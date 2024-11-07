Dyne Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Guggenheim Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference, fireside chat on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET in Boston



Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York

Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference , fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET in New York



A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website at and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCETM platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

