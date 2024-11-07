Payrollorg's Chapter Leadership Summit To Equip Payroll Chapter Leaders With Tools For Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg (PAYO) will provide local chapter leaders with the essential tools and guidance they need to ensure the ongoing success of their chapters at the Chapter Leadership Summit, November 7 – 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Supporting our chapter leaders is crucial to the growth and sustainability of local chapters," said Dan Maddux, executive director of PayrollOrg. "The Chapter Leadership Summit is designed to not only provide practical tools and strategies but also foster a strong of motivated leaders who can inspire their teams and communities."

Participants will have the unique opportunity to connect with fellow leaders, exchange ideas, and develop strategies to motivate their chapter members. Tailored educational sessions will offer specialized training on critical topics such as fiscal responsibility, general chapter operations, and event planning. These sessions will be led by guest speakers with expertise in chapter management and leadership development.

The conference will be held at MEET Las Vegas in downtown Las Vegas. Visit PAYO online to view the full conference agenda .

The event is sponsored by Wisely by ADP .

