Howard Community College Receives $50,000 Grant From Truist To Support Workforce Development And Skilled Trades

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBIA, MD, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard Community College (HCC) President Daria J. Willis today announced a $50,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to support career pathways to economic mobility through the forthcoming Cathy & Danny Bell Workforce Development and Trades Center. The grant will provide state-of-the-art and equipment for industrial training programs such as mechatronics, information and cybersecurity, HVAC, management, welding, and more.

"We are always amazed by Truist's commitment to our students and the growth of our institutional mission," said Willis. "Thank you to President Jay Turakhia, and everyone at the Truist Foundation for seeing the future of stable growth for families and communities in our county and meeting the students who will power this growth where they dream."

This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a central hub for training students in various trades, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the workforce upon graduation. With specialized training facilities, an industry-driven curriculum, and apprenticeship programs, the center will play a crucial role in meeting the evolving needs of Maryland's workforce, particularly in high-tech trades and the evolution of green industries.

HCC is the top community college producer of registered apprenticeships in Maryland, developing entry-level and managerial talent in cybersecurity, healthcare, childcare, hospitality and tourism, and construction. The center is projected to open in fall 2026 and will complement the college's steady enrollment growth over the last three years and the expansion of its liberal arts and skilled trades profile through its dual enrollment partnership with the Howard County Public School System.

Howard Community College is ranked among the nation's top two-year colleges by Niche, an online college selection and data resource for families. HCC enrolls nearly 22,000 credit and non-credit students of all ages from more than 104 countries, yielding more than $343 million in economic impact as one of Howard County's largest employers.

