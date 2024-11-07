EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results And Raises Regular Dividend 7%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, (EOG) today reported third quarter 2024 results. The attached supplemental tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at . Key Financial Results

In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data

GAAP 3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

Total Revenue 5,965

6,025

6,123

6,357

6,212

Net Income 1,673

1,690

1,789

1,988

2,030

Net Income Per Share 2.95

2.95

3.10

3.42

3.48

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,588

2,889

2,903

3,104

2,704

Total Expenditures 1,573

1,682

1,952

1,634

1,803

Current and Long-Term Debt 3,776

3,784

3,791

3,799

3,806

Cash and Cash Equivalents 6,122

5,431

5,292

5,278

5,326

Debt-to-Total Capitalization 11.3

%

11.5

%

11.7

%

11.9

%

12.1

%

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe) 10.15

10.11

10.37

10.52

10.19











Non - GAAP







Adjusted Net Income 1,644

1,807

1,626

1,783

2,007

Adjusted Net Income Per Share 2.89

3.16

2.82

3.07

3.44

CFO before Changes in Working Capital 2,988

3,042

2,928

2,989

3,038

Capital Expenditures 1,497

1,668

1,703

1,512

1,519

Free Cash Flow 1,491

1,374

1,225

1,477

1,519

Net Debt (2,346)

(1,647)

(1,501)

(1,479)

(1,520)

Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (8.6

%)

(6.0

%)

(5.5

%)

(5.6

%)

(5.8

%)

Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1 10.05

10.11

10.37

10.52

10.19



Third Quarter Highlights



Volumes and per-unit cash operating costs better than guidance midpoints

Updated full-year guidance to reflect higher volumes and lower per-unit cash operating costs

Earned adjusted net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.89 per share

Generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow

Increased regular quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.975 per share, a $3.90 per share indicated annual rate Repurchased $758 million of shares, totaling $2.2 billion YTD as of September 30, 2024

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Volumes and Capital Expenditures

Wellhead Volumes

3Q 2024

3Q 2024

Guidance

Midpoint

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)

493.0

491.5

490.7

487.4

485.2

483.3

Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)

254.3

250.0

244.8

231.7

235.8

231.1

Natural Gas (MMcfd)

1,970

1,945

1,872

1,858

1,831

1,704

Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)

1,075.7

1,065.6

1,047.5

1,028.8

1,026.2

998.5













Capital Expenditures ($MM)

1,497

1,525

1,668

1,703

1,512

1,519



From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"EOG delivered strong third quarter results, with oil volumes and total volumes better than expectations, demonstrating another quarter of outstanding execution across our multi-basin portfolio. Strong volumes and price realizations, combined with lower-than-expected per-unit cash operating costs, helped drive outstanding financial results in the quarter.

"EOG continues to generate significant free cash flow and deliver on its cash return commitments. In the third quarter, we returned approximately $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders, including $758 million of share repurchases. We are on track to return more than 85% of our expected full-year free cash flow to shareholders and have the potential for additional cash return over the balance of the year.

"We are pleased to announce a 7% increase in our regular dividend. The increase reflects both the confidence in our business and the ability to support the higher dividend through commodity price cycles. A sustainable growing regular dividend remains the primary mode of cash return to our shareholders. We also announced a $5 billion increase in our authorization for opportunistic share repurchases. This increased authorization allows us to retain flexibility on how we return additional cash to shareholders.

"EOG's balance sheet underpins the financial strength of the company and remains a strategic priority. The cash balance is expected to be consistent with levels maintained over the last several quarters. However, we anticipate increasing total debt by refinancing upcoming maturities to optimize EOG's capital structure.

"Our unique culture, focused on continuous improvement, is the key driver of our success. We continue to advance operational efficiencies and innovation to enhance productivity and reduce costs. Combined with EOG's peer-leading financial strength, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value through commodity price cycles."

Regular Dividend, Share Repurchases, and Capital Structure

Regular Dividend Increased 7% to $3.90 per Share Indicated Annual Rate

The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.975 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable January 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2025. The new dividend represents an indicated annual rate of $3.90 per share, a 7% increase from the previous level.

EOG has never suspended or reduced its regular

dividend.

Third Quarter Share Repurchases

During the third quarter, the company repurchased 6.1 million shares for $758 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $123 per share.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The Board of Directors approved a $5 billion increase in the company's share repurchase authorization. The increased authorization is consistent with EOG's long-standing free cash flow priorities anchored on a stable and growing regular dividend, with additional cash return through opportunistic share repurchases and special dividends.

As of September 30, 2024, the company has repurchased 26.7 million shares for $3.2 billion and has an aggregate $6.8 billion remaining under its repurchase authorization.

Capital Structure

EOG plans to optimize its capital structure. The company anticipates refinancing debt maturities due in the next 12-18 months while maintaining a cash balance similar to the past several quarters.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Performance

Prices

Crude oil and NGL prices decreased in 3Q compared with 2Q, partially offset by an increase in natural gas prices from 2Q

Volumes



Total 3Q oil production of 493,000 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up from 2Q

NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 4% from 2Q

Natural gas production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 5% from 2Q Total company equivalent production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 3% from 2Q

Per-Unit Costs

G&A, GP&T, and DD&A expenses increased in 3Q compared with 2Q, while LOE costs decreased

Hedges



Mark-to-market hedge gains increased GAAP earnings per share in 3Q compared with losses in 2Q Cash received to settle hedges decreased from 2Q, lowering adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share

Free Cash Flow



Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $3.0 billion

EOG incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures Free cash flow was $1.5 billion

Cash Return and Working Capital



Paid $533 million in regular dividends Repurchased $758 million of stock

Third Quarter 2024 Operating Performance

Lease and Well



QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower water handling expenses and workover expenses Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower workover expenses and fuel costs

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs



QoQ: Increased primarily due to higher oil transportation expenses Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower compression-related fuel costs

General and Administrative



QoQ: Flat Guidance Midpoint: Lower due to lower employee-related expenses and professional fees

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization



QoQ: Increased primarily due to an adjustment in 3Q related to non-operated royalty interests and the impact of reserve revisions. Guidance Midpoint: Higher primarily due to an adjustment in 3Q related to non-operated royalty interests and the impact of reserve revisions.

Third Quarter 2024 Results vs Guidance

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

3Q 2024

3Q 2024

Guidance Midpoint

Variance

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)









United States

491.8

490.7

1.1

490.1

486.8

484.6

482.8

Trinidad

1.2

0.8

0.4

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.5

Total

493.0

491.5

1.5

490.7

487.4

485.2

483.3

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)









Total

254.3

250.0

4.3

244.8

231.7

235.8

231.1

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)









United States

1,745

1,730

15

1,668

1,658

1,653

1,562

Trinidad

225

215

10

204

200

178

142

Total

1,970

1,945

25

1,872

1,858

1,831

1,704













Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)

1,075.7

1,065.6

10.1

1,047.5

1,028.8

1,026.2

998.5

Total MMBoe

99.0

98.0

1.0

95.3

93.6

94.4

91.9













Benchmark Price









Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

75.16









80.55

76.97

78.33

82.18

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

2.16









1.89

2.24

2.87

2.55













Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 4 ($/Bbl)









United States

1.79

1.75

0.04

2.16

1.49

2.28

1.43

Trinidad

(12.01)

(8.30)

(3.71)

(9.80)

(9.47)

(9.12)

(10.80)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI









Total

29.8

%

29.0

%

0.8

%

28.7

%

31.6

%

28.5

%

28.7

%

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 5 ($/Mcf)









United States

(0.32)

(0.50)

0.18

(0.32)

(0.14)

(0.15)

0.04

Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)









Trinidad

3.68

3.35

0.33

3.48

3.54

3.81

3.41













Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

1,573









1,682

1,952

1,634

1,803

Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,497

1,525

(28)

1,668

1,703

1,512

1,519













Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)









Lease and Well

3.96

4.20

(0.24)

4.09

4.23

4.00

4.02

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs3

4.50

4.55

(0.05)

4.44

4.41

4.49

4.42

General and Administrative (GAAP)

1.69









1.58

1.73

2.03

1.75

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1

1.59

1.90

(0.31)

1.58

1.73

2.03

1.75

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.15









10.11

10.37

10.52

10.19

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)1

10.05

10.65

(0.60)

10.11

10.37

10.52

10.19

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

10.42

10.20

0.22

10.32

11.47

9.85

9.78













Expenses ($MM)









Exploration and Dry Hole

43

60

(17)

39

46

41

43

Impairment (GAAP)

15









81

19

79

54

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6

15

70

(55)

46

17

60

31

Capitalized Interest

12

13

(1)

10

10

9

8

Net Interest

31

33

(2)

36

33

35

36













TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)

6.5

%









7.5

%

7.7

%

6.6

%

7.4

%

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) 1

7.2

%

8.0

%

(0.8

%)

7.5

%

7.7

%

6.6

%

7.4

%

Income Taxes









Effective Rate

21.6

%

21.5

%

0.1

%

21.7

%

22.2

%

21.6

%

21.1

%

Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)

240

380

(140)

341

312

352

486



Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance7

(Unaudited)

See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.

4Q 2024 Guidance Range

4Q 2024 Midpoint

FY 2024 Guidance Range

FY

2024 Midpoint

2023 Actual

2022 Actual

2021 Actual

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)





































United States

489.4 - 494.4

491.9

488.7 - 491.7

490.2

475.2

460.7

443.4

Trinidad

0.9 - 1.3

1.1

0.4 - 1.4

0.9

0.6

0.6

1.5

Other International

0.0 - 0.0

0.0

0.0 - 0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.1

Total

490.3 - 495.7

493.0

489.1 - 493.1

491.1

475.8

461.3

445.0

Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)





































Total

255.0 - 265.0

260.0

246.6 - 249.1

247.8

223.8

197.7

144.5

Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)





































United States

1,800 - 1,850

1,825

1,718 - 1,730

1,724

1,551

1,315

1,210

Trinidad

235 - 265

250

216 - 224

220

160

180

217

Other International

0 - 0

0

0 - 0

0

0

0

9

Total

2,035 - 2,115

2,075

1,934 - 1,954

1,944

1,711

1,495

1,436

Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)





































United States

1,044.4 - 1,067.7

1,056.1

1,021.6 - 1,029.1

1,025.3

957.5

877.5

789.6

Trinidad

40.1 - 45.5

42.8

36.4 - 38.7

37.6

27.3

30.7

37.7

Other International

0.0 - 0.0

0.0

0.0 - 0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

1.6

Total

1,084.5 - 1,113.2

1,098.9

1,058.0 - 1,067.8

1,062.9

984.8

908.2

828.9









































Benchmark Price





































Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)

























77.61

94.23

67.96

Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)

























2.74

6.64

3.85









































Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 4 ($/Bbl)





































United States

1.00 - 2.50

1.75

1.60 - 2.00

1.80

1.57

2.99

0.58

Trinidad

(11.10) - (9.60)

(10.35)

(11.44) - (11.20)

(11.32)

(9.03)

(8.07)

(11.70)

Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI





































Total

27.0

% - 37.0

%

32.0

%

29.0

% - 32.0

%

30.5

%

29.7

%

39.0

%

50.5

%

Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 5 ($/Mcf)





































United States

(0.75) - 0.05

(0.35)

(0.40) - (0.20)

(0.30)

(0.04)

0.63

1.03

Natural Gas Realizations 8 ($/Mcf)





































Trinidad

3.30 - 4.00

3.65

3.50 - 3.70

3.60

3.65

4.43

3.40









































Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)

























6,818

5,610

4,255

Capital Expenditures 9 (non-GAAP) ($MM)

1,230 - 1,430

1,330

6,100 - 6,300

6,200

6,041

4,607

3,755









































Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)





































Lease and Well

4.00 - 4.40

4.20

4.07 - 4.17

4.12

4.05

4.02

3.75

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs3

4.25 - 4.65

4.45

4.40 - 4.50

4.45

4.50

4.78

4.70

General and Administrative (GAAP)

1.75 - 2.05

1.90

1.65 - 1.75

1.70

1.78

1.72

1.69

General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1

























1.78

1.67

1.69

Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)

10.00 - 11.10

10.55

10.12 - 10.42

10.27

10.33

10.52

10.14

Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)1

























10.33

10.47

10.14

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

9.85 - 10.85

10.35

10.50 - 10.76

10.63

9.72

10.69

12.07









































Expenses ($MM)





































Exploration and Dry Hole

40 - 80

60

168 - 208

188

182

204

225

Impairment (GAAP)

























202

382

376

Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6

90 - 150

120

160 - 240

200

160

269

361

Capitalized Interest

9 - 13

11

40 - 44

42

33

36

33

Net Interest

31 - 35

33

131 - 135

133

148

179

178









































TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)

6.5

% - 8.5

%

7.5

%

6.5

% - 8.5

%

7.5

%

7.4

%

7.0

%

6.8

%

TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) 1

























7.4

%

7.5

%

6.8

%

Income Taxes





































Effective Rate

19.0

% - 24.0

%

21.5

%

19.0

% - 24.0

%

21.5

%

21.6

%

21.7

%

21.4

%

Current Tax / Expense ($MM)

445 - 545

495

1,340 - 1,440

1,390

1,415

2,208

1,393



Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast

Friday, November 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)

Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.



About EOG

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit



Investor Contacts

Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684

Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560

Media Contact

Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

Endnotes 1) Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for each of 3Q 2024 and fiscal year 2022 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2024 and fiscal year 2022 was $(0.10) and $(0.05),

respectively. 2) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income, interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate. 3) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net

Income. 4) EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month. 5) EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months. 6) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally

estimated). 7) The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast. 8) The full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $0.76/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited

(NGC). 9) The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.

Glossary

Acq Acquisitions ATROR After-tax rate of return Bbl Barrel Bn Billion Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Bopd Barrels of oil per day CAGR Compound annual growth rate Capex Capital expenditures CFO Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital CO2e Carbon dioxide equivalent DD&A Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Disc Discoveries Divest Divestitures EPS Earnings per share Ext Extensions G&A General and administrative expense GHG Greenhouse gas GP&T Gathering, processing & transportation expense HH Henry Hub LOE Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense MBbld Thousand barrels of liquids per day MBod Thousand barrels of oil per day MBoe Thousand barrels of oil equivalent MBoed Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day Mcf Thousand cubic feet of natural gas MMBoe Million barrels of oil equivalent MMcfd Million cubic feet of natural gas per day NGLs Natural gas liquids NYMEX U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange OTP Other than price QoQ Quarter over quarter TOTI Taxes other than income USD United States dollar WTI West Texas Intermediate YoY Year over year $MM Million United States dollars $/Bbl U.S. Dollars per barrel $/Boe U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/Mcf U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves,

levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning

EOG's future financial or operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other

ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance.

Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will

be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially

from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among

others:



the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;

the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of inflationary pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;

security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on prevention and disclosure requirements relating to cyber incidents;

the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities;

the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of- way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;

the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax and emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;

the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures and emissions-related legislation; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;

continuing political and social concerns relating to climate change and the greater potential for shareholder activism, governmental inquiries and enforcement actions and litigation and the resulting expenses and potential disruption to EOG's day-to-day operations;

the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other ESG-related initiatives and achieve its related targets, ambitions and initiatives;

EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;

the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;

competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;

the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;

the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;

weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;

the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;

EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;

the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;

the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;

the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;

the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;

geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;

the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;

acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.

Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at .

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as

free cash flow, cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and

estimates.

Oil and Gas Reserves:

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and

gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on

Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at



Income Statements

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)







2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Operating Revenues and Other























Crude Oil and Condensate 3,182 3,252 3,717 3,597 13,748

3,480 3,692 3,488

10,660

Natural Gas Liquids 490 409 501 484 1,884

513 515 524

1,552

Natural Gas 517 334 417 476 1,744

382 303 372

1,057

Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market

Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts, Net 376 101 43 298 818

237 (47) 79

269

Gathering, Processing and Marketing 1,390 1,465 1,478 1,473 5,806

1,459 1,519 1,481

4,459

Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,

Net 69 (9) 35 - 95

26 20 (7)

39

Other, Net 20 21 21 29 91

26 23 28

77

Total 6,044 5,573 6,212 6,357 24,186

6,123 6,025 5,965

18,113



























Operating Expenses























Lease and Well 359 348 369 378 1,454

396 390 392

1,178

Gathering, Processing and

Transportation Costs (A) 395 396 406 423 1,620

413 423 445

1,281

Exploration Costs 50 47 43 41 181

45 34 43

122

Dry Hole Costs 1 - - - 1

1 5 -

6

Impairments 34 35 54 79 202

19 81 15

115

Marketing Costs 1,361 1,456 1,383 1,509 5,709

1,404 1,490 1,500

4,394

Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization 798 866 898 930 3,492

1,074 984 1,031

3,089

General and Administrative 145 142 161 192 640

162 151 167

480

Taxes Other Than Income 329 313 341 301 1,284

338 337 283

958

Total 3,472 3,603 3,655 3,853 14,583

3,852 3,895 3,876

11,623



























Operating Income 2,572 1,970 2,557 2,504 9,603

2,271 2,130 2,089

6,490

Other Income, Net 65 51 52 66 234

62 66 76

204

Income Before Interest Expense and

Income Taxes 2,637 2,021 2,609 2,570 9,837

2,333 2,196 2,165

6,694

Interest Expense, Net 42 35 36 35 148

33 36 31

100

Income Before Income Taxes 2,595 1,986 2,573 2,535 9,689

2,300 2,160 2,134

6,594

Income Tax Provision 572 433 543 547 2,095

511 470 461

1,442

Net Income 2,023 1,553 2,030 1,988 7,594

1,789 1,690 1,673

5,152



























Dividends Declared per Common Share 1.8250 0.8250 0.8250 2.4100 5.8850

0.9100 0.9100 0.9100

2.7300

Net Income Per Share























Basic 3.46 2.68 3.51 3.43 13.07

3.11 2.97 2.97

9.05

Diluted 3.45 2.66 3.48 3.42 13.00

3.10 2.95 2.95

8.99

Average Number of Common Shares























Basic 584 580 579 579 581

575 569 564

569

Diluted 587 584 583 581 584

577 572 568

573







(A) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs.

This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.

Wellhead Volumes and Prices

(Unaudited)







2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 457.1 476.0 482.8 484.6 475.2

486.8 490.1 491.8

489.6

Trinidad 0.6 0.6 0.5 0.6 0.6

0.6 0.6 1.2

0.8

Total 457.7 476.6 483.3 485.2 475.8

487.4 490.7 493.0

490.4



























Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $

77.27 $

74.98 $

83.61 $

80.61 $

79.18

$

78.46 $

82.71 $

76.95

$

79.36

Trinidad 68.98 64.88 71.38 69.21 65.58

67.50 70.75 63.15

66.22

Composite 77.26 74.97 83.60 80.60 79.17

78.45 82.69 76.92

79.34



























Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)























United States 212.2 215.7 231.1 235.8 223.8

231.7 244.8 254.3

243.7

Total 212.2 215.7 231.1 235.8 223.8

231.7 244.8 254.3

243.7



























Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)























United States $

25.67 $

20.85 $

23.56 $

22.29 $

23.07

$

24.32 $

23.11 $

22.42

$

23.25

Composite 25.67 20.85 23.56 22.29 23.07

24.32 23.11 22.42

23.25



























Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)























United States 1,475 1,513 1,562 1,653 1,551

1,658 1,668 1,745

1,691

Trinidad 164 155 142 178 160

200 204 225

209

Total 1,639 1,668 1,704 1,831 1,711

1,858 1,872 1,970

1,900



























Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)























United States $

3.47 $

2.07 $

2.59 $

2.72 $

2.70

$

2.10 $

1.57 $

1.84

$

1.84

Trinidad 3.87 3.45 3.41 3.81 3.65

3.54 3.48 3.68

3.57

Composite 3.51 2.20 2.66 2.82 2.79

2.26 1.78 2.05

2.03



























Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)























United States 915.0 943.8 974.2 995.8 957.5

994.7 1,013.0 1,037.1

1,015.0

Trinidad 28.0 26.5 24.3 30.4 27.3

34.1 34.5 38.6

35.8

Total 943.0 970.3 998.5 1,026.2 984.8

1,028.8 1,047.5 1,075.7

1,050.8



























Total MMBoe (C) 84.9 88.3 91.9 94.4 359.4

93.6 95.3 99.0

287.9

































(A) Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable. (B) Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable.

Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024). (C) Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.

MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.

Balance Sheets

In millions of USD (Unaudited)



2023

2024



MAR JUN SEP DEC

MAR JUN SEP DEC

Current Assets



















Cash and Cash Equivalents 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,278

5,292 5,431 6,122



Accounts Receivable, Net 2,455 2,263 2,927 2,716

2,688 2,657 2,545



Inventories 1,131 1,355 1,379 1,275

1,154 1,069 1,038



Assets from Price Risk Management Activities - - - 106

110 4 -



Income Taxes Receivable - 1 - -

- 2 2



Other 580 523 626 560

684 640 458



Total 9,184 8,906 10,258 9,935

9,928 9,803 10,165

























Property, Plant and Equipment



















Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method) 67,907 69,178 70,730 72,090

73,356 74,615 75,887



Other Property, Plant and Equipment 5,101 5,282 5,355 5,497

5,768 6,078 6,314



Total Property, Plant and Equipment 73,008 74,460 76,085 77,587

79,124 80,693 82,201



Less:

Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and

Amortization (42,785) (43,550) (44,362) (45,290)

(46,047) (47,049) (48,075)



Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 30,223 30,910 31,723 32,297

33,077 33,644 34,126



Deferred Income Taxes 31 33 33 42

38 44 42



Other Assets 1,587 1,638 1,633 1,583

1,753 1,733 1,818



Total Assets 41,025 41,487 43,647 43,857

44,796 45,224 46,151

























Current Liabilities



















Accounts Payable 2,438 2,205 2,464 2,437

2,389 2,436 2,290



Accrued Taxes Payable 637 425 605 466

786 600 855



Dividends Payable 482 478 478 526

523 516 513



Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities 31 22 22 -

- 8 32



Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 33 34 34 34

34 534 34



Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities 354 335 337 325

318 303 338



Other 253 232 285 286

223 231 344



Total 4,228 3,731 4,225 4,074

4,273 4,628 4,406

























Long-Term Debt 3,787 3,780 3,772 3,765

3,757 3,250 3,742



Other Liabilities 2,620 2,581 2,698 2,526

2,533 2,456 2,480



Deferred Income Taxes 4,943 5,138 5,194 5,402

5,597 5,731 5,949



Commitments and Contingencies









































Stockholders' Equity



















Common Stock, $0.01 Par 206 206 206 206

206 206 206



Additional Paid in Capital 6,219 6,257 6,133 6,166

6,188 6,219 6,058



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (8) (9) (7) (9)

(8) (8) (9)



Retained Earnings 19,423 20,497 22,047 22,634

23,897 25,071 26,231



Common Stock Held in Treasury (393) (694) (621) (907)

(1,647) (2,329) (2,912)



Total Stockholders' Equity 25,447 26,257 27,758 28,090

28,636 29,159 29,574



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity 41,025 41,487 43,647 43,857

44,796 45,224 46,151





Cash Flow Statements

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

























2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

Cash Flows from Operating Activities























Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities:























Net Income 2,023 1,553 2,030 1,988 7,594

1,789 1,690 1,673

5,152

Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 798 866 898 930 3,492

1,074 984 1,031

3,089

Impairments 34 35 54 79 202

19 81 15

115

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses 34 35 57 51 177

45 45 58

148

Deferred Income Taxes 234 194 56 199 683

199 128 220

547

(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net (69) 9 (35) - (95)

(26) (20) 7

(39)

Other, Net 4 2 (1) 22 27

9 3 2

14

Dry Hole Costs 1 - - - 1

1 5 -

6

Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other

Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net (376) (101) (43) (298) (818)

(237) 47 (79)

(269)

Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Financial Commodity

Derivative Contracts (123) (30) 23 18 (112)

55 79 61

195

Other, Net (1) - (1) - (2)

- - -

-

Changes in Components of Working Capital and

Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable 338 137 (714) 201 (38)

58 33 109

200

Inventories (77) (226) (28) 100 (231)

117 75 30

222

Accounts Payable (77) (231) 238 (49) (119)

(58) 29 (159)

(188)

Accrued Taxes Payable 232 (212) 180 (139) 61

319 (185) 256

390

Other Assets 52 43 (92) 36 39

(161) 42 197

78

Other Liabilities 193 (47) 54 (16) 184

(71) (20) 108

17

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities 35 250 28 (18) 295

(229) (127) 59

(297)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 3,255 2,277 2,704 3,104 11,340

2,903 2,889 3,588

9,380

Investing Cash Flows























Additions to Oil and Gas Properties (1,305) (1,341) (1,379) (1,360) (5,385)

(1,485) (1,357) (1,263)

(4,105)

Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment (319) (180) (139) (162) (800)

(350) (313) (239)

(902)

Proceeds from Sales of Assets 92 29 14 5 140

9 10 -

19

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (35) (250) (28) 18 (295)

229 127 (59)

297

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (1,567) (1,742) (1,532) (1,499) (6,340)

(1,597) (1,533) (1,561)

(4,691)

Financing Cash Flows























Long-Term Debt Repayments (1,250) - - - (1,250)

- - -

-

Dividends Paid (1,067) (480) (494) (1,345) (3,386)

(525) (520) (533)

(1,578)

Treasury Stock Purchased (317) (302) (109) (310) (1,038)

(759) (699) (795)

(2,253)

Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and

Employee Stock Purchase Plan - 9 1 10 20

- 11 -

11

Debt Issuance Costs - (8) - - (8)

- - -

-

Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities (8) (8) (8) (8) (32)

(8) (9) (8)

(25)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (2,642) (789) (610) (1,653) (5,694)

(1,292) (1,217) (1,336)

(3,845)

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash - - - - -

- – –

-

Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents (954) (254) 562 (48) (694)

14 139 691

844

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 5,972 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,972

5,278 5,292 5,431

5,278

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period 5,018 4,764 5,326 5,278 5,278

5,292 5,431 6,122

6,122







Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.

A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at

As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.

EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.

The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.





Direct ATROR

The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.





Adjusted Net Income

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)

































The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below.

EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items.

EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.





















3Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,134

(461)

1,673

2.95

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (79)

17

(62)

(0.11)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 61

(13)

48

0.08

Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net 7

(2)

5

0.01

Less: Severance Tax Refund (31)

7

(24)

(0.04)

Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees 10

(2)

8

0.01

Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund (5)

1

(4)

(0.01)

Adjustments to Net Income (37)

8

(29)

(0.06)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,097

(453)

1,644

2.89



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











564

Diluted











568







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was $61 million.







Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































2Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,160

(470)

1,690

2.95

Adjustments:















Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net 47

(10)

37

0.07

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 79

(17)

62

0.11

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (20)

5

(15)

(0.03)

Add: Certain Impairments 35

(2)

33

0.06

Adjustments to Net Income 141

(24)

117

0.21



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,301

(494)

1,807

3.16



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











569

Diluted











572







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.

For the three months ended June 30, 2024, such amount was $79 million.





Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































1Q 2024



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,300

(511)

1,789

3.10

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative

Contracts, Net (237)

51

(186)

(0.31)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 55

(12)

43

0.07

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (26)

4

(22)

(0.04)

Add: Certain Impairments 2

-

2

-

Adjustments to Net Income (206)

43

(163)

(0.28)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,094

(468)

1,626

2.82



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











575

Diluted











577







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, such amount was $55 million.







Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)



































4Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,535

(547)

1,988

3.42

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (298)

64

(234)

(0.40)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1) 18

(4)

14

0.02

Add: Certain Impairments 19

(4)

15

0.03

Adjustments to Net Income (261)

56

(205)

(0.35)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,274

(491)

1,783

3.07



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











579

Diluted











581







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $18 million.







Adjusted Net Income (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)





















3Q 2023



Before

Tax

Income Tax

Impact

After

Tax

Diluted

Earnings

per Share



















Reported Net Income (GAAP) 2,573

(543)

2,030

3.48

Adjustments:















Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net (43)

9

(34)

(0.06)

Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative

Contracts (1) 23

(5)

18

0.03

Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net (35)

7

(28)

(0.05)

Add: Certain Impairments 23

(2)

21

0.04

Adjustments to Net Income (32)

9

(23)

(0.04)



















Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) 2,541

(534)

2,007

3.44



















Average Number of Common Shares















Basic











579

Diluted











583







(1) Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, such amount was $23 million.



Net Income per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











2Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.95











Realized Price







3Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 44.31





Less:

2Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (47.31)





Subtotal (3.00)





Multiplied by: 3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 99.0





Total Change in Revenue (297)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 65





Change in Net Income (232)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.41)











Wellhead Volumes







3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 99.0





Less:

2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (95.3)





Subtotal 3.7





Multiplied by:

3Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below) 19.98





Change in Margin 74





Add:

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (16)





Change in Net Income 58





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.10











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







2Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.43





Less:

3Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.57)





Subtotal (0.14)





Multiplied by:

3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 99.0





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (14)





Add:

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 3





Change in Net Income (11)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.02)



Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net





3Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts 79





Less:

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (17)





After Tax - (a) 62





Less: 2Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts (47)





Less:

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) 10





After Tax - (b) (37)





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) 99





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.17











Other (1)



0.16











3Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted



2.95











3Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 568





















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Adjusted Net Income Per Share

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











2Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted



3.16











Realized Price







3Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe 44.31





Less:

2Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe (47.31)





Subtotal (3.00)





Multiplied by: 3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 99.0





Total Change in Revenue (297)





Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 65





Change in Net Income (232)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.41)











Wellhead Volumes







3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 99.0





Less:

2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) (95.3)





Subtotal 3.7





Multiplied by:

3Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total

Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"

schedule below) 19.77





Change in Margin 73





Add:

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) (16)





Change in Net Income 57





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



0.10











Certain Operating Costs per Boe







2Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe 20.43





Less:

3Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe (20.47)





Subtotal (0.04)





Multiplied by:

3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe) 99.0





Change in Before-Tax Net Income (4)





Add:

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%) 1





Change in Net Income (3)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.01)



Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Continued)

In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)











Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts





3Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for)

Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 61





Less:

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (13)





After Tax - (a) 48





2Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts 79





Less:

Income Tax Benefit (Provision) (17)





After Tax - (b) 62





Change in Net Income - (a) - (b) (14)





Change in Diluted Earnings per Share



(0.02)











Other (1)



0.07











3Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)



2.89











3Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted 568





















(1) Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.

Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

In millions of USD (Unaudited)

















































The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.































2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) 3,255 2,277 2,704 3,104 11,340

2,903 2,889 3,588

9,380



























Adjustments:























Changes in Components of Working Capital

and Other Assets and Liabilities























Accounts Receivable (338) (137) 714 (201) 38

(58) (33) (109)

(200)

Inventories 77 226 28 (100) 231

(117) (75) (30)

(222)

Accounts Payable 77 231 (238) 49 119

58 (29) 159

188

Accrued Taxes Payable (232) 212 (180) 139 (61)

(319) 185 (256)

(390)

Other Assets (52) (43) 92 (36) (39)

161 (42) (197)

(78)

Other Liabilities (193) 47 (54) 16 (184)

71 20 (108)

(17)

Changes in Components of Working Capital

Associated with Investing Activities (35) (250) (28) 18 (295)

229 127 (59)

297

Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in

Working Capital (Non-GAAP) 2,559 2,563 3,038 2,989 11,149

2,928 3,042 2,988

8,958

Less:























Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a) (1,489) (1,521) (1,519) (1,512) (6,041)

(1,703) (1,668) (1,497)

(4,868)

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) 1,070 1,042 1,519 1,477 5,108

1,225 1,374 1,491

4,090



























(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):





























2023

2024



1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year

1st Qtr 2nd Qtr 3rd Qtr 4th Qtr Year



























Total Expenditures (GAAP) 1,717 1,664 1,803 1,634 6,818

1,952 1,682 1,573

5,207

Less:























Asset Retirement Costs (10) (26) (191) (30) (257)

(21) 60 (11)

28

Non-Cash Development Drilling - (35) (50) (5) (90)

- - -

-

Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of

Unproved Properties (31) (28) (1) (39) (99)

(31) (34) (17)

(82)

Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties (4) (6) 1 (7) (16)

(21) (5) -

(26)

Acquisition Costs of Other Property,

Plant and Equipment (133) (1) - - (134)

(131) (1) (5)

(137)

Exploration Costs (50) (47) (43) (41) (181)

(45) (34) (43)

(122)

Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) 1,489 1,521 1,519 1,512 6,041

1,703 1,668 1,497

4,868







Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio

In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)









































The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.

A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown.

EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.

EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.

























September 30,

2024

June 30,

2024

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

September 30,

2023























Total Stockholders' Equity - (a) 29,574

29,159

28,636

28,090

27,758























Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b) 3,776

3,784

3,791

3,799

3,806

Less: Cash (6,122)

(5,431)

(5,292)

(5,278)

(5,326)

Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c) (2,346)

(1,647)

(1,501)

(1,479)

(1,520)























Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b) 33,350

32,943

32,427

31,889

31,564























Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c) 27,228

27,512

27,135

26,611

26,238























Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)] 11.3

%

11.5

%

11.7

%

11.9

%

12.1

%























Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /

[(a) + (c)] -8.6

%

-6.0

%

-5.5

%

-5.6

%

-5.8

%



Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)























EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.

























3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

3Q 2023























Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 99.0

95.3

93.6

94.4

91.9























Total Operating Revenues and Other (b) 5,965

6,025

6,123

6,357

6,212

Total Operating Expenses (c) 3,876

3,895

3,852

3,853

3,655

Operating Income (d) 2,089

2,130

2,271

2,504

2,557























Wellhead Revenues



















Crude Oil and Condensate 3,488

3,692

3,480

3,597

3,717

Natural Gas Liquids 524

515

513

484

501

Natural Gas 372

303

382

476

417

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e) 4,384

4,510

4,375

4,557

4,635























Operating Costs



















Lease and Well 392

390

396

378

369

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1) 445

423

413

423

406

General and Administrative (GAAP) 167

151

162

192

161

Less:

Severance Tax Consulting Fees (10)

-

-

-

-

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3) 157

151

162

192

161

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP) 283

337

338

301

341

Add:

Severance Tax Refund 31

-

-

-

-

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4) 314

337

338

301

341

Interest Expense, Net 31

36

33

35

36

Total Operating Cost (GAAP)

(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) (f) 1,318

1,337

1,342

1,329

1,313

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP)

(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) (g) 1,339

1,337

1,342

1,329

1,313























Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 1,031

984

1,074

930

898























Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) 2,349

2,321

2,416

2,259

2,211

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) 2,370

2,321

2,416

2,259

2,211























Exploration Costs 43

34

45

41

43

Dry Hole Costs -

5

1

-

-

Impairments 15

81

19

79

54

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 58

120

65

120

97

Less:

Certain Impairments (2) -

(35)

(2)

(19)

(23)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 58

85

63

101

74























Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) -

(j) 2,407

2,441

2,481

2,379

2,308

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-

GAAP)) - (k) 2,428

2,406

2,479

2,360

2,285























Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 1,977

2,069

1,894

2,178

2,327

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP)

(including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 1,956

2,104

1,896

2,197

2,350



Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)











































3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

4Q 2023

3Q 2023

Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)









































Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 60.25

63.22

65.42

67.34

67.59

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 39.15

40.87

41.16

40.81

39.77

Composite Average Operating Income per Boe

- (d) / (a) 21.10

22.35

24.26

26.53

27.82























Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a) 44.31

47.31

46.73

48.27

50.46























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)

- (f) / (a) 13.32

14.03

14.33

14.08

14.29























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 30.99

33.28

32.40

34.19

36.17























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 23.74

24.35

25.80

23.93

24.07























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)] 20.57

22.96

20.93

24.34

26.39























Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a) 24.33

25.61

26.49

25.20

25.13























Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)] 19.98

21.70

20.24

23.07

25.33























Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)









































Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)

- (g) / (a) 13.53

14.03

14.33

14.08

14.29























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total

Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 30.78

33.28

32.40

34.19

36.17























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 23.95

24.35

25.80

23.93

24.07























Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)] 20.36

22.96

20.93

24.34

26.39























Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a) 24.54

25.24

26.47

25.00

24.88























Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -

[(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)] 19.77

22.07

20.26

23.27

25.58





























Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)

















2023

2022

2021















Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a) 359.4

331.5

302.5















Total Operating Revenues and Other (b) 24,186

25,702

18,642

Total Operating Expenses (c) 14,583

15,736

12,540

Operating Income (Loss) (d) 9,603

9,966

6,102















Wellhead Revenues











Crude Oil and Condensate 13,748

16,367

11,125

Natural Gas Liquids 1,884

2,648

1,812

Natural Gas 1,744

3,781

2,444

Total Wellhead Revenues - (e) 17,376

22,796

15,381















Operating Costs











Lease and Well 1,454

1,331

1,135

Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1) 1,620

1,587

1,422

General and Administrative (GAAP) 640

570

511

Less:

Severance Tax Consulting Fees -

(16)

-

General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3) 640

554

511

Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP) 1,284

1,585

1,047

Add:

Severance Tax Refund -

115

-

Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4) 1,284

1,700

1,047

Interest Expense, Net 148

179

178

Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(f) 5,146

5,252

4,293

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - (g) 5,146

5,351

4,293















Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A) 3,492

3,542

3,651















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) 8,638

8,794

7,944

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) 8,638

8,893

7,944















Exploration Costs 181

159

154

Dry Hole Costs 1

45

71

Impairments 202

382

376

Total Exploration Costs (GAAP) 384

586

601

Less:

Certain Impairments (2) (42)

(113)

(15)

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP) 342

473

586















Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j) 9,022

9,380

8,545

Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-

GAAP)) - (k) 8,980

9,366

8,530















Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total

Exploration Costs (GAAP)) 8,354

13,416

6,836

Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including

Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)) 8,396

13,430

6,851

















Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Continued)

In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)













2023

2022

2021















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)

























Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a) 67.30

77.53

61.63

Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a) 40.58

47.47

41.46

Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a) 26.72

30.06

20.17















Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a) 48.34

68.77

50.84















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(f) / (a) 14.31

15.84

14.19















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)] 34.03

52.93

36.65















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a) 24.03

26.53

26.26















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)

/ (a) - (h) / (a)] 24.31

42.24

24.58















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a) 25.10

28.30

28.25















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)

/ (a) - (j) / (a)] 23.24

40.47

22.59















Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)

























Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -

(g) / (a) 14.31

16.14

14.19















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration

Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)] 34.03

52.63

36.65















Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a) 24.03

26.83

26.26















Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)

/ (a) - (i) / (a)] 24.31

41.94

24.58















Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a) 24.98

28.26

28.20















Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)

/ (a) - (k) / (a)] 23.36

40.51

22.64





















(1) Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs.

This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income. (2) In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated). (3) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from General and Administrative Costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring. (4) EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Taxes Other Than Income is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

