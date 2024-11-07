Serve Robotics Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Announced plans for geographic expansion into the Dallas Fort Worth metro
Completed $32.3 million in capital raise transactions; Cash balance of $50.9 million as of third quarter end
Announced agreement to acquire Vebu and its pioneering avocado-processing robot, Autocado
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Robotics Inc. (the "Company" or "Serve") (Nasdaq: SERV ), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced financial results for the third quarter 2024 ended September
30, 2024.
"During the third quarter we made significant operational and financial progress related to several priorities; laying the foundation for a successful 2025," said Dr. Ali Kashani, Serve's Co-founder and CEO. "Regarding our agreement with Uber Eats to deploy 2,000 robots by year end 2025, we are ahead of schedule with the initial manufacturing and rollout. We remain on track to deploy 2,000 new robots across multiple markets next year. Furthermore, we announced the potential acquisition of Vebu, which brings us into a strategically adjacent service offering, and we initiated partnerships with Wing Aviation and Shack Shack to expand our reach.
Importantly, we successfully raised $32.3 million in new capital to provide financial flexibility and fund our expansion plans."
Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Highlights
Capital Raise Transactions: On July 17, 2024 and August 27, 2024, Serve completed private placement offerings resulting in a total of $32.3 million in net proceeds. As of September 30, 2024, Serve had $50.9 million in cash and zero outstanding debt obligations. Post quarter-end, the company also established and At-the-Market ("ATM") financing program providing further flexibility in capital raising.
Operational Performance:
Serve averaged 465 daily supply hours during the third quarter 2024, a 108% increase year-over-year and a 21% increase quarter-over-quarter. The Company also achieved a 97% increase in daily active robots year-over-year and a 23% increase quarter-over-quarter.
Geographic Expansion:
Serve announced its plan for geographic expansion in Los Angeles, as well as entry into the Dallas Fort Worth market. In the coming weeks, Serve will expand its Los Angeles delivery service into the Downtown LA, Sawtelle and Westwood areas, with a delivery fleet deployment expected in Dallas Forth Worth by the end of Q2 2025. Serve will also begin operations in Dallas, expected in the coming weeks in support of our partnership with drone-maker, Wing Aviation.
Vebu Acquisition: Today, Serve announced its agreement to acquire the assets of Vebu, Inc. ("Vebu") in an all- stock transaction, subject to customary closing conditions. Vebu's signature robotic product is the Autocado. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Serve's strategic position by providing its restaurant partners with a suite of automation solutions and expanding Serve's offering beyond delivery into back of house automation.
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
Third quarter revenue was $0.22 million, including $0.04 million of software service revenue derived from the Company's software services agreement with Magna.
As of September 30, 2024, the Company had $50.9 million of cash and cash equivalents.
As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 39.6 million shares of common stock outstanding.
Quarterly Conference Call
Company management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial
results and provide a corporate update. A live webcast and replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Serve Robotics' website at Investor Relations - Serve Robotics.
Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 and referencing conference
ID#: 3511636.
About Serve
Serve develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.
For further information about Serve
(Nasdaq: SERV ), please visit or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.
Supplemental Financial Information
The key metrics and financial tables outlined below are metrics that provide management with additional understanding of
the drivers of business performance and the Company's ability to deliver stockholder return. Investors should not place undue reliance on these metrics as indicators of future or expected results. The Company's presentation of these metrics may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.
Table 1: Key Metrics
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
Key Metrics
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
Daily Active Robots (1)
|
59
|
|
48
|
|
30
|
|
49
|
|
27
|
Daily Supply Hours (2)
|
465
|
|
385
|
|
224
|
|
384
|
|
188
|
|
|
(1)
|
Daily Active Robots: The Company defines daily active robots as the average number of robots performing daily deliveries during the period.
|
(2)
|
Daily Supply Hours: The Company defines daily supply hours as the average number of hours the Company's robots are ready to accept offers and perform daily deliveries during the period.
Table 2: Revenue
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
Software services
|
$38,767
|
|
$296,035
|
|
$-
|
|
$1,185,903
|
|
$-
|
Delivery services
|
112,288
|
|
75,540
|
|
54,065
|
|
239,588
|
|
111,784
|
Branding fees
|
70,500
|
|
140,650
|
|
8,500
|
|
211,150
|
|
53,042
|
|
$221,555
|
|
$512,225
|
|
$62,565
|
|
$1,636,641
|
|
$164,826
Forward Looking Statements
This Serve Robotics Inc. (the "Company") investor presentation contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "targets," "may," "could," "should," "will," "expects," "estimates," "suggests," "anticipates," "outlook," "continues," or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's partnership with Magna, timing of the Company's robot deployment, the Company's ability to expand to additional markets, capabilities of the Company's robots, outcomes of planned acquisitions, and the Company's timing and ability to scale to commercial production.
The forward-looking statements contained in this investor presentation are also subject to other risks and uncertainties,
including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
Contacts
Media
Aduke Thelwell
Head of Communications & Investor Relations
Serve Robotics
[email protected]
347-464-8510
Investor Relations
[email protected]
|
Serve Robotics Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
$50,913,133
|
|
$6,756
|
Accounts receivable
|
13,099
|
|
2,955
|
Inventory
|
327,363
|
|
774,349
|
Prepaid expenses
|
3,452,560
|
|
676,969
|
Escrow Receivable
|
180,000
|
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
54,886,155
|
|
1,461,029
|
Property and equipment, net
|
5,406,261
|
|
48,422
|
Right of use asset
|
660,286
|
|
782,439
|
Security Deposits
|
512,659
|
|
512,659
|
Total assets
|
$61,465,361
|
|
$2,804,549
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$3,606,754
|
|
$2,050,605
|
Accrued liabilities
|
55,440
|
|
255,849
|
Deferred revenue
|
14,097
|
|
-
|
Note payable, current
|
-
|
|
1,000,000
|
Note payable - related party
|
-
|
|
70,000
|
Right of use liability, current portion
|
436,377
|
|
496,963
|
Lease liability, current portion
|
1,042,093
|
|
2,363,807
|
Total current liabilities
|
5,154,761
|
|
6,237,224
|
Note payable, net of current portion
|
-
|
|
230,933
|
Restricted stock award liability
|
-
|
|
158,617
|
Right of use liability
|
135,181
|
|
211,181
|
Total liabilities
|
5,289,942
|
|
6,837,955
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued
or outstanding as of both September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|
-
|
|
-
|
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 42,957,446 and
24,832,814 shares issued and 42,844,956 and 24,508,795 shares outstanding as
of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023
|
4,283
|
|
2,450
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
150,577,074
|
|
64,468,141
|
Subscription receivable
|
-
|
|
(169,616)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(94,405,938)
|
|
(68,334,381)
|
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
56,175,419
|
|
(4,033,406)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|
$61,465,361
|
|
$2,804,549
|
Serve Robotics Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023; and Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
June 30, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
September 30, 2024
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$221,555
|
|
$468,375
|
|
$62,565
|
|
$1,636,641
|
|
$164,826
|
Cost of revenues
|
377,304
|
|
326,013
|
|
572,537
|
|
1,055,755
|
|
1,331,165
|
Gross profit (loss)
|
(155,749)
|
|
142,362
|
|
(509,972)
|
|
580,886
|
|
(1,166,339)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
1,980,087
|
|
1,873,320
|
|
1,428,143
|
|
4,861,478
|
|
3,414,949
|
Operations
|
917,350
|
|
871,211
|
|
558,068
|
|
2,329,535
|
|
1,672,403
|
Research and development
|
5,007,985
|
|
5,787,906
|
|
2,962,812
|
|
17,434,332
|
|
7,171,446
|
Sales and marketing
|
383,902
|
|
165,612
|
|
118,793
|
|
667,750
|
|
481,511
|
Total operating expenses
|
8,289,324
|
|
8,698,049
|
|
5,067,816
|
|
25,293,095
|
|
12,740,309
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(8,445,073)
|
|
(8,555,687)
|
|
(5,577,788)
|
|
(24,712,209)
|
|
(13,906,648)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income (expense), net
|
448,854
|
|
(260,120)
|
|
(1,483,390)
|
|
(1,137,788)
|
|
(2,021,996)
|
Loss on conversion of note payable
|
-
|
|
(221,560)
|
|
(149,000)
|
|
(221,560)
|
|
(149,000)
|
Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(435,794)
|
|
-
|
|
(1,672,706)
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
448,854
|
|
(481,680)
|
|
(2,068,184)
|
|
(1,359,348)
|
|
(3,843,702)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Net loss
|
$(7,996,219)
|
|
$(9,037,367)
|
|
$(7,645,972)
|
|
$(26,071,557)
|
|
$(17,750,350)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
40,586,781
|
|
29,176,370
|
|
18,528,262
|
|
33,267,589
|
|
10,674,991
|
Net loss per common share - basic and diluted
|
$(0.20)
|
|
$(0.62)
|
|
$(0.41)
|
|
$(0.78)
|
|
$(1.66)
|
Serve Robotics Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$(26,071,557)
|
|
$(17,750,350)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
36,560
|
|
1,396,919
|
Stock-based compensation
|
9,930,480
|
|
304,256
|
Amortization of debt discount
|
1,677,942
|
|
816,715
|
Warrants issued with convertible note
|
-
|
|
991,000
|
Change in fair value of derivative liability
|
221,560
|
|
149,000
|
Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity
|
-
|
|
1,672,706
|
Interest on recourse loan
|
-
|
|
(2,797)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(10,144)
|
|
19,742
|
Inventory
|
446,986
|
|
(250,459)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(2,775,591)
|
|
(517,233)
|
Escrow receivable
|
(180,000)
|
|
-
|
Accounts payable
|
1,556,149
|
|
782,454
|
Accrued liabilities
|
(110,870)
|
|
129,481
|
Deferred revenue
|
14,097
|
|
-
|
Right of use liabilities, net
|
(14,433)
|
|
(35,782)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(15,278,821)
|
|
(12,294,348)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(5,394,399)
|
|
(2,493)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(5,394,399)
|
|
(2,493)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to
|
35,849,136
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from issuance of pre-funded warrants to
|
17,115,963
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|
16,324,832
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from convertible notes payable
|
4,844,625
|
|
2,798,410
|
Proceeds from exercise of options
|
86,755
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from note payable, net of offering costs
|
-
|
|
750,000
|
Repayments of note payable
|
(1,250,000)
|
|
(1,500,000)
|
Proceeds from note payable, related party
|
-
|
|
449,000
|
Repayments of notes payable, related party
|
(70,000)
|
|
(449,000)
|
Issuance of common stock pursuant to Merger, net of
|
-
|
|
10,026,258
|
Proceeds from simple agreement for future equity
|
-
|
|
2,666,953
|
Repayment of lease liability financing
|
(1,321,714)
|
|
(1,658,359)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
71,579,597
|
|
13,083,262
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
50,906,377
|
|
786,421
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
6,756
|
|
2,715,719
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$50,913,133
|
|
$3,502,140
|
|
|
|
SOURCE Serve Robotics Inc.
