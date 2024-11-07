Support Veterans With Fenix Lighting: 5% Of Veterans Day Sales Will Be Donated To Honor Flight Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Honor Flight Mission

Honor Flight Mission 2

Honor Flight 3

Honor Flight Logo

Fenix Lighting USA

This Veterans Day, Fenix Lighting is proud to donate 5% of sales to Honor Flight Network, providing veterans trips to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This Veterans Day, Monday, November 11th, 2024, Fenix Lighting is honored to give back to those who served by partnering with the Honor Flight Network. Fenix Lighting will donate 5% of all sales to this extraordinary organization, which provides veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War with all-expense-paid journeys to Washington, D.C., to visit the memorials built in their honor.Additionally, veterans and military personnel shopping during this promotion can access an exclusive discount through ID or GOVX verification at checkout. Eligible customers can find their special offer by verifying their status with ID on Fenix Lighting's website .The donation will directly support veterans' trips through Honor Flight of Southern Colorado (HFSOCO), a regional hub of the national Honor Flight Network. HFSOCO provides three-day, all-expense-paid trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans from the Southern Colorado area, allowing them to experience these memorials alongside fellow service members who share similar histories. The Honor Flight experience offers these veterans time to remember and honor those who didn't make it home, and for many, it can be a moment to finally feel the appreciation they've long deserved.Fenix Lighting is proud to support Honor Flight Network's mission. This partnership is one way for the company to express its deep gratitude to those who have served. By supporting Honor Flight, Fenix aims to not only help veterans visit these memorials but to foster moments of connection and reflection for those who have given so much to their country.About Honor Flight NetworkHonor Flight Network is a national nonprofit dedicated to honoring veterans by facilitating trips to Washington, D.C. to visit memorials commemorating their service. Honor Flight of Southern Colorado (HFSOCO) supports this mission by organizing trips for WWII, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans from Southern Colorado. Through community donations and grants, HFSOCO offers veterans a meaningful experience alongside fellow service members.This Veterans Day, Fenix Lighting customers can support this mission with every purchase, as 5% of sales will help fund these impactful trips. Visit Fenix Lighting to explore high-performance flashlights and lighting gear.

Dianne Goodwin

Fenix Lighting

+1 720-748-7517

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.