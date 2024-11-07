Roc360 Announces Latest Residential Transitional Loan Securitization, Rated By DBRS Morningstar

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roc360, a leader in financing solutions, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its second residential transitional loan (RTL) securitization, Roc Mortgage Trust 2024-RTL1. Structured to support professional investors in the residential market, the transaction highlights Roc360's ongoing commitment to scalable, high-performance financing solutions.

The securitization, totaling $237.5 million in mortgage-backed notes, was rated by DBRS Morningstar. As a revolving securitization, the transaction allows for the addition of new loans, supporting the continued growth of Roc360's loan portfolio.

The securitization was sponsored by Roc360 Real Estate Income Trust, a private mortgage REIT on the Roc360 platform. Roc360, through affiliated entities, provides loan origination, servicing, and asset management functions. All of the loans in the mortgage pool were originated by Roc360's affiliates: Roc Capital, Finance of America Commercial, and CIVIC Financial Services.

The transaction incorporates robust credit enhancement through subordination, overcollateralization, and excess spread, which support the credit ratings assigned by DBRS Morningstar.

"We are thrilled to bring a second securitization to the market as we continue to grow our business, catering to the needs of real estate investors," said Andrew Whelan, President at Roc360 REIT. "This transaction not only underscores our commitment to providing resilient financing options but also reflects our platform's data-driven approach to optimizing credit performance."

This 2024-RTL1 securitization builds on Roc360's inaugural 2021-RTL1 securitization, which demonstrated strong market interest and investor confidence. The 2024-RTL1 issuance provides a sequential-pay structure, ensuring principal is paid down across the class hierarchy following the reinvestment period. This structure aims to meet the needs of institutional investors and further strengthen Roc360's position in the residential real estate finance market.

As Roc360 continues to serve its network of private lenders, borrowers and institutional partners, the company leverages proprietary technology and data science to assess risk and optimize asset performance. Since 2014, Roc360 organically originated and acquired brands which collectively funded over $28 billion in loans throughout the United States, fueling growth in the residential transitional space and providing a dependable source of capital to real estate investors across the U.S.

About Roc360

Founded in 2014,

Roc360

is a vertically integrated financial services platform, specializing in residential real estate investment loans for professional investors. Headquartered in New York City, Roc360 organically originated and acquired brands which collectively funded over $28 billion in loans through its comprehensive suite of financial solutions, which include underwriting, servicing, insurance, and risk management. Roc360 is dedicated to empowering real estate investors with scalable, data-driven capital solutions.

For Roc360 Media Relations:

[email protected]

For more information about Roc360, please visit



SOURCE Roc360

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED