Sanctuary Welcomes New CEO With Vision For Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanctuary appoints new CEO, Jeanne Anderson

Sanctuary appoints Jeanne Anderson as CEO to drive growth and innovation, aiming to enhance its astrology app and expand offerings for its engaged community.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading astrology app Sanctuary is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeanne Anderson as its new Chief Executive Officer. With a dynamic track record in driving innovation and scaling businesses, Ms. Anderson is poised to steer Sanctuary into a new era of growth and expansion.Ms. Anderson joins Sanctuary from Danvas, a digital art platform, where she served as CEO. Prior to Danvas, she ran Saatchi Art, where she led the eCommerce, Hospitality and International Art Fair Event businesses. Ms. Anderson brings a wealth of experience in ecommerce product management and marketplace leadership, with a special focus on consumer passion brands.“I am thrilled to join Sanctuary at this pivotal juncture,” said Jeanne Anderson.“Sanctuary's customers are part of a growing movement of consumers who are looking for alternative paths to self-improvement and reflection. As a highly engaged social community, they also share a great sense of humor and joy. It's an honor to accompany them on their unique and passionate journeys. I look forward to expanding the company's product offerings and exploring new growth opportunities so we can elevate Sanctuary's position as a market leader.”Sanctuary is well known for its vibrant social astrology community with over 1.7M devoted followers, its large horoscope content distribution network with over 7M million readers, and its popular app, with over 50,000 5-star reviews in the app store. Under Anderson's leadership, the company is focused on exploring fresh avenues for business growth while also improving the current experience for Sanctuary's audience.“There's a rich opportunity to support our customers' desire for self-development and growing appreciation for alternative spiritual experiences,” adds Anderson.David Birnbaum, a key investor in Sanctuary, expressed his enthusiasm and support for the new appointment:“We are thrilled to welcome Jeanne Anderson to the Sanctuary team. Her proven expertise and visionary approach are exactly what we need to unlock an exciting step forward. Under Jeanne's leadership, Sanctuary will not only develop its current offerings but also take the business forward into new opportunities.”As Sanctuary embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company remains committed to its core values of insightful and entertaining experiences and high customer satisfaction. The future looks bright as Sanctuary prepares to unveil new products and strategies aimed at connecting with a wider market and bringing personalized guidance to every customer.About SanctuarySince 2017, Sanctuary has reinvented alternative spirituality and astrology entertainment for Gen Z and Millennial audiences through live one-to-one readings, dynamic horoscope content, an engaging community, and innovative interactive tools.Backed by investors including BITKRAFT Ventures, Broadway Video, KEC Ventures, Five Four Ventures, Azure Capital Partners and Greycroft, Sanctuary is on a mission to bring the $2.2B+ mystical services market into the digital age. For more information about Sanctuary and updates on upcoming product launches, please visit

Press Office

Sanctuary Ventures

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.