CON EDISON REPORTS 2024 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Edison, (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED ) today reported 2024 third quarter net income for common stock of $588 million or $1.70 a share compared with $526 million or $1.53 a share in the 2023 third quarter. Adjusted (non-GAAP) were $583 million or $1.68 a share in the 2024 period compared with $561 million or $1.62 a share in the 2023 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2024 and 2023 periods exclude the effects of hypothetical liquidation at value (HLBV) accounting for tax equity investments. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2024 period exclude accretion of the basis difference of Con Edison's equity investment in Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (MVP) and in the 2023 period exclude adjustments to the gain and other impacts related to the sale of all of the stock of Con Edison's former subsidiary, Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc. (the Clean Energy Businesses) in 2023.



For the first nine

months of 2024, net income for common stock was $1,510 million

or $4.37

a share compared with $2,185 million

or $6.27

a share in the first nine

months of 2023. Adjusted earnings were $1,528 million

or $4.42

a share in the 2024 period compared with $1,416 million

or $4.07

a share in the 2023 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2024 period exclude accretion of the basis difference of Con Edison's equity investment in MVP. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2024 and 2023 periods exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments and adjustments to the gain and other impacts related to the sale of all of the stock of the Clean Energy Businesses in 2023. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 period exclude the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses.

"Core to our growth strategy is our continued investment in clean energy infrastructure and energy-efficient solutions for our customers," said Tim Cawley, the chairman and CEO of Con Edison. "Our programs eased electric demand during another hot New York summer, helping us keep the power flowing for our customers. As New Yorkers transition to electrification of building space heating and transportation, we've made it easier to install EV chargers and continue to provide incentives for heat pump installation. We have delivered infrastructure investments to build the grid of the future while providing industry-leading reliability to millions of customers."

"As a result of our solid third quarter results and financial performance year to date as well as our outlook for the balance of the year, we are narrowing and revising our 2024 adjusted EPS guidance to the upper half of our original range," said Kirk Andrews, senior vice president and CFO of Con Edison. "We continue to expect solid rate base growth as we continue to make investments to both enable New York's clean energy transition and upgrade our infrastructure to improve its resilience in the face of climate change."

For the year of 2024, Con Edison expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.40

per share. Con Edison's previous forecast was in the range of $5.20 to $5.40 per share. Adjusted earnings per share exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments (approximately $0.01 a share after-tax), accretion of the basis difference of Con Edison's equity investment in MVP (approximately $(0.01) a share after-tax) and adjustments to the gain and other impacts related to the sale of all of the stock of the Clean Energy Businesses in 2023, the amount of which will not be determinable until year-end.

See Attachment A to this press release for a reconciliation of Con Edison's reported earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share and reported net income for common stock to adjusted earnings for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024 and 2023. See Attachments B and C for the estimated effect of major factors resulting in variations in earnings per share and net income for common stock for the three and nine months ended September

30, 2024 compared to the 2023 periods.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $15 billion in annual revenues for year-end 2023 and $69 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York and the Northeast.