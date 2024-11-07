NI Holdings, Inc. Reports Results For Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FARGO, N.D., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NODK) announced today results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Summary of Third Quarter 2024 Results – Continuing Operations

(All comparisons vs. continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023, unless noted otherwise)

Direct written premiums of $67.7 million compared to $67.9 million. This slight reduction was driven by Non-Standard Auto (-35.8%) due to lower new business and retention, partially offset by Home and (11.6%) driven by higher rate and insured values along with new business growth in North Dakota.

Net earned premiums of $83.3 million, up 9.0%.

Combined ratio of 111.0% versus 100.8%, driven by increased non-catastrophe weather-related losses in Home and Farm, partially offset by improved performance in Private Passenger Auto. The current period was also impacted by a one-time charge related to the CEO transition. Both periods were impacted by unfavorable prior year development in Non-Standard Auto.

Net investment income increased 32.5% to $2.8 million, driven by higher fixed income reinvestment rates. Basic loss per share of ($0.13) compared to basic earnings per share of $0.03.



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Dollars in thousands, except per share data

(unaudited) 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Direct written premiums $67,704 $67,917 (0.3%) $269,217 $261,865 2.8% Net earned premiums $83,270 $76,418 9.0% $238,323 $218,124 9.3% Loss and LAE ratio 78.2% 69.6% 8.6 pts 73.3% 70.8% 2.5 pts Expense ratio 32.8% 31.2% 1.6 pts 33.7% 32.5% 1.2 pts Combined ratio 111.0% 100.8% 10.2 pts 107.0% 103.3% 3.7 pts Net income (loss) attributable to NI Holdings $(2,705) $231 NM $(15,908) $(12,101) 31.5% Continuing operations $(2,705) $738 NM $(3,248) $379 NM Discontinued operations - $(507) NM $(1,512) $(12,480) NM Loss on sale of discontinued operations - - NM $(11,148) - NM Return on average equity (4.5%) 1.3% (5.8) pts (1.9%) 0.2% (2.1) pts Basic earnings (loss) per share $(0.13) $0.01 NM $(0.76) $(0.57) 33.3% Continuing operations $(0.13) $0.03 NM $(0.15) $0.02 NM NM = not meaningful

Management Commentary

“The third quarter was impacted by unfavorable prior year development in our Non-Standard Auto segment, elevated non-recurring costs related to our CEO transition, and higher weather-related losses in North Dakota,” said Cindy Launer, Interim Chief Executive Officer.“Despite these challenges, we remain confident in our underlying business and focused on executing our strategic underwriting initiatives. The second quarter sale of Westminster American has enabled us to refocus our efforts on our core business, which we believe will help us return to profitability over time.”

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Filings

The Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and latest financial supplement can be found on the Company's website at . The Company's filings with the SEC can also be found at .

About the Company

NI Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The company is a North Dakota business corporation that is the stock holding company of Nodak Insurance Company and became such in connection with the conversion of Nodak Mutual Insurance Company from a mutual to stock form of organization and the creation of a mutual holding company. The conversion was consummated on March 13, 2017. Immediately following the conversion, all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Nodak Insurance Company were issued to Nodak Mutual Group, Inc., which then contributed the shares to NI Holdings in exchange for 55% of the outstanding shares of common stock of NI Holdings. Nodak Insurance Company then became a wholly-owned stock subsidiary of NI Holdings. NI Holdings' financial statements are the consolidated financial results of NI Holdings; Nodak Insurance, including Nodak's wholly-owned subsidiaries American West Insurance Company, Primero Insurance Company, and Battle Creek Insurance Company; Direct Auto Insurance Company; and Westminster Insurance Company until the date of sale.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements included in this news release, particularly those anticipating future financial performance, including investment performance and yields, business prospects, growth and operating strategies, the impact of underwriting changes on operating results, our ability to return to profitability, and similar matters, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially include: our ability to maintain profitable operations, the adequacy of the loss and loss adjustment expense reserves, business and economic conditions, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, adverse and catastrophic weather events, including the impacts of climate change, legal and judicial developments, changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to integrate and manage successfully the insurance companies we may acquire from time to time, the impact of inflation on our operating results, and other risks we describe in the periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the SEC.

