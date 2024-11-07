Lifescience PLUS Announces Publication On Revolutionary Ecmc Technology In The Journal Of Burn Care And Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LifeScience PLUS is proud to announce its new publication of a pivotal study titled“Regulating Tissue Growth Factors for Healing with Etherified Carboxymethylcellulose Matrix” in The Journal of Burn Care and Research (link: ), showcasing the remarkable potential of Etherified Carboxymethylcellulose Matrix (eCMC) technology, the proprietary ingredient in their groundbreaking hemostatic and wound healing dressings.This study was initiated to elucidate the mechanisms behind the observations of leading burn and trauma surgeons that donor sites healed 4 times faster with the use of BloodSTOP iX / DonorSeal than by the use of their traditional protocols. The study, performed by burn, trauma, and urology surgeons and researchers at OSF Rockford Hospital and UCSF , highlights the dual action of eCMC both in promoting wound healing and mitigating infection or inflammation risks. By establishing a rat burn model and administering eCMC, researchers analyzed cytokines and inflammatory mediators using a Cytokine Array and histochemical staining.Key findings from the study include:.eCMC significantly induces the expression of endogenous cytokines, particularly Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) and Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)..eCMC effectively inhibits inflammatory cytokines such as Cytokine-Induced Neutrophil Chemoattractant (CINC-1, CINC-2) and Matrix Metallopeptidase 8 (MMP-8).These dual actions facilitate wound healing and reduce the risk of infection, both validating the clinical results and demonstrating the efficacy of eCMC for enhancing skin regeneration.The study concludes that eCMC emerges as an ideal solution for wound hemostasis and healing. By inducing a range of endogenous cytokines, with particular emphasis on VEGF and PDGF, eCMC plays a vital role in accelerating tissue healing. Simultaneously, it effectively inhibits inflammatory cytokines such as CINC-1, CINC-2, and MMP-8, thereby reducing the risk of wound infection and facilitating the healing process.LifeScience PLUS offers a full product line total wound care solutions utilizing eCMC technology, including BloodSTOP® iX, DonorSealTM and Trauma Matrix® Advanced Hemostat. These products are designed for a variety of wound types and known for their ability to deliver rapid hemostasis and promote effective healing.For more information about the study or LifeScience PLUS, please visit .About LifeScience PLUSLifeScience PLUS is a leading global provider of advanced hemostatic and wound healing solutions. With products powered by eCMC technology, LifeScience PLUS's product portfolio is clinically proven and 100% plant-based designed to enhance wound care and tissue regeneration. LifeScience PLUS is committed to delivering innovative solutions that improve patient wound care and outcomes.

