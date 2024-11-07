PNC Bank, N.A. Changes Prime Rate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank, N.A. announced a decrease in its prime lending rate. The new rate of 7.75% is effective tomorrow, Nov. 8, 2024.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Services Group, (NYSE: PNC ). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit .

CONTACT:

Kristen Pillitteri

(412) 762.4550

[email protected]



SOURCE PNC Bank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED