The #1 conservative show, "Louder with Crowder," broke viewership records on November 5, 2024 while hosting the "Election Livestream of Century."



At its height, the show had 574,400 concurrent online viewers. Over its first 36 hours, it had garnered nearly nine million views across all platforms.



In an internet first, the streaming show utilized the same real-time data as major broadcast news networks, provided by NEP/Edison Research via Reuters, and had the ability to make its own calls and analysis as the data came in.



"Louder with Crowder" host Steven Crowder projected President-Elect Trump's victory before numerous legacy media outlets.

Crowder was among the first to call the critical battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania for President Trump.

The first of its kind livestream featured exclusive conversations with Donald Trump Jr., Dan Bongino, Devin Nunes, Russell Brand, Eduardo Bolsonaro, Alex Jones, James Woods, Tim Pool, and a performance by Big & Rich's John Rich.

Crowder also provided a significant update on his organization's latest partnership agreement with Rumble, where Crowder's MugClub community members will be integrated into Rumble Premium as part of a singular subscription.

The benefits of this agreement include ad-free viewing, verification badges, and more perks on Rumble.

"Louder with Crowder" is now preparing for a new era of success going into 2025, and expects to announce additional updates and exclusive opportunities for its loyal viewers.

Watch "Louder with Crowder" live on Rumble and Rumble Premium weekdays at 10 am ET. For three key facts on the most important issues in three minutes or less, visit Crowder's audio podcast "3 in 3" at .



