$1.48
|
|
$6.05
|
$0.28
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
26,326,426
|
|
|
22,824,221
|
|
|
25,066,626
|
|
|
21,289,880
|
|
|
(1)
|
Core net investment income, as presented, excludes the impact of capital gains incentive fees (reversal) and income taxes, the majority of which are excise taxes. The Company believes presenting core net investment income and the related per share amount is a useful supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance. However, core net investment income is a
non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") measure and should not be considered as a replacement for net investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of net investment income in accordance with U.S. GAAP to core net investment income is presented in the table below the financial statements.
|
(2)
|
Total realized income is the sum of net investment income, net realized gains (losses) on investments, net realized gains (losses) on foreign currency, and loss on debt extinguishment; all U.S. GAAP measures.
PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY
($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and number of portfolio companies)
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
|
|
|
Investments at fair value
|
|
$908.7
|
|
$874.5
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$957.1
|
|
$908.1
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
$366.3
|
|
$319.9
|
|
|
|
|
Shares outstanding
|
|
27,039,364
|
|
24,125,642
|
|
|
|
|
Net asset value per share
|
|
$13.55
|
|
$13.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
New investments
|
|
$17.8
|
|
$51.9
|
|
$112.6
|
|
$139.7
|
Repayments of investments
|
|
(15.5)
|
|
(34.8)
|
|
(87.3)
|
|
(79.1)
|
Net activity
|
|
$2.3
|
|
$17.1
|
|
$25.3
|
|
$60.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
|
|
|
Number of portfolio company investments
|
|
99
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
Number of debt investments
|
|
86
|
|
81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average yield of debt and other income
producing investments
(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
10.2
%
|
|
11.0
%
|
|
|
|
|
Payment-in-kind ("PIK")
|
|
0.4
%
|
|
0.5
%
|
|
|
|
|
Fee amortization
|
|
0.4
%
|
|
0.4
%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
11.0
%
|
|
11.9
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average yield on total investments (4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
9.5
%
|
|
10.3
%
|
|
|
|
|
PIK
|
|
0.4
%
|
|
0.5
%
|
|
|
|
|
Fee amortization
|
|
0.4
%
|
|
0.3
%
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
10.3
%
|
|
11.1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be higher than what investors in the Company's common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expenses or any sales load that may be paid by investors.
|
(4)
|
The dollar-weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above but weights them to determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing loans and equity.
Results of Operations
Investment income for the three months ended September
30,
2024 and 2023 totaled $26.5 million and $27.2 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.
Gross operating expenses for the three months ended September
30,
2024 and 2023 totaled $16.2 million and $16.3 million, respectively. For the same respective periods, base management fees totaled $3.9 million for both periods, income incentive fees totaled $2.6 million and $2.7 million, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $8.0 million for both periods (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.5 million for both periods, income tax totaled $0.4 million and $0.3 million and other expenses totaled $0.8 million and $0.9 million.
Net investment income was $10.3 million and $10.8 million, or $0.39 and $0.47 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 26,326,426 and 22,824,221 for the three months ended September
30,
2024 and 2023, respectively. Core net investment income, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure that excludes the capital gains incentive fee (reversal) and income tax expense accruals, for the three months ended September
30,
2024 and 2023 was $10.6 million and $11.2 million, or $0.40 and $0.49 per share, respectively.
For the three months ended September
30,
2024 and 2023, the Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $8.5 million and ($13.8) million, respectively, and the Company had net realized (losses) gains of ($3.3) million and $0.6 million, respectively.
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $15.5 million and ($2.4) million, or $0.59 and ($0.11) per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 26,326,426 and 22,824,221 for the three months ended September
30,
2024 and 2023, respectively.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of September
30,
2024, the Company's amended senior secured revolving credit agreement with certain bank lenders and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Amegy Bank, as administrative agent (as amended from time to time, the "Credit Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $260.0 million on a committed basis. As of September
30,
2024 and December
31,
2023, the Credit Facility had an accordion feature which allowed for potential future expansion of the facility size up to $350.0 million.
As of September
30,
2024 and December
31,
2023, the Company had $157.4 million and $160.1 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility, respectively.
The Company issued 1,058,366 shares during the three months ended September
30,
2024 under the At-the-Market Program ("ATM Program") for gross proceeds of $14.6 million. The average per share offering price of shares issued under the ATM Program during the three months ended September
30,
2024 was $13.79. Stellus Capital Management, LLC, the Company's investment adviser (the "Advisor"), agreed to reimburse the Company for underwriting fees to the extent the per share price of the shares to the public, less underwriting fees, was less then net asset value per share. For the three months ended September
30,
2024, the Advisor was not required to reimburse underwriting fees as all shares were issued at a premium to net asset value.
Distributions
For the three months ended September
30,
2024 and 2023, the Company declared aggregate distributions of $0.40 per share for both periods ($10.6 million and $9.3 million in the aggregate, respectively). Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV after the end of the calendar year. None of these dividends are expected to include a return of capital.
Recent Portfolio Activity
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September
30,
2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Activity Type
|
|
Date
|
|
Company Name
|
|
Company Description
|
|
Investment Amount
|
|
Instrument Type
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
July 31, 2024
|
|
PCS Software, Inc.*
|
|
Provider of integrated transportation management software
for the inland trucking industry
|
|
$
|
9,995
|
|
Equity
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
August 12,
2024
|
|
Trade Education Acquisition, L.L.C.*
|
|
Online education platform for retail investors
|
|
$
|
80,000
|
|
Revolver Commitment
|
New Investment
|
|
August 16,
2024
|
|
Bart & Associates, LLC
|
|
Provides IT modernization services for federal customers
|
|
$
|
8,942,723
|
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,733,387
|
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,046,677
|
|
Revolver Commitment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
418,671
|
|
Equity
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
August 26,
2024
|
|
Impact Home Services LLC*
|
|
Residential garage door, electrical, and plumbing services provider
|
|
$
|
1,571,984
|
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
September 11,
2024
|
|
Service Minds Company, LLC*
|
|
Provider of residential electrical services
|
|
$
|
20,000
|
|
Revolver Commitment
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
The Hardenbergh Group, Inc. *
|
|
Provider of temporary professional staffing of medical services
professionals, external peer review, consulting and physician
leadership solutions
|
|
$
|
804,031
|
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
Monitorus Holding, LLC*
|
|
Provider of media monitoring and evaluation services
|
|
$
|
11,629
|
|
Unsecured Convertible Bond
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
ADS Group Opco, LLC*
|
|
Full-service manufacturer for OEMs, prime contractors, and Tier I
suppliers across the defense, space, and aerospace industries
|
|
$
|
69,453
|
|
Revolver Commitment
|
|
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized investments in the following portfolio companies during the three months ended September
30,
2024:
|
Activity Type
|
|
Date
|
|
Company Name
|
|
Company Description
|
|
Proceeds Received
|
|
Realized Gain
|
|
Instrument Type
|
Full Realization
|
|
August 1, 2024
|
|
ICD Holdings, LLC*
|
|
Financial company that connects corporate treasury departments
with money market and short duration bond funds
|
|
$
|
2,599,378
|
|
$
|
2,192,411
|
|
Equity
|
Full Repayment
|
|
September 27, 2024
|
|
EHI Buyer, Inc.*
|
|
Provider of design, engineering, installation, and maintenance
services for building management systems
|
|
$
|
6,050,229
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,322,310
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Delayed Draw Term Loan
|
|
*Existing portfolio company
Events Subsequent to September
30,
2024
The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 7, 2024. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.
Investment Portfolio
The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September
30,
2024:
|
Activity Type
|
|
Date
|
|
Company Name
|
|
Company Description
|
|
Investment Amount
|
|
Instrument Type
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
October 18, 2024
|
|
Compost 360 Investments, LLC*
|
|
Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
mulch, and engineered soils
|
|
$
|
49,280
|
|
Equity
|
New Investment
|
|
October 31, 2024
|
|
Norplex Micarta Acquisition, Inc.
|
|
Manufacturer of thermoset composite laminates
|
|
$
|
13,000,000
|
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
500,000
|
|
Revolver Commitment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
739,804
|
|
Equity
|
Add-On Investment
|
|
November 7, 2024
|
|
Green Intermediateco II, Inc.*
|
|
Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
associated service provider
|
|
$
|
1,300,000
|
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
|
*Existing portfolio company
The Company realized an investment in the following portfolio company subsequent to September
30,
2024:
|
Activity Type
|
|
Date
|
|
Company Name
|
|
Company Description
|
|
Proceeds Received
|
|
Realized Gain
|
|
Instrument Type
|
Full Repayment
|
|
November 4, 2024
|
|
Baker Manufacturing Company, LLC*
|
|
Manufacturer of water well equipment, specialized
filtration pumps, and custom castings
|
|
$
|
12,738,093
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
Senior Secured – First Lien
|
Full Realization
|
|
November 5, 2024
|
|
Health Monitor Holdings, LLC*
|
|
Provider of point-of-care patient engagement and
marketing solutions for pharmaceutical companies
|
|
$
|
1,704,298
|
|
$
|
651,379
|
|
Equity
|
|
*Existing portfolio company
Credit Facility
On October 30, 2024, the Company entered into an Increase Agreement to the Credit Facility which, among other things, amends the Credit Facility to increase the total available commitments under the Credit Facility from $260.0 million to $315.0 million on a committed basis.
The outstanding balance under the Credit Facility as of November 7, 2024 was $158.0 million.
Distributions Declared
On October 10, 2024, our Board of Directors declared a regular monthly distribution for each of October, November, and December 2024, as follows:
|
|
|
Ex-Dividend
|
|
Record
|
|
Payment
|
|
Amount
per
|
Declared
|
|
Date
|
|
Date
|
|
Date
|
|
Share
|
10/10/2024
|
|
10/31/2024
|
|
10/31/2024
|
|
11/15/2024
|
|
$
|
0.1333
|
10/10/2024
|
|
11/29/2024
|
|
11/29/2024
|
|
12/13/2024
|
|
$
|
0.1333
|
10/10/2024
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
12/31/2024
|
|
1/15/2024
|
|
$
|
0.1333
Conference Call Information
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation will host a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 11:00 AM, Central Time. The conference call will be led by Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer, and W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer, Treasurer, and Secretary.
For those wishing to participate by telephone, please dial (888) 506-0062. Use passcode 122799. Starting approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through Friday, November 22, 2024 by dialing (877) 481-4010 and entering passcode 51477. The replay will also be available on the Company's website.
For those wishing to participate via Live Webcast, connect via the Public (SCIC) section of our website at , under the Events tab. A replay of the conference will be available on our website for approximately 90 days.
About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.
Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer
(713) 292-5414
[email protected]
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
December
31,
2023
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Controlled investments at fair value (amortized cost of $17,934,808 and $17,285,138,
respectively)
|
|
$
|
7,749,169
|
|
$
|
6,175,994
|
|
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $891,385,080
and $884,858,412, respectively)
|
|
|
900,969,724
|
|
|
868,284,689
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
38,580,261
|
|
|
26,125,741
|
|
Receivable for sales and repayments of investments
|
|
|
1,358,421
|
|
|
371,877
|
|
Interest receivable
|
|
|
6,272,194
|
|
|
4,882,338
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
|
|
1,817,371
|
|
|
1,588,708
|
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
67,995
|
|
|
42,995
|
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7,312
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
256,724
|
|
|
606,674
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
957,071,859
|
|
$
|
908,086,328
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes Payable
|
|
$
|
99,331,757
|
|
$
|
98,996,412
|
|
Credit Facility payable
|
|
|
154,578,467
|
|
|
156,564,776
|
|
SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
|
|
321,058,121
|
|
|
320,273,358
|
|
Dividends payable
|
|
|
3,604,347
|
|
|
-
|
|
Management fees payable
|
|
|
3,959,554
|
|
|
2,918,536
|
|
Income incentive fees payable
|
|
|
3,154,576
|
|
|
2,885,180
|
|
Interest payable
|
|
|
1,253,031
|
|
|
5,241,164
|
|
Related party payable
|
|
|
1,898,854
|
|
|
-
|
|
Unearned revenue
|
|
|
550,348
|
|
|
397,725
|
|
Administrative services payable
|
|
|
401,033
|
|
|
402,151
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
188,893
|
|
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
|
|
|
996,484
|
|
|
278,345
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
$
|
590,786,572
|
|
$
|
588,146,540
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
$
|
366,285,287
|
|
$
|
319,939,788
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (100,000,000 shares authorized; 27,039,364
and 24,125,642 issued and outstanding, respectively)
|
|
$
|
27,039
|
|
$
|
24,125
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
375,430,445
|
|
|
335,918,984
|
|
Total distributable loss
|
|
|
(9,172,197)
|
|
|
(16,003,321)
|
|
Net Assets
|
|
$
|
366,285,287
|
|
$
|
319,939,788
|
|
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
|
|
$
|
957,071,859
|
|
$
|
908,086,328
|
|
Net Asset Value Per Share
|
|
$
|
13.55
|
|
$
|
13.26
|
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
|
For the nine months ended
|
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
|
INVESTMENT INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
From controlled investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
81,636
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
25,338,361
|
|
|
26,223,986
|
|
|
75,460,156
|
|
|
75,295,485
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
1,159,898
|
|
|
941,040
|
|
|
3,579,415
|
|
|
2,529,905
|
|
Total Investment Income
|
|
$
|
26,498,259
|
|
$
|
27,165,026
|
|
$
|
79,121,207
|
|
$
|
77,825,390
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Management fees
|
|
$
|
3,959,554
|
|
$
|
3,933,121
|
|
$
|
11,664,020
|
|
$
|
11,533,811
|
|
Valuation fees
|
|
|
151,535
|
|
|
139,267
|
|
|
343,753
|
|
|
332,762
|
|
Administrative services expenses
|
|
|
469,274
|
|
|
470,846
|
|
|
1,441,436
|
|
|
1,399,188
|
|
Income incentive fees
|
|
|
2,564,922
|
|
|
2,705,200
|
|
|
7,616,562
|
|
|
7,433,039
|
|
Capital gains incentive fee reversal
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(569,528)
|
|
Professional fees
|
|
|
312,034
|
|
|
276,592
|
|
|
847,866
|
|
|
877,276
|
|
Directors' fees
|
|
|
93,250
|
|
|
93,250
|
|
|
315,750
|
|
|
303,750
|
|
Insurance expense
|
|
|
126,362
|
|
|
123,725
|
|
|
376,840
|
|
|
366,156
|
|
Interest expense and other fees
|
|
|
7,956,403
|
|
|
8,049,063
|
|
|
23,840,473
|
|
|
24,037,462
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
360,192
|
|
|
335,508
|
|
|
1,304,948
|
|
|
1,082,057
|
|
Other general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
245,043
|
|
|
217,655
|
|
|
908,185
|
|
|
727,754
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
$
|
16,238,569
|
|
$
|
16,344,227
|
|
$
|
48,659,833
|
|
$
|
47,523,727
|
|
Income incentive fee waiver
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,826,893)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total Operating Expenses, net of fee waivers
|
|
$
|
16,238,569
|
|
$
|
16,344,227
|
|
$
|
46,832,940
|
|
$
|
47,523,727
|
|
Net Investment Income
|
|
$
|
10,259,690
|
|
$
|
10,820,799
|
|
$
|
32,288,267
|
|
$
|
30,301,663
|
|
Net realized (loss) gain on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
|
$
|
(3,297,615)
|
|
$
|
600,403
|
|
$
|
(21,689,864)
|
|
$
|
324,782
|
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
|
|
|
(22,095)
|
|
|
(22,166)
|
|
|
(76,990)
|
|
|
(72,782)
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on controlled investments
|
|
|
248,746
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
923,505
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled,
non-affiliated investments
|
|
|
8,255,272
|
|
|
(13,793,320)
|
|
|
25,512,422
|
|
|
(24,338,195)
|
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on foreign currency
translations
|
|
|
14,588
|
|
|
(2,794)
|
|
|
5,099
|
|
|
(21,243)
|
|
(Provision) benefit for taxes on net unrealized (appreciation) depreciation
on investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(312)
|
|
|
188,893
|
|
|
(144,425)
|
|
Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments
|
|
|
2,221
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,221
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
|
|
$
|
15,460,807
|
|
$
|
(2,397,390)
|
|
$
|
37,153,553
|
|
$
|
6,049,800
|
|
Net Investment Income Per Share-basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
$
|
1.42
|
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations Per
Share – basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.59
|
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
|
$
|
1.48
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding-basic and
diluted
|
|
|
26,326,426
|
|
|
22,824,221
|
|
|
25,066,626
|
|
|
21,289,880
|
|
Distributions Per Share-basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
$
|
1.21
|
|
$
|
1.22
|
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
Stock
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
|
Par
|
|
Paid-in
|
|
distributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
shares
|
|
value
|
|
capital
|
|
earnings (loss)
|
|
Net
Assets
|
Balances at December
31,
2022
|
|
19,666,769
|
|
$
|
19,667
|
|
$
|
275,114,720
|
|
$
|
642,226
|
|
$
|
275,776,613
|
Net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,067,620
|
|
|
9,067,620
|
Net realized gain on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
34,967
|
|
|
34,967
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(39,912)
|
|
|
(39,912)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4,249,642)
|
|
|
(4,249,642)
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,874
|
|
|
1,874
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(78,760)
|
|
|
(78,760)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7,951,284)
|
|
|
(7,951,284)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
|
581,614
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
8,289,988
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,290,569
|
Balances at March 31,
2023
|
|
20,248,383
|
|
$
|
20,248
|
|
$
|
283,404,708
|
|
$
|
(2,572,911)
|
|
$
|
280,852,045
|
Net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,413,244
|
|
|
10,413,244
|
Net realized loss on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(310,588)
|
|
|
(310,588)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10,704)
|
|
|
(10,704)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,295,233)
|
|
|
(6,295,233)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20,323)
|
|
|
(20,323)
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(65,353)
|
|
|
(65,353)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(8,659,144)
|
|
|
(8,659,144)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
|
2,309,521
|
|
|
2,310
|
|
|
32,418,774
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
32,421,084
|
Balances at June
30,
2023
|
|
22,557,904
|
|
$
|
22,558
|
|
$
|
315,823,482
|
|
$
|
(7,521,012)
|
|
$
|
308,325,028
|
Net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,820,799
|
|
|
10,820,799
|
Net realized gain on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
600,403
|
|
|
600,403
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(22,166)
|
|
|
(22,166)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(13,793,320)
|
|
|
(13,793,320)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2,794)
|
|
|
(2,794)
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(312)
|
|
|
(312)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9,269,208)
|
|
|
(9,269,208)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
|
1,567,738
|
|
|
1,567
|
|
|
21,465,783
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
21,467,350
|
Balances at September
30,
2023
|
|
24,125,642
|
|
$
|
24,125
|
|
$
|
337,289,265
|
|
$
|
(19,187,610)
|
|
$
|
318,125,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances at December
31,
2023
|
|
24,125,642
|
|
$
|
24,125
|
|
$
|
335,918,984
|
|
$
|
(16,003,321)
|
|
$
|
319,939,788
|
Net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,235,916
|
|
|
10,235,916
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20,384,731)
|
|
|
(20,384,731)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(25,106)
|
|
|
(25,106)
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
23,518,590
|
|
|
23,518,590
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3,602)
|
|
|
(3,602)
|
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(192,607)
|
|
|
(192,607)
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(9,647,844)
|
|
|
(9,647,844)
|
Balances at March 31,
2024
|
|
24,125,642
|
|
$
|
24,125
|
|
$
|
335,918,984
|
|
$
|
(12,502,705)
|
|
$
|
323,440,404
|
Net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,792,661
|
|
|
11,792,661
|
Net realized gain on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,992,482
|
|
|
1,992,482
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(29,789)
|
|
|
(29,789)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5,586,681)
|
|
|
(5,586,681)
|
Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5,887)
|
|
|
(5,887)
|
Benefit for taxes on unrealized depreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
381,500
|
|
|
381,500
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10,049,073)
|
|
|
(10,049,073)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
|
1,855,356
|
|
|
1,856
|
|
|
25,248,020
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
25,249,876
|
Balances at June
30,
2024
|
|
25,980,998
|
|
$
|
25,981
|
|
$
|
361,167,004
|
|
$
|
(14,007,492)
|
|
$
|
347,185,493
|
Net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
10,259,690
|
|
|
10,259,690
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3,297,615)
|
|
|
(3,297,615)
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(22,095)
|
|
|
(22,095)
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
8,504,018
|
|
|
8,504,018
|
Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14,588
|
|
|
14,588
|
Benefit for taxes on net realized loss on investments
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,221
|
|
|
2,221
|
Distributions from net investment income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(10,625,512)
|
|
|
(10,625,512)
|
Issuance of common stock, net of offering costs(1)
|
|
1,058,366
|
|
|
1,058
|
|
|
14,263,441
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
14,264,499
|
Balances at September
30,
2024
|
|
27,039,364
|
|
$
|
27,039
|
|
$
|
375,430,445
|
|
$
|
(9,172,197)
|
|
$
|
366,285,287
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
See Note 4 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2024 for more information on offering costs.
|
STELLUS CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For nine months ended
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net increase in net assets resulting from operations
|
|
$
|
37,153,553
|
|
$
|
6,049,800
|
Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of investments
|
|
|
(112,624,812)
|
|
|
(139,650,422)
|
Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments
|
|
|
87,308,914
|
|
|
79,053,967
|
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments
|
|
|
(26,435,927)
|
|
|
24,338,195
|
Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on foreign currency translations
|
|
|
(5,099)
|
|
|
21,087
|
Increase in investments due to PIK
|
|
|
(2,490,856)
|
|
|
(2,732,530)
|
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net
|
|
|
(2,045,992)
|
|
|
(2,078,183)
|
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
|
|
|
(188,893)
|
|
|
144,425
|
Amortization of loan structure fees
|
|
|
825,891
|
|
|
436,257
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
335,345
|
|
|
334,122
|
Amortization of loan fees on SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
|
|
784,763
|
|
|
938,247
|
Net realized loss (gain) on investments
|
|
|
21,689,864
|
|
|
(324,782)
|
Changes in other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in interest receivable
|
|
|
(1,389,856)
|
|
|
(1,615,612)
|
Increase in income tax receivable
|
|
|
(228,663)
|
|
|
-
|
Increase in other receivables
|
|
|
(25,000)
|
|
|
(26,250)
|
Decrease in prepaid expenses
|
|
|
349,950
|
|
|
517,512
|
Increase (decrease) in management fees payable
|
|
|
1,041,018
|
|
|
(3,217,286)
|
Increase in income incentive fees payable
|
|
|
269,396
|
|
|
594,142
|
Decrease in capital gains incentive fees payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(569,528)
|
(Decrease) increase in administrative services payable
|
|
|
(1,118)
|
|
|
45,708
|
Decrease in interest payable
|
|
|
(3,988,133)
|
|
|
(3,324,507)
|
Increase (decrease) in related party payable
|
|
|
1,898,854
|
|
|
(1,060,321)
|
Increase in unearned revenue
|
|
|
152,623
|
|
|
22,535
|
Decrease in income tax payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(59,004)
|
Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities
|
|
|
718,139
|
|
|
(272,305)
|
Net Cash Provided (Used) in Operating Activities
|
|
$
|
3,103,961
|
|
$
|
(42,434,733)
|
Cash flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
|
|
$
|
40,370,901
|
|
$
|
63,348,436
|
Sales load for common stock issued
|
|
|
(606,145)
|
|
|
(943,248)
|
Offering costs paid for common stock issued
|
|
|
(243,067)
|
|
|
(225,085)
|
Stockholder distributions paid
|
|
|
(26,718,082)
|
|
|
(22,663,688)
|
Proceeds from SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,400,000
|
Financing costs paid on SBA-guaranteed debentures
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(277,590)
|
Financing costs paid on Credit Facility
|
|
|
(101,348)
|
|
|
(35,000)
|
Borrowings under Credit Facility
|
|
|
122,400,000
|
|
|
79,700,000
|
Repayments of Credit Facility
|
|
|
(125,751,700)
|
|
|
(116,701,700)
|
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities
|
|
$
|
9,350,559
|
|
$
|
13,602,125
|
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
$
|
12,454,520
|
|
$
|
(28,832,608)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period
|
|
$
|
26,125,741
|
|
$
|
48,043,329
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period
|
|
$
|
38,580,261
|
|
$
|
19,210,721
|
Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest expense
|
|
$
|
25,882,607
|
|
$
|
25,653,343
|
Income and excise tax paid
|
|
|
1,533,611
|
|
|
1,141,061
|
Increase in distributions payable
|
|
|
3,604,347
|
|
|
3,215,948
|
Decrease in deferred offering costs
|
|
|
(7,312)
|
|
|
(1,100)
|
Reconciliation of Core Net Investment Income
(1)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
Net investment income
|
|
$10,259,690
|
|
$10,820,799
|
Income tax expense
|
|
360,192
|
|
335,508
|
Core net investment income
|
|
$10,619,882
|
|
$11,156,307
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share amounts:
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income per share
|
|
$0.39
|
|
$0.47
|
Core net investment income per share
|
|
$0.40
|
|
$0.49
|
Reconciliation of Realized Net Investment Income
(2)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
September
30,
2024
|
|
September
30,
2023
|
Net investment income
|
|
$10,259,690
|
|
$10,820,799
|
Net realized loss on investments
|
|
(3,297,615)
|
|
600,403
|
Net realized loss on foreign currency translation
|
|
(22,095)
|
|
(22,166)
|
Total Realized Net Investment Income
|
|
$6,939,980
|
|
$11,399,036
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share amounts:
|
|
|
|
|
Net investment income per share
|
|
$0.39
|
|
$0.47
|
Realized net investment income per share
|
|
$0.25
|
|
$0.50
