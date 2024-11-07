Scott Yandrasevich Advocates For Training And Mentorship To Overcome Hospitality Recruitment And Retention Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott Yandrasevich is an accomplished entrepreneur with a Master's Degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV).

- Scott YandrasevichDANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Danbury, Connecticut hospitality expert Scott Yandrasevich is urging leaders to prioritize training, mentorship, and leadership development as key strategies to address the hospitality industry's recruitment and retention issues. With high turnover rates, staffing shortages, and growing guest expectations, Yandrasevich believes that investing in workforce development can enhance service quality, improve employee satisfaction, and increase profitability.“Recruiting the right people is only the first step,” said Yandrasevich.“To retain talented staff, we need to provide meaningful training and growth opportunities. A well-supported team is a loyal team, and loyalty leads to better guest experiences and long-term success.”According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hospitality has a turnover rate of 73% annually, putting enormous pressure on recruitment and training budgets. Yandrasevich points out that companies with structured development programs experience significantly lower turnover. A LinkedIn study further supports this, showing that 94% of employees would stay longer at a company that invests in their career growth.Yandrasevich advocates for mentorship as a critical tool in both employee retention and skill development.“Mentorship provides connection and guidance,” he explained.“Employees who feel supported are more committed to their roles and bring more energy to their work.”A Deloitte study found that 91% of employees with mentors report high job satisfaction, and companies with mentorship programs often see 20% higher retention rates. Yandrasevich highlights mentorship as a cost-effective way to build leadership within the team while reducing turnover.Leadership development is another key focus for Yandrasevich, who emphasizes that growing leaders from within boosts morale and provides continuity.“When employees see a path to leadership, they're more likely to invest in their roles,” Yandrasevich noted.“Leadership training helps ensure that team members are prepared to step into larger roles, supporting the business from within.”Continuous training also plays a crucial role in adapting to changing guest expectations and industry trends. According to a 2022 survey by the Association for Talent Development, companies with strong training programs report 218% higher income per employee than those without.“Hospitality is always evolving, and our teams need to evolve with it,” Yandrasevich added.“Regular training keeps employees engaged and confident, which translates into smoother operations and happier guests.”Yandrasevich stresses that training and mentorship must be coupled with a positive, supportive work culture.“Employees want to work where they feel valued and part of something bigger,” he said. Data from the Harvard Business Review shows that 40% of employees who feel appreciated are more likely to stay longer and perform better.Yandrasevich's approach emphasizes the long-term benefits of investing in people.“When we prioritize employee development, we're not just addressing recruitment and retention-we're setting our business up for sustainable success,” he concluded.Learn more about Scott Yandrasevich's story on hermeswire

