The Art Of Dual Narratives In Time After Time: Susan M. Borris Seamlessly Connects Ancient Dacia And Modern New Orleans

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SOUTH MONMOUTH, OR, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Time After Time, a by Susan M. Borris, showcases a sophisticated narrative technique by merging two timelines - one in ancient Dacia and the other in modern-day New Orleans.



Time After Time introduces readers to Micah, a Dacian warrior during the Roman wars, and Desiree Etienne, a contemporary archeology student in New Orleans. Despite being separated by nearly two thousand years, their stories intersect through shared ancestry and mirrored life challenges. This dual narrative structure not only enriches the storytelling but also allows for a profound exploration of themes such as identity, legacy, and the impact of history on individual lives.



Susan M. Borris employs a careful balance of historical detail and modern narrative to create a seamless transition between time periods. The ancient segments of the novel are rooted in meticulous research, depicting the socio-political and cultural dynamics of Dacia with authenticity and engaging detail. Meanwhile, the modern segments provide a reflective look at how the echoes of the past resonate in contemporary settings, particularly through the lens of personal discovery and historical research.



The collocation of these timelines is achieved through a narrative technique that uses parallel plotlines and mirrored character arcs. By doing so, Borris highlights the universality of human experiences across time, suggesting that the struggles, aspirations, and conflicts of humanity are constant, regardless of the historical or cultural context.



The integration of these timelines is not merely a stylistic choice but a narrative vehicle to deepen the reader's understanding of how past and present can inform each other. It prompts readers to consider the ways historical narratives and personal histories intertwine and shape our understanding of ourselves and our communities.



Time After Time challenges readers to reflect on the continuity of history and its relevance to contemporary issues. The novel's structure encourages a contemplative engagement with the material, making it particularly compelling for those interested in the deeper meanings behind historical events and personal legacies.



The book is ideally suited for readers who appreciate a narrative that not only provides historical education but also evokes thoughtful consideration of broader existential themes. It is a significant addition to the genre of historical fiction, providing a template for how dual narratives can be effectively used to bridge disparate worlds and times.



Time After Time is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and its ability to connect us to our past, illuminate our present, and perhaps even guide our future.



About the Author



Susan M. Borris has been passionate about writing since her middle school days. She started her higher education at a community college in Elgin, Illinois, and continued at the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. Her first novel, Lost Identity, showcased her innate storytelling skills.



Her writing, described as emotional, real, and intense, deeply engages readers with vivid characters and immersive worlds. Susan prefers using background noise to help her focus while writing. Inspired by her high school English teacher's encouragement to maintain her unique style, Susan has embraced her distinctive voice throughout her career.



Now living near the Pacific Ocean in Oregon, Susan enjoys balancing her time between writing, gardening, and spending time with her family, including her golden retriever, Murphy. Writing is more than just a profession for her; it's a vital source of joy and a means of leaving a lasting legacy.

