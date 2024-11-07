Calamos Investments Promotes Thomas Kiley To Chief Distribution Officer And Names Additional Strategic Hires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments LLC

("Calamos") ,

a leading global manager, today announced the of Thomas Kiley to the position of Chief Distribution Officer . In this role, he will oversee investment product distribution across all channels. Mr. Kiley will serve as a member of the Calamos CEO executive team and coordinate with both internal and external strategic partners, reporting directly to President and CEO John Koudounis .

Kiley joined Calamos from BlackRock, where he worked for nearly two decades and led national accounts, institutional sales, intermediary sales teams, and most recently a dedicated team responsible for the RIA channel.

He will be replacing Robert F. Behan.

"We are excited not only about Tom Kiley's promotion, but also several recent talent acquisitions that will further facilitate the ongoing growth and expansion of our firm," said Koudounis. "Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and client service has never been stronger, and is reflected in the addition of several key sales positions, with more to follow. Recently, we acquired top talent from notable firms such as BlackRock, UBS, Goldman Sachs, Invesco, JP Morgan, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity, Vanguard, Mercer, First Trust, and Northern Trust."

The firm simultaneously announces the following additions:



Thomas Leahy, CFA, VP, Director of RIA Internal Sales . Leahy joins Calamos as the Director of RIA Internal Sales after a successful career in institutional investments. Leahy gained his foundational experience at BlackRock where he worked on internal coverage for active funds, separate accounts, iShares beta, and enhanced beta products for RIAs in New York.



Simon Rebbechi, VP, Investment Consultant – Sustainable Strategies . Rebbechi joins Calamos after serving as an Executive Director of UBS Securities LLC, where he led sustainable and international sales efforts.

Hans Williams, CIMA, VP, ETF Sales . Williams joins Calamos after three years as a Vice President in the ETF Division of Goldman Sachs. Prior to Goldman, Williams worked at Franklin Templeton Investments and Guggenheim Partners where he was responsible for both ETF sales and capital markets trade facilitation.

About

Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, private credit, equity, and sustainable equity. With more than $40 billion in

AUM, including more than $16 billion in liquid alternatives assets as of November 6, 2024, the firm offers strategies through ETFs, mutual funds, closed-end funds, interval funds, and UCITS funds and separately managed portfolios. Clients include financial advisors, wealth management platforms, pension funds, foundations & endowments, and individuals, globally. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon), and the Miami area. For more information, visit us on

LinkedIn , on Twitter

(@Calam o s ), on Instagram (@calamos_investments ), or at

.

SOURCE Calamos Investments

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED