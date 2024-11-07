Brand Building Company Rebrands As Unofficial Worldwide, Launches Expanded Service Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TORONTO, CANADA, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading marketing innovation and brand building company, Soldier, today announced their rebranding initiative to Unofficial Worldwide marking a new chapter in the company's history. Reflecting on it's mission to cultivate and build advanced brand identities, the rebranding initiative will to help propel the company's global expansion.
Along with the rebrand, Unofficial is launching two new divisions in support of their on going
commitment to meet the evolving needs of business owners and brand stewards alike.
Together, Unofficial's new Data Science and Customer Centric Web design team's will
work in close integration with the existing core group to deliver advanced brand
experiences for today's consumers.
“As we looked to grow our Global footprint, we recognized the need to expand our offering
beyond strictly design,” said a company spokesperson.
“Intuitive web design coupled with advanced Data Science and Analytics capabilities help our
team craft deeply meaningful, personalized brand design experiences for our existing clients
and demonstrates our incredible dedication to driving tangible results".
The refreshed Unofficial Worldwide brand encapsulates core brand values of putting the
needs of client's and people first while building meaningful brands that strive for the
advancement of human connectivity.
About Unofficial Worldwide:
Unofficial Worldwide, is a standout brand building company
committed to working with ambitious leaders to launch the most impactful brands in the world
through business innovation, strategy and design. From inital planning through go-to-market,
Unofficial creates lasting strategic foundations for B2C, B2B and DTC brands; delivering messaging, design and
brand alignment through a team of creative and strategic experts. Unofficial's Branding
Blocks System® is the foundation and framework to brand building. It imagines, plans,
explains and contains all the elements necessary for successful brand launches. It rallies all
stakeholders, internal channels, influencers, and the public, bridging the gap between
business intelligence and customer engagement.
