EOG Resources Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results And Raises Regular Dividend 7%

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) today reported third quarter 2024 results. The attached supplemental financial tables and schedules for the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures and related definitions, along with a related presentation, are also available on EOG's website at .
Key Financial Results
In millions of USD, except per-share, per-Boe and ratio data
|
GAAP
|
3Q 2024
|
|
2Q 2024
|
|
1Q 2024
|
|
4Q 2023
|
|
3Q 2023
|
|
Total Revenue
|
5,965
|
|
6,025
|
|
6,123
|
|
6,357
|
|
6,212
|
|
Net Income
|
1,673
|
|
1,690
|
|
1,789
|
|
1,988
|
|
2,030
|
|
Net Income Per Share
|
2.95
|
|
2.95
|
|
3.10
|
|
3.42
|
|
3.48
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
3,588
|
|
2,889
|
|
2,903
|
|
3,104
|
|
2,704
|
|
Total Expenditures
|
1,573
|
|
1,682
|
|
1,952
|
|
1,634
|
|
1,803
|
|
Current and Long-Term Debt
|
3,776
|
|
3,784
|
|
3,791
|
|
3,799
|
|
3,806
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
6,122
|
|
5,431
|
|
5,292
|
|
5,278
|
|
5,326
|
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization
|
11.3
%
|
|
11.5
%
|
|
11.7
%
|
|
11.9
%
|
|
12.1
%
|
|
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)
|
10.15
|
|
10.11
|
|
10.37
|
|
10.52
|
|
10.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non - GAAP
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
1,644
|
|
1,807
|
|
1,626
|
|
1,783
|
|
2,007
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
2.89
|
|
3.16
|
|
2.82
|
|
3.07
|
|
3.44
|
|
CFO before Changes in Working Capital
|
2,988
|
|
3,042
|
|
2,928
|
|
2,989
|
|
3,038
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
1,497
|
|
1,668
|
|
1,703
|
|
1,512
|
|
1,519
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
1,491
|
|
1,374
|
|
1,225
|
|
1,477
|
|
1,519
|
|
Net Debt
|
(2,346)
|
|
(1,647)
|
|
(1,501)
|
|
(1,479)
|
|
(1,520)
|
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization
|
(8.6
%)
|
|
(6.0
%)
|
|
(5.5
%)
|
|
(5.6
%)
|
|
(5.8
%)
|
|
Cash Operating Costs ($/Boe)1
|
10.05
|
|
10.11
|
|
10.37
|
|
10.52
|
|
10.19
|
Third Quarter Highlights
Volumes and per-unit cash operating costs better than guidance midpoints
Updated full-year guidance to reflect higher volumes and lower per-unit cash operating costs
Earned adjusted net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.89 per share
Generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow
Increased regular quarterly dividend by 7 percent to $0.975 per share, a $3.90 per share indicated annual rate
Repurchased $758 million of shares, totaling $2.2 billion YTD as of September 30, 2024
Third Quarter 2024 Highlights
Volumes and Capital Expenditures
|
Wellhead Volumes
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
3Q 2024
Guidance
Midpoint
|
|
2Q 2024
|
|
1Q 2024
|
|
4Q 2023
|
|
3Q 2023
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate (MBod)
|
|
493.0
|
|
491.5
|
|
490.7
|
|
487.4
|
|
485.2
|
|
483.3
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids (MBbld)
|
|
254.3
|
|
250.0
|
|
244.8
|
|
231.7
|
|
235.8
|
|
231.1
|
|
Natural Gas (MMcfd)
|
|
1,970
|
|
1,945
|
|
1,872
|
|
1,858
|
|
1,831
|
|
1,704
|
|
Total Crude Oil Equivalent (MBoed)
|
|
1,075.7
|
|
1,065.6
|
|
1,047.5
|
|
1,028.8
|
|
1,026.2
|
|
998.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures ($MM)
|
|
1,497
|
|
1,525
|
|
1,668
|
|
1,703
|
|
1,512
|
|
1,519
|
From Ezra Yacob, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
"EOG delivered strong third quarter results, with oil volumes and total volumes better than expectations, demonstrating another quarter of outstanding execution across our multi-basin portfolio. Strong volumes and price realizations, combined with lower-than-expected per-unit cash operating costs, helped drive outstanding financial results in the quarter.
"EOG continues to generate significant free cash flow and deliver on its cash return commitments. In the third quarter, we returned approximately $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders, including $758 million of share repurchases. We are on track to return more than 85% of our expected full-year free cash flow to shareholders and have the potential for additional cash return over the balance of the year.
"We are pleased to announce a 7% increase in our regular dividend. The increase reflects both the confidence in our business and the ability to support the higher dividend through commodity price cycles. A sustainable growing regular dividend remains the primary mode of cash return to our shareholders. We also announced a $5 billion increase in our authorization for opportunistic share repurchases. This increased authorization allows us to retain flexibility on how we return additional cash to shareholders.
"EOG's balance sheet underpins the financial strength of the company and remains a strategic priority. The cash balance is expected to be consistent with levels maintained over the last several quarters. However, we anticipate increasing total debt by refinancing upcoming maturities to optimize EOG's capital structure.
"Our unique culture, focused on continuous improvement, is the key driver of our success. We continue to advance operational efficiencies and innovation to enhance productivity and reduce costs. Combined with EOG's peer-leading financial strength, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value through commodity price cycles."
Regular Dividend, Share Repurchases, and Capital Structure
Regular Dividend Increased 7% to $3.90 per Share Indicated Annual Rate
The Board of Directors today declared a dividend of $0.975 per share on EOG's common stock. The dividend will be payable January 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2025. The new dividend represents an indicated annual rate of $3.90 per share, a 7% increase from the previous level.
EOG has never suspended or reduced its regular
dividend.
Third Quarter Share Repurchases
During the third quarter, the company repurchased 6.1 million shares for $758 million under its share repurchase authorization, at an average purchase price of $123 per share.
Share Repurchase Authorization
The Board of Directors approved a $5 billion increase in the company's share repurchase authorization. The increased authorization is consistent with EOG's long-standing free cash flow priorities anchored on a stable and growing regular dividend, with additional cash return through opportunistic share repurchases and special dividends.
As of September 30, 2024, the company has repurchased 26.7 million shares for $3.2 billion and has an aggregate $6.8 billion remaining under its repurchase authorization.
Capital Structure
EOG plans to optimize its capital structure. The company anticipates refinancing debt maturities due in the next 12-18 months while maintaining a cash balance similar to the past several quarters.
Third Quarter 2024 Financial Performance
Prices
Crude oil and NGL prices decreased in 3Q compared with 2Q, partially offset by an increase in natural gas prices from 2Q
Volumes
Total 3Q oil production of 493,000 Bopd was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up from 2Q
NGL production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 4% from 2Q
Natural gas production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and up 5% from 2Q
Total company equivalent production was above the midpoint of the guidance range and increased 3% from 2Q
Per-Unit Costs
G&A, GP&T, and DD&A expenses increased in 3Q compared with 2Q, while LOE costs decreased
Hedges
Mark-to-market hedge gains increased GAAP earnings per share in 3Q compared with losses in 2Q
Cash received to settle hedges decreased from 2Q, lowering adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share
Free Cash Flow
Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital was $3.0 billion
EOG incurred $1.5 billion of capital expenditures
Free cash flow was $1.5 billion
Cash Return and Working Capital
Paid $533 million in regular dividends
Repurchased $758 million of stock
Third Quarter 2024 Operating Performance
Lease and Well
QoQ: Decreased primarily due to lower water handling expenses and workover expenses
Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower workover expenses and fuel costs
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs
QoQ: Increased primarily due to higher oil transportation expenses
Guidance Midpoint: Lower primarily due to lower compression-related fuel costs
General and Administrative
QoQ: Flat
Guidance Midpoint: Lower due to lower employee-related expenses and professional fees
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
QoQ: Increased primarily due to an adjustment in 3Q related to non-operated royalty interests and the impact of reserve revisions.
Guidance Midpoint: Higher primarily due to an adjustment in 3Q related to non-operated royalty interests and the impact of reserve revisions.
|
Third Quarter 2024 Results vs Guidance
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
3Q 2024
Guidance
Midpoint
|
|
Variance
|
|
2Q 2024
|
|
1Q 2024
|
|
4Q 2023
|
|
3Q 2023
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
491.8
|
|
490.7
|
|
1.1
|
|
490.1
|
|
486.8
|
|
484.6
|
|
482.8
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
1.2
|
|
0.8
|
|
0.4
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.5
|
|
Total
|
|
493.0
|
|
491.5
|
|
1.5
|
|
490.7
|
|
487.4
|
|
485.2
|
|
483.3
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
254.3
|
|
250.0
|
|
4.3
|
|
244.8
|
|
231.7
|
|
235.8
|
|
231.1
|
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
1,745
|
|
1,730
|
|
15
|
|
1,668
|
|
1,658
|
|
1,653
|
|
1,562
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
225
|
|
215
|
|
10
|
|
204
|
|
200
|
|
178
|
|
142
|
|
Total
|
|
1,970
|
|
1,945
|
|
25
|
|
1,872
|
|
1,858
|
|
1,831
|
|
1,704
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
|
|
1,075.7
|
|
1,065.6
|
|
10.1
|
|
1,047.5
|
|
1,028.8
|
|
1,026.2
|
|
998.5
|
|
Total MMBoe
|
|
99.0
|
|
98.0
|
|
1.0
|
|
95.3
|
|
93.6
|
|
94.4
|
|
91.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benchmark Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
|
|
75.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
80.55
|
|
76.97
|
|
78.33
|
|
82.18
|
|
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
|
|
2.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.89
|
|
2.24
|
|
2.87
|
|
2.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 4 ($/Bbl)
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
1.79
|
|
1.75
|
|
0.04
|
|
2.16
|
|
1.49
|
|
2.28
|
|
1.43
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
(12.01)
|
|
(8.30)
|
|
(3.71)
|
|
(9.80)
|
|
(9.47)
|
|
(9.12)
|
|
(10.80)
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
29.8
%
|
|
29.0
%
|
|
0.8
%
|
|
28.7
%
|
|
31.6
%
|
|
28.5
%
|
|
28.7
%
|
|
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 5 ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
(0.32)
|
|
(0.50)
|
|
0.18
|
|
(0.32)
|
|
(0.14)
|
|
(0.15)
|
|
0.04
|
|
Natural Gas Realizations ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
3.68
|
|
3.35
|
|
0.33
|
|
3.48
|
|
3.54
|
|
3.81
|
|
3.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
|
|
1,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,682
|
|
1,952
|
|
1,634
|
|
1,803
|
|
Capital Expenditures (non-GAAP) ($MM)
|
|
1,497
|
|
1,525
|
|
(28)
|
|
1,668
|
|
1,703
|
|
1,512
|
|
1,519
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and Well
|
|
3.96
|
|
4.20
|
|
(0.24)
|
|
4.09
|
|
4.23
|
|
4.00
|
|
4.02
|
|
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs3
|
|
4.50
|
|
4.55
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
4.44
|
|
4.41
|
|
4.49
|
|
4.42
|
|
General and Administrative (GAAP)
|
|
1.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.58
|
|
1.73
|
|
2.03
|
|
1.75
|
|
General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1
|
|
1.59
|
|
1.90
|
|
(0.31)
|
|
1.58
|
|
1.73
|
|
2.03
|
|
1.75
|
|
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
|
|
10.15
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.11
|
|
10.37
|
|
10.52
|
|
10.19
|
|
Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)1
|
|
10.05
|
|
10.65
|
|
(0.60)
|
|
10.11
|
|
10.37
|
|
10.52
|
|
10.19
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|
10.42
|
|
10.20
|
|
0.22
|
|
10.32
|
|
11.47
|
|
9.85
|
|
9.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses ($MM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and Dry Hole
|
|
43
|
|
60
|
|
(17)
|
|
39
|
|
46
|
|
41
|
|
43
|
|
Impairment (GAAP)
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
19
|
|
79
|
|
54
|
|
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6
|
|
15
|
|
70
|
|
(55)
|
|
46
|
|
17
|
|
60
|
|
31
|
|
Capitalized Interest
|
|
12
|
|
13
|
|
(1)
|
|
10
|
|
10
|
|
9
|
|
8
|
|
Net Interest
|
|
31
|
|
33
|
|
(2)
|
|
36
|
|
33
|
|
35
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)
|
|
6.5
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.5
%
|
|
7.7
%
|
|
6.6
%
|
|
7.4
%
|
|
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) 1
|
|
7.2
%
|
|
8.0
%
|
|
(0.8
%)
|
|
7.5
%
|
|
7.7
%
|
|
6.6
%
|
|
7.4
%
|
|
Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Rate
|
|
21.6
%
|
|
21.5
%
|
|
0.1
%
|
|
21.7
%
|
|
22.2
%
|
|
21.6
%
|
|
21.1
%
|
|
Current Tax (Benefit) / Expense ($MM)
|
|
240
|
|
380
|
|
(140)
|
|
341
|
|
312
|
|
352
|
|
486
|
|
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Guidance7
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
See "Endnotes" below for related discussion and definitions.
|
|
4Q 2024
Guidance Range
|
|
4Q 2024
Midpoint
|
|
FY 2024
Guidance Range
|
|
FY
2024
Midpoint
|
|
2023
Actual
|
|
2022
Actual
|
|
2021
Actual
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBod)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
489.4
|
-
|
494.4
|
|
491.9
|
|
488.7
|
-
|
491.7
|
|
490.2
|
|
475.2
|
|
460.7
|
|
443.4
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
0.9
|
-
|
1.3
|
|
1.1
|
|
0.4
|
-
|
1.4
|
|
0.9
|
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
|
1.5
|
|
Other International
|
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.1
|
|
Total
|
|
490.3
|
-
|
495.7
|
|
493.0
|
|
489.1
|
-
|
493.1
|
|
491.1
|
|
475.8
|
|
461.3
|
|
445.0
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
255.0
|
-
|
265.0
|
|
260.0
|
|
246.6
|
-
|
249.1
|
|
247.8
|
|
223.8
|
|
197.7
|
|
144.5
|
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
1,800
|
-
|
1,850
|
|
1,825
|
|
1,718
|
-
|
1,730
|
|
1,724
|
|
1,551
|
|
1,315
|
|
1,210
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
235
|
-
|
265
|
|
250
|
|
216
|
-
|
224
|
|
220
|
|
160
|
|
180
|
|
217
|
|
Other International
|
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
9
|
|
Total
|
|
2,035
|
-
|
2,115
|
|
2,075
|
|
1,934
|
-
|
1,954
|
|
1,944
|
|
1,711
|
|
1,495
|
|
1,436
|
|
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
1,044.4
|
-
|
1,067.7
|
|
1,056.1
|
|
1,021.6
|
-
|
1,029.1
|
|
1,025.3
|
|
957.5
|
|
877.5
|
|
789.6
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
40.1
|
-
|
45.5
|
|
42.8
|
|
36.4
|
-
|
38.7
|
|
37.6
|
|
27.3
|
|
30.7
|
|
37.7
|
|
Other International
|
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
-
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
|
1.6
|
|
Total
|
|
1,084.5
|
-
|
1,113.2
|
|
1,098.9
|
|
1,058.0
|
-
|
1,067.8
|
|
1,062.9
|
|
984.8
|
|
908.2
|
|
828.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Benchmark Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil (WTI) ($/Bbl)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77.61
|
|
94.23
|
|
67.96
|
|
Natural Gas (HH) ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.74
|
|
6.64
|
|
3.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate - above (below) WTI 4 ($/Bbl)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
1.00
|
-
|
2.50
|
|
1.75
|
|
1.60
|
-
|
2.00
|
|
1.80
|
|
1.57
|
|
2.99
|
|
0.58
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
(11.10)
|
-
|
(9.60)
|
|
(10.35)
|
|
(11.44)
|
-
|
(11.20)
|
|
(11.32)
|
|
(9.03)
|
|
(8.07)
|
|
(11.70)
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids - Realizations as % of WTI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
27.0
%
|
-
|
37.0
%
|
|
32.0
%
|
|
29.0
%
|
-
|
32.0
%
|
|
30.5
%
|
|
29.7
%
|
|
39.0
%
|
|
50.5
%
|
|
Natural Gas - above (below) NYMEX Henry Hub 5 ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
(0.75)
|
-
|
0.05
|
|
(0.35)
|
|
(0.40)
|
-
|
(0.20)
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
0.63
|
|
1.03
|
|
Natural Gas Realizations 8 ($/Mcf)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trinidad
|
|
3.30
|
-
|
4.00
|
|
3.65
|
|
3.50
|
-
|
3.70
|
|
3.60
|
|
3.65
|
|
4.43
|
|
3.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP) ($MM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,818
|
|
5,610
|
|
4,255
|
|
Capital Expenditures 9 (non-GAAP) ($MM)
|
|
1,230
|
-
|
1,430
|
|
1,330
|
|
6,100
|
-
|
6,300
|
|
6,200
|
|
6,041
|
|
4,607
|
|
3,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Unit Costs ($/Boe)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and Well
|
|
4.00
|
-
|
4.40
|
|
4.20
|
|
4.07
|
-
|
4.17
|
|
4.12
|
|
4.05
|
|
4.02
|
|
3.75
|
|
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs3
|
|
4.25
|
-
|
4.65
|
|
4.45
|
|
4.40
|
-
|
4.50
|
|
4.45
|
|
4.50
|
|
4.78
|
|
4.70
|
|
General and Administrative (GAAP)
|
|
1.75
|
-
|
2.05
|
|
1.90
|
|
1.65
|
-
|
1.75
|
|
1.70
|
|
1.78
|
|
1.72
|
|
1.69
|
|
General and Administrative (non-GAAP)1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.78
|
|
1.67
|
|
1.69
|
|
Cash Operating Costs (GAAP)
|
|
10.00
|
-
|
11.10
|
|
10.55
|
|
10.12
|
-
|
10.42
|
|
10.27
|
|
10.33
|
|
10.52
|
|
10.14
|
|
Cash Operating Costs (non-GAAP)1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.33
|
|
10.47
|
|
10.14
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
|
9.85
|
-
|
10.85
|
|
10.35
|
|
10.50
|
-
|
10.76
|
|
10.63
|
|
9.72
|
|
10.69
|
|
12.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses ($MM)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and Dry Hole
|
|
40
|
-
|
80
|
|
60
|
|
168
|
-
|
208
|
|
188
|
|
182
|
|
204
|
|
225
|
|
Impairment (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
202
|
|
382
|
|
376
|
|
Impairment (excluding certain impairments (non-GAAP))6
|
|
90
|
-
|
150
|
|
120
|
|
160
|
-
|
240
|
|
200
|
|
160
|
|
269
|
|
361
|
|
Capitalized Interest
|
|
9
|
-
|
13
|
|
11
|
|
40
|
-
|
44
|
|
42
|
|
33
|
|
36
|
|
33
|
|
Net Interest
|
|
31
|
-
|
35
|
|
33
|
|
131
|
-
|
135
|
|
133
|
|
148
|
|
179
|
|
178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (GAAP)
|
|
6.5
%
|
-
|
8.5
%
|
|
7.5
%
|
|
6.5
%
|
-
|
8.5
%
|
|
7.5
%
|
|
7.4
%
|
|
7.0
%
|
|
6.8
%
|
|
TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
%
|
|
7.5
%
|
|
6.8
%
|
|
Income Taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Rate
|
|
19.0
%
|
-
|
24.0
%
|
|
21.5
%
|
|
19.0
%
|
-
|
24.0
%
|
|
21.5
%
|
|
21.6
%
|
|
21.7
%
|
|
21.4
%
|
|
Current Tax / Expense ($MM)
|
|
445
|
-
|
545
|
|
495
|
|
1,340
|
-
|
1,440
|
|
1,390
|
|
1,415
|
|
2,208
|
|
1,393
|
Third Quarter 2024 Results Webcast
Friday, November 8, 2024, 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time)
Webcast will be available on EOG's website for one year.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit
Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560
Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676
|
Endnotes
|
1)
|
Cash Operating Costs consist of LOE, GP&T and G&A. TOTI (% of Wellhead Revenue) (non-GAAP) and G&A (non-GAAP) for each of 3Q 2024 and fiscal year 2022 exclude a state severance tax refund and related consulting fees, respectively, as reflected in the accompanying reconciliation schedules (see "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"). The per-Boe impact of such consulting fees on G&A and total Cash Operating Costs for 3Q 2024 and fiscal year 2022 was $(0.10) and $(0.05),
respectively.
|
2)
|
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions (for GAAP earnings per share only), other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income, interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
|
3)
|
Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs. This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net
Income.
|
4)
|
EOG bases United States and Trinidad crude oil and condensate price differentials upon the West Texas Intermediate crude oil price at Cushing, Oklahoma, using the simple average of the NYMEX settlement prices for each trading day within the applicable calendar month.
|
5)
|
EOG bases United States natural gas price differentials upon the natural gas price at Henry Hub, Louisiana, using the NYMEX Last Day Settle price for each of the applicable months.
|
6)
|
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total impairment costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally
estimated).
|
7)
|
The forecast items for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 set forth above for EOG are based on currently available information and expectations as of the date of this press release. EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise this forecast, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise. This forecast, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and EOG's related Current Report on Form 8-K filing, replaces and supersedes any previously issued guidance or forecast.
|
8)
|
The full-year 2022 realized natural gas price for Trinidad includes a one-time pricing adjustment of $0.76/Mcf for prior-period production following a contract amendment with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited
(NGC).
|
9)
|
The forecast includes expenditures for Exploration and Development Drilling, Facilities, Leasehold Acquisitions, Capitalized Interest, Dry Hole Costs and Other Property, Plant and Equipment. The forecast excludes Property Acquisitions, Asset Retirement Costs, Non-Cash Exchanges and Transactions and exploration costs incurred as operating expenses.
|
Glossary
|
|
Acq
|
Acquisitions
|
ATROR
|
After-tax rate of return
|
Bbl
|
Barrel
|
Bn
|
Billion
|
Boe
|
Barrels of oil equivalent
|
Bopd
|
Barrels of oil per day
|
CAGR
|
Compound annual growth rate
|
Capex
|
Capital expenditures
|
CFO
|
Cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital
|
CO2e
|
Carbon dioxide equivalent
|
DD&A
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
Disc
|
Discoveries
|
Divest
|
Divestitures
|
EPS
|
Earnings per share
|
Ext
|
Extensions
|
G&A
|
General and administrative expense
|
GHG
|
Greenhouse gas
|
GP&T
|
Gathering, processing & transportation expense
|
HH
|
Henry Hub
|
LOE
|
Lease operating expense, or lease and well expense
|
MBbld
|
Thousand barrels of liquids per day
|
MBod
|
Thousand barrels of oil per day
|
MBoe
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent
|
MBoed
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day
|
Mcf
|
Thousand cubic feet of natural gas
|
MMBoe
|
Million barrels of oil equivalent
|
MMcfd
|
Million cubic feet of natural gas per day
|
NGLs
|
Natural gas liquids
|
NYMEX
|
U.S. New York Mercantile Exchange
|
OTP
|
Other than price
|
QoQ
|
Quarter over quarter
|
TOTI
|
Taxes other than income
|
USD
|
United States dollar
|
WTI
|
West Texas Intermediate
|
YoY
|
Year over year
|
$MM
|
Million United States dollars
|
$/Bbl
|
U.S. Dollars per barrel
|
$/Boe
|
U.S. Dollars per barrel of oil equivalent
|
$/Mcf
|
U.S. Dollars per thousand cubic feet
This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including, among others, statements and projections regarding EOG's future financial position, operations, performance, business strategy, goals, returns and rates of return, budgets, reserves,
levels of production, capital expenditures, operating costs and asset sales, statements regarding future commodity prices and statements regarding the plans and objectives of EOG's management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. EOG typically uses words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "strategy," "intend," "plan," "target," "aims," "ambition," "initiative," "goal," "may," "will," "focused on," "should" and "believe" or the negative of those terms or other variations or comparable terminology to identify its forward-looking statements. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning
EOG's future financial or operating results and returns or EOG's ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, generate returns and rates of return, replace or increase drilling locations, reduce or otherwise control drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures, generate cash flows, pay down or refinance indebtedness, achieve, reach or otherwise meet initiatives, plans, goals, ambitions or targets with respect to emissions, other environmental matters, safety matters or other
ESG (environmental/social/governance) matters, pay and/or increase regular and/or special dividends or repurchase shares are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance.
Although EOG believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that such assumptions are accurate or will prove to have been correct or that any of such expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will
be achieved on the expected or anticipated timelines. Moreover, EOG's forward-looking statements may be affected by known, unknown or currently unforeseen risks, events or circumstances that may be outside EOG's control. Important factors that could cause EOG's actual results to differ materially
from the expectations reflected in EOG's forward-looking statements include, among
others:
the timing, extent and duration of changes in prices for, supplies of, and demand for, crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), natural gas and related commodities;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to acquire or discover additional reserves;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to (i) economically develop its acreage in, (ii) produce reserves and achieve anticipated production levels and rates of return from, (iii) decrease or otherwise control its drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures related to, and (iv) maximize reserve recovery from, its existing and future crude oil and natural gas exploration and development projects and associated potential and existing drilling locations;
the success of EOG's cost-mitigation initiatives and actions in offsetting the impact of inflationary pressures on EOG's operating costs and capital expenditures;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its efforts to market its production of crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas;
security threats, including cybersecurity threats and disruptions to our business and operations from breaches of our information technology systems, physical breaches of our facilities and other infrastructure or breaches of the information technology systems, facilities and infrastructure of third parties with which we transact business, and enhanced regulatory focus on prevention and disclosure requirements relating to cyber incidents;
the availability, proximity and capacity of, and costs associated with, appropriate gathering, processing, compression, storage, transportation, refining, liquefaction and export facilities;
the availability, cost, terms and timing of issuance or execution of mineral licenses and leases and governmental and other permits and rights-of- way, and EOG's ability to retain mineral licenses and leases;
the impact of, and changes in, government policies, laws and regulations, including climate change-related regulations, policies and initiatives (for example, with respect to air emissions); tax laws and regulations (including, but not limited to, carbon tax and emissions-related legislation); environmental, health and safety laws and regulations relating to disposal of produced water, drilling fluids and other wastes, hydraulic fracturing and access to and use of water; laws and regulations affecting the leasing of acreage and permitting for oil and gas drilling and the calculation of royalty payments in respect of oil and gas production; laws and regulations imposing additional permitting and disclosure requirements, additional operating restrictions and conditions or restrictions on drilling and completion operations and on the transportation of crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; laws and regulations with respect to financial derivatives and hedging activities; and laws and regulations with respect to the import and export of crude oil, natural gas and related commodities;
the impact of climate change-related policies and initiatives at the corporate and/or investor community levels and other potential developments related to climate change, such as (but not limited to) changes in consumer and industrial/commercial behavior, preferences and attitudes with respect to the generation and consumption of energy; increased availability of, and increased consumer and industrial/commercial demand for, competing energy sources (including alternative energy sources); technological advances with respect to the generation, transmission, storage and consumption of energy; alternative fuel requirements; energy conservation measures and emissions-related legislation; decreased demand for, and availability of, services and facilities related to the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas; and negative perceptions of the oil and gas industry and, in turn, reputational risks associated with the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, NGLs and natural gas;
continuing political and social concerns relating to climate change and the greater potential for shareholder activism, governmental inquiries and enforcement actions and litigation and the resulting expenses and potential disruption to EOG's day-to-day operations;
the extent to which EOG is able to successfully and economically develop, implement and carry out its emissions and other ESG-related initiatives and achieve its related targets, ambitions and initiatives;
EOG's ability to effectively integrate acquired crude oil and natural gas properties into its operations, identify and resolve existing and potential issues with respect to such properties and accurately estimate reserves, production, drilling, completion and operating costs and capital expenditures with respect to such properties;
the extent to which EOG's third-party-operated crude oil and natural gas properties are operated successfully, economically and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations;
competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for the acquisition of licenses, leases and properties;
the availability and cost of, and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry for, employees, labor and other personnel, facilities, equipment, materials (such as water, sand, fuel and tubulars) and services;
the accuracy of reserve estimates, which by their nature involve the exercise of professional judgment and may therefore be imprecise;
weather, including its impact on crude oil and natural gas demand, and weather-related delays in drilling and in the installation and operation (by EOG or third parties) of production, gathering, processing, refining, liquefaction, compression, storage, transportation, and export facilities;
the ability of EOG's customers and other contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to EOG and, related thereto, to access the credit and capital markets to obtain financing needed to satisfy their obligations to EOG;
EOG's ability to access the commercial paper market and other credit and capital markets to obtain financing on terms it deems acceptable, if at all, and to otherwise satisfy its capital expenditure requirements;
the extent to which EOG is successful in its completion of planned asset dispositions;
the extent and effect of any hedging activities engaged in by EOG;
the timing and extent of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates, inflation rates, global and domestic financial market conditions and global and domestic general economic conditions;
the duration and economic and financial impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health issues;
geopolitical factors and political conditions and developments around the world (such as the imposition of tariffs or trade or other economic sanctions, political instability and armed conflicts), including in the areas in which EOG operates;
the extent to which EOG incurs uninsured losses and liabilities or losses and liabilities in excess of its insurance coverage;
acts of war and terrorism and responses to these acts; and
the other factors described under ITEM 1A, Risk Factors of EOG's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and any updates to those factors set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.
In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events anticipated by EOG's forward-looking statements may not occur, and, if any of such events do, we may not have anticipated the timing of their occurrence or the duration or extent of their impact on our actual results. Accordingly, you should not place any undue reliance on any of EOG's forward-looking statements. EOG's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and EOG undertakes no obligation, other than as required by applicable law, to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events, anticipated or unanticipated circumstances or otherwise.
Historical Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
Reconciliation schedules and definitions for the historical non-GAAP financial measures included or referenced herein as well as related discussion can be found on the EOG website at .
Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition, this press release and any accompanying disclosures may include or reference certain forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as
free cash flow, cash flow provided by operating activities before changes in working capital and return on capital employed, and certain related estimates regarding future performance, commodity prices and operating and financial results. Because we provide these measures on a forward-looking basis, we cannot reliably or reasonably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures, such as future changes in working capital and future impairments. Accordingly, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures to the respective most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. Management believes these forward-looking, non-GAAP measures may be a useful tool for the investment community in comparing EOG's forecasted financial performance to the forecasted financial performance of other companies in the industry. Any such forward-looking measures and estimates are intended to be illustrative only and are not intended to reflect the results that EOG will necessarily achieve for the period(s) presented; EOG's actual results may differ materially from such measures and
estimates.
Oil and Gas Reserves:
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) permits oil and gas companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose not only "proved" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are estimated to be recoverable with a high degree of confidence), but also "probable" reserves (i.e., quantities of oil and gas that are as likely as not to be recovered) as well as "possible" reserves (i.e., additional quantities of oil and gas that might be recovered, but with a lower probability than probable reserves). Statements of reserves are only estimates and may not correspond to the ultimate quantities of oil and
gas recovered. Any reserve or resource estimates provided in this press release that are not specifically designated as being estimates of proved reserves may include "potential" reserves, "resource potential" and/or other estimated reserves or estimated resources not necessarily calculated in accordance with, or contemplated by, the SEC's latest reserve reporting guidelines. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in EOG's Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (and any updates to such disclosure set forth in EOG's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K), available from EOG at P.O. Box 4362, Houston, Texas 77210-4362 (Attn: Investor Relations). You can also obtain this report from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or from the SEC's website at
|
Income Statements
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Operating Revenues and Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate
|
3,182
|
3,252
|
3,717
|
3,597
|
13,748
|
|
3,480
|
3,692
|
3,488
|
|
10,660
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
490
|
409
|
501
|
484
|
1,884
|
|
513
|
515
|
524
|
|
1,552
|
|
Natural Gas
|
517
|
334
|
417
|
476
|
1,744
|
|
382
|
303
|
372
|
|
1,057
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market
Financial Commodity and Other
Derivative Contracts, Net
|
376
|
101
|
43
|
298
|
818
|
|
237
|
(47)
|
79
|
|
269
|
|
Gathering, Processing and Marketing
|
1,390
|
1,465
|
1,478
|
1,473
|
5,806
|
|
1,459
|
1,519
|
1,481
|
|
4,459
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions,
Net
|
69
|
(9)
|
35
|
-
|
95
|
|
26
|
20
|
(7)
|
|
39
|
|
Other, Net
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
29
|
91
|
|
26
|
23
|
28
|
|
77
|
|
Total
|
6,044
|
5,573
|
6,212
|
6,357
|
24,186
|
|
6,123
|
6,025
|
5,965
|
|
18,113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and Well
|
359
|
348
|
369
|
378
|
1,454
|
|
396
|
390
|
392
|
|
1,178
|
|
Gathering, Processing and
Transportation Costs (A)
|
395
|
396
|
406
|
423
|
1,620
|
|
413
|
423
|
445
|
|
1,281
|
|
Exploration Costs
|
50
|
47
|
43
|
41
|
181
|
|
45
|
34
|
43
|
|
122
|
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
1
|
5
|
-
|
|
6
|
|
Impairments
|
34
|
35
|
54
|
79
|
202
|
|
19
|
81
|
15
|
|
115
|
|
Marketing Costs
|
1,361
|
1,456
|
1,383
|
1,509
|
5,709
|
|
1,404
|
1,490
|
1,500
|
|
4,394
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization
|
798
|
866
|
898
|
930
|
3,492
|
|
1,074
|
984
|
1,031
|
|
3,089
|
|
General and Administrative
|
145
|
142
|
161
|
192
|
640
|
|
162
|
151
|
167
|
|
480
|
|
Taxes Other Than Income
|
329
|
313
|
341
|
301
|
1,284
|
|
338
|
337
|
283
|
|
958
|
|
Total
|
3,472
|
3,603
|
3,655
|
3,853
|
14,583
|
|
3,852
|
3,895
|
3,876
|
|
11,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
2,572
|
1,970
|
2,557
|
2,504
|
9,603
|
|
2,271
|
2,130
|
2,089
|
|
6,490
|
|
Other Income, Net
|
65
|
51
|
52
|
66
|
234
|
|
62
|
66
|
76
|
|
204
|
|
Income Before Interest Expense and
Income Taxes
|
2,637
|
2,021
|
2,609
|
2,570
|
9,837
|
|
2,333
|
2,196
|
2,165
|
|
6,694
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
42
|
35
|
36
|
35
|
148
|
|
33
|
36
|
31
|
|
100
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
2,595
|
1,986
|
2,573
|
2,535
|
9,689
|
|
2,300
|
2,160
|
2,134
|
|
6,594
|
|
Income Tax Provision
|
572
|
433
|
543
|
547
|
2,095
|
|
511
|
470
|
461
|
|
1,442
|
|
Net Income
|
2,023
|
1,553
|
2,030
|
1,988
|
7,594
|
|
1,789
|
1,690
|
1,673
|
|
5,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends Declared per Common Share
|
1.8250
|
0.8250
|
0.8250
|
2.4100
|
5.8850
|
|
0.9100
|
0.9100
|
0.9100
|
|
2.7300
|
|
Net Income Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
3.46
|
2.68
|
3.51
|
3.43
|
13.07
|
|
3.11
|
2.97
|
2.97
|
|
9.05
|
|
Diluted
|
3.45
|
2.66
|
3.48
|
3.42
|
13.00
|
|
3.10
|
2.95
|
2.95
|
|
8.99
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
584
|
580
|
579
|
579
|
581
|
|
575
|
569
|
564
|
|
569
|
|
Diluted
|
587
|
584
|
583
|
581
|
584
|
|
577
|
572
|
568
|
|
573
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs.
This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.
|
Wellhead Volumes and Prices
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate Volumes (MBbld) (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
457.1
|
476.0
|
482.8
|
484.6
|
475.2
|
|
486.8
|
490.1
|
491.8
|
|
489.6
|
|
Trinidad
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
|
0.6
|
0.6
|
1.2
|
|
0.8
|
|
Total
|
457.7
|
476.6
|
483.3
|
485.2
|
475.8
|
|
487.4
|
490.7
|
493.0
|
|
490.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Crude Oil and Condensate Prices
($/Bbl) (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
$
77.27
|
$
74.98
|
$
83.61
|
$
80.61
|
$
79.18
|
|
$
78.46
|
$
82.71
|
$
76.95
|
|
$
79.36
|
|
Trinidad
|
68.98
|
64.88
|
71.38
|
69.21
|
65.58
|
|
67.50
|
70.75
|
63.15
|
|
66.22
|
|
Composite
|
77.26
|
74.97
|
83.60
|
80.60
|
79.17
|
|
78.45
|
82.69
|
76.92
|
|
79.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids Volumes (MBbld) (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
212.2
|
215.7
|
231.1
|
235.8
|
223.8
|
|
231.7
|
244.8
|
254.3
|
|
243.7
|
|
Total
|
212.2
|
215.7
|
231.1
|
235.8
|
223.8
|
|
231.7
|
244.8
|
254.3
|
|
243.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Natural Gas Liquids Prices ($/Bbl) (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
$
25.67
|
$
20.85
|
$
23.56
|
$
22.29
|
$
23.07
|
|
$
24.32
|
$
23.11
|
$
22.42
|
|
$
23.25
|
|
Composite
|
25.67
|
20.85
|
23.56
|
22.29
|
23.07
|
|
24.32
|
23.11
|
22.42
|
|
23.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Natural Gas Volumes (MMcfd) (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
1,475
|
1,513
|
1,562
|
1,653
|
1,551
|
|
1,658
|
1,668
|
1,745
|
|
1,691
|
|
Trinidad
|
164
|
155
|
142
|
178
|
160
|
|
200
|
204
|
225
|
|
209
|
|
Total
|
1,639
|
1,668
|
1,704
|
1,831
|
1,711
|
|
1,858
|
1,872
|
1,970
|
|
1,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Natural Gas Prices ($/Mcf) (B)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
$
3.47
|
$
2.07
|
$
2.59
|
$
2.72
|
$
2.70
|
|
$
2.10
|
$
1.57
|
$
1.84
|
|
$
1.84
|
|
Trinidad
|
3.87
|
3.45
|
3.41
|
3.81
|
3.65
|
|
3.54
|
3.48
|
3.68
|
|
3.57
|
|
Composite
|
3.51
|
2.20
|
2.66
|
2.82
|
2.79
|
|
2.26
|
1.78
|
2.05
|
|
2.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MBoed) (C)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
915.0
|
943.8
|
974.2
|
995.8
|
957.5
|
|
994.7
|
1,013.0
|
1,037.1
|
|
1,015.0
|
|
Trinidad
|
28.0
|
26.5
|
24.3
|
30.4
|
27.3
|
|
34.1
|
34.5
|
38.6
|
|
35.8
|
|
Total
|
943.0
|
970.3
|
998.5
|
1,026.2
|
984.8
|
|
1,028.8
|
1,047.5
|
1,075.7
|
|
1,050.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total MMBoe (C)
|
84.9
|
88.3
|
91.9
|
94.4
|
359.4
|
|
93.6
|
95.3
|
99.0
|
|
287.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
Thousand barrels per day or million cubic feet per day, as applicable.
|
(B)
|
Dollars per barrel or per thousand cubic feet, as applicable.
Excludes the impact of financial commodity derivative instruments (see Note 12 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in EOG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2024).
|
(C)
|
Thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or million barrels of oil equivalent, as applicable; includes crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas. Crude oil equivalent volumes are determined using a ratio of 1.0 barrel of crude oil and condensate or NGLs to 6.0 thousand cubic feet of natural gas.
MMBoe is calculated by multiplying the MBoed amount by the number of days in the period and then dividing that amount by one thousand.
|
Balance Sheets
|
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
MAR
|
JUN
|
SEP
|
DEC
|
|
MAR
|
JUN
|
SEP
|
DEC
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
5,018
|
4,764
|
5,326
|
5,278
|
|
5,292
|
5,431
|
6,122
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable, Net
|
2,455
|
2,263
|
2,927
|
2,716
|
|
2,688
|
2,657
|
2,545
|
|
|
Inventories
|
1,131
|
1,355
|
1,379
|
1,275
|
|
1,154
|
1,069
|
1,038
|
|
|
Assets from Price Risk Management Activities
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
106
|
|
110
|
4
|
-
|
|
|
Income Taxes Receivable
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
Other
|
580
|
523
|
626
|
560
|
|
684
|
640
|
458
|
|
|
Total
|
9,184
|
8,906
|
10,258
|
9,935
|
|
9,928
|
9,803
|
10,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oil and Gas Properties (Successful Efforts Method)
|
67,907
|
69,178
|
70,730
|
72,090
|
|
73,356
|
74,615
|
75,887
|
|
|
Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
5,101
|
5,282
|
5,355
|
5,497
|
|
5,768
|
6,078
|
6,314
|
|
|
Total Property, Plant and Equipment
|
73,008
|
74,460
|
76,085
|
77,587
|
|
79,124
|
80,693
|
82,201
|
|
|
Less:
Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and
Amortization
|
(42,785)
|
(43,550)
|
(44,362)
|
(45,290)
|
|
(46,047)
|
(47,049)
|
(48,075)
|
|
|
Total Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|
30,223
|
30,910
|
31,723
|
32,297
|
|
33,077
|
33,644
|
34,126
|
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
31
|
33
|
33
|
42
|
|
38
|
44
|
42
|
|
|
Other Assets
|
1,587
|
1,638
|
1,633
|
1,583
|
|
1,753
|
1,733
|
1,818
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
41,025
|
41,487
|
43,647
|
43,857
|
|
44,796
|
45,224
|
46,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
2,438
|
2,205
|
2,464
|
2,437
|
|
2,389
|
2,436
|
2,290
|
|
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
637
|
425
|
605
|
466
|
|
786
|
600
|
855
|
|
|
Dividends Payable
|
482
|
478
|
478
|
526
|
|
523
|
516
|
513
|
|
|
Liabilities from Price Risk Management Activities
|
31
|
22
|
22
|
-
|
|
-
|
8
|
32
|
|
|
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
34
|
|
34
|
534
|
34
|
|
|
Current Portion of Operating Lease Liabilities
|
354
|
335
|
337
|
325
|
|
318
|
303
|
338
|
|
|
Other
|
253
|
232
|
285
|
286
|
|
223
|
231
|
344
|
|
|
Total
|
4,228
|
3,731
|
4,225
|
4,074
|
|
4,273
|
4,628
|
4,406
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Debt
|
3,787
|
3,780
|
3,772
|
3,765
|
|
3,757
|
3,250
|
3,742
|
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
2,620
|
2,581
|
2,698
|
2,526
|
|
2,533
|
2,456
|
2,480
|
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
4,943
|
5,138
|
5,194
|
5,402
|
|
5,597
|
5,731
|
5,949
|
|
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock, $0.01 Par
|
206
|
206
|
206
|
206
|
|
206
|
206
|
206
|
|
|
Additional Paid in Capital
|
6,219
|
6,257
|
6,133
|
6,166
|
|
6,188
|
6,219
|
6,058
|
|
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(7)
|
(9)
|
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
|
|
Retained Earnings
|
19,423
|
20,497
|
22,047
|
22,634
|
|
23,897
|
25,071
|
26,231
|
|
|
Common Stock Held in Treasury
|
(393)
|
(694)
|
(621)
|
(907)
|
|
(1,647)
|
(2,329)
|
(2,912)
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
25,447
|
26,257
|
27,758
|
28,090
|
|
28,636
|
29,159
|
29,574
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
41,025
|
41,487
|
43,647
|
43,857
|
|
44,796
|
45,224
|
46,151
|
|
|
Cash Flow Statements
|
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Cash
Provided by Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income
|
2,023
|
1,553
|
2,030
|
1,988
|
7,594
|
|
1,789
|
1,690
|
1,673
|
|
5,152
|
|
Items Not Requiring (Providing) Cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
|
798
|
866
|
898
|
930
|
3,492
|
|
1,074
|
984
|
1,031
|
|
3,089
|
|
Impairments
|
34
|
35
|
54
|
79
|
202
|
|
19
|
81
|
15
|
|
115
|
|
Stock-Based Compensation Expenses
|
34
|
35
|
57
|
51
|
177
|
|
45
|
45
|
58
|
|
148
|
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
234
|
194
|
56
|
199
|
683
|
|
199
|
128
|
220
|
|
547
|
|
(Gains) Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(69)
|
9
|
(35)
|
-
|
(95)
|
|
(26)
|
(20)
|
7
|
|
(39)
|
|
Other, Net
|
4
|
2
|
(1)
|
22
|
27
|
|
9
|
3
|
2
|
|
14
|
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
1
|
5
|
-
|
|
6
|
|
Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other
Derivative Contracts (Gains) Losses, Net
|
(376)
|
(101)
|
(43)
|
(298)
|
(818)
|
|
(237)
|
47
|
(79)
|
|
(269)
|
|
Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
Settlements of Financial Commodity
Derivative Contracts
|
(123)
|
(30)
|
23
|
18
|
(112)
|
|
55
|
79
|
61
|
|
195
|
|
Other, Net
|
(1)
|
-
|
(1)
|
-
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital and
Other Assets and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
338
|
137
|
(714)
|
201
|
(38)
|
|
58
|
33
|
109
|
|
200
|
|
Inventories
|
(77)
|
(226)
|
(28)
|
100
|
(231)
|
|
117
|
75
|
30
|
|
222
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
(77)
|
(231)
|
238
|
(49)
|
(119)
|
|
(58)
|
29
|
(159)
|
|
(188)
|
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
232
|
(212)
|
180
|
(139)
|
61
|
|
319
|
(185)
|
256
|
|
390
|
|
Other Assets
|
52
|
43
|
(92)
|
36
|
39
|
|
(161)
|
42
|
197
|
|
78
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
193
|
(47)
|
54
|
(16)
|
184
|
|
(71)
|
(20)
|
108
|
|
17
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities
|
35
|
250
|
28
|
(18)
|
295
|
|
(229)
|
(127)
|
59
|
|
(297)
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
3,255
|
2,277
|
2,704
|
3,104
|
11,340
|
|
2,903
|
2,889
|
3,588
|
|
9,380
|
|
Investing Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to Oil and Gas Properties
|
(1,305)
|
(1,341)
|
(1,379)
|
(1,360)
|
(5,385)
|
|
(1,485)
|
(1,357)
|
(1,263)
|
|
(4,105)
|
|
Additions to Other Property, Plant and Equipment
|
(319)
|
(180)
|
(139)
|
(162)
|
(800)
|
|
(350)
|
(313)
|
(239)
|
|
(902)
|
|
Proceeds from Sales of Assets
|
92
|
29
|
14
|
5
|
140
|
|
9
|
10
|
-
|
|
19
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities
|
(35)
|
(250)
|
(28)
|
18
|
(295)
|
|
229
|
127
|
(59)
|
|
297
|
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(1,567)
|
(1,742)
|
(1,532)
|
(1,499)
|
(6,340)
|
|
(1,597)
|
(1,533)
|
(1,561)
|
|
(4,691)
|
|
Financing Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-Term Debt Repayments
|
(1,250)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,250)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Dividends Paid
|
(1,067)
|
(480)
|
(494)
|
(1,345)
|
(3,386)
|
|
(525)
|
(520)
|
(533)
|
|
(1,578)
|
|
Treasury Stock Purchased
|
(317)
|
(302)
|
(109)
|
(310)
|
(1,038)
|
|
(759)
|
(699)
|
(795)
|
|
(2,253)
|
|
Proceeds from Stock Options Exercised and
Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
-
|
9
|
1
|
10
|
20
|
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
|
11
|
|
Debt Issuance Costs
|
-
|
(8)
|
-
|
-
|
(8)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Repayment of Finance Lease Liabilities
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(8)
|
(32)
|
|
(8)
|
(9)
|
(8)
|
|
(25)
|
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
(2,642)
|
(789)
|
(610)
|
(1,653)
|
(5,694)
|
|
(1,292)
|
(1,217)
|
(1,336)
|
|
(3,845)
|
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
–
|
–
|
|
-
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(954)
|
(254)
|
562
|
(48)
|
(694)
|
|
14
|
139
|
691
|
|
844
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
|
5,972
|
5,018
|
4,764
|
5,326
|
5,972
|
|
5,278
|
5,292
|
5,431
|
|
5,278
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
|
5,018
|
4,764
|
5,326
|
5,278
|
5,278
|
|
5,292
|
5,431
|
6,122
|
|
6,122
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
To supplement the presentation of its financial results prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), EOG's quarterly earnings releases and related conference calls, accompanying investor presentation slides and presentation slides for investor conferences contain certain financial measures that are not prepared or presented in accordance with GAAP.
These non-GAAP financial measures may include, but are not limited to, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and related statistics.
|
|
A reconciliation of each of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and related discussion is included in the tables on the following pages and can also be found in the "Reconciliations & Guidance" section of the "Investors" page of the EOG website at
|
|
As further discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG believes these measures may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who make certain adjustments to GAAP measures (for example, to exclude non-recurring items) to facilitate comparisons to others in EOG's industry, and who utilize non-GAAP measures in their calculations of certain statistics (for example, return on capital employed and return on equity) used to evaluate EOG's performance.
|
|
EOG believes that the non-GAAP measures presented, when viewed in combination with its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's performance. As is discussed in the tables on the following pages, EOG uses these non-GAAP measures for purposes of (i) comparing EOG's financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry and (ii) analyzing EOG's financial performance across periods.
|
|
The non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation, and should not be considered as a substitute for, or as an alternative to, EOG's reported Net Income (Loss), Long-Term Debt (including Current Portion of Long-Term Debt), Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and other financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented should be read in conjunction with EOG's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, EOG's presentation of non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to, and may be calculated differently from, similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including its peer companies. EOG may also change the calculation of one or more of its non-GAAP measures from time to time – for example, to account for changes in its business and operations or to more closely conform to peer company or industry analysts' practices.
|
|
Direct ATROR
|
|
The calculation of EOG's direct after-tax rate of return (ATROR) is based on EOG's net estimated recoverable reserves for a particular well(s) or play, the estimated net present value of the future net cash flows from such reserves (for which EOG utilizes certain assumptions regarding future commodity prices and operating costs) and EOG's direct net costs incurred in drilling or acquiring such well(s). As such, EOG's direct ATROR for a particular well(s) or play cannot be calculated from EOG's consolidated financial statements.
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables adjust reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) to reflect actual net cash received from (payments for) settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts by eliminating the net unrealized mark-to-market (gains) losses from these and other derivative transactions, to eliminate the net (gains) losses on asset dispositions, to add back impairment charges related to certain of EOG's assets (which are generally (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets)), and to make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below.
EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust reported company earnings to match hedge realizations to production settlement months and make certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items.
EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
|
Before
Tax
|
|
Income Tax
Impact
|
|
After
Tax
|
|
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
2,134
|
|
(461)
|
|
1,673
|
|
2.95
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net
|
(79)
|
|
17
|
|
(62)
|
|
(0.11)
|
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)
|
61
|
|
(13)
|
|
48
|
|
0.08
|
|
Add: Losses on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
7
|
|
(2)
|
|
5
|
|
0.01
|
|
Less: Severance Tax Refund
|
(31)
|
|
7
|
|
(24)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
Add: Severance Tax Consulting Fees
|
10
|
|
(2)
|
|
8
|
|
0.01
|
|
Less: Interest on Severance Tax Refund
|
(5)
|
|
1
|
|
(4)
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(37)
|
|
8
|
|
(29)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,097
|
|
(453)
|
|
1,644
|
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
564
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
568
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.
For the three months ended September 30, 2024, such amount was $61 million.
|
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2024
|
|
|
Before
Tax
|
|
Income Tax
Impact
|
|
After
Tax
|
|
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
2,160
|
|
(470)
|
|
1,690
|
|
2.95
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Losses on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net
|
47
|
|
(10)
|
|
37
|
|
0.07
|
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)
|
79
|
|
(17)
|
|
62
|
|
0.11
|
|
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(20)
|
|
5
|
|
(15)
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
35
|
|
(2)
|
|
33
|
|
0.06
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
141
|
|
(24)
|
|
117
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,301
|
|
(494)
|
|
1,807
|
|
3.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
569
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
572
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.
For the three months ended June 30, 2024, such amount was $79 million.
|
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Q 2024
|
|
|
Before
Tax
|
|
Income Tax
Impact
|
|
After
Tax
|
|
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
2,300
|
|
(511)
|
|
1,789
|
|
3.10
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative
Contracts, Net
|
(237)
|
|
51
|
|
(186)
|
|
(0.31)
|
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)
|
55
|
|
(12)
|
|
43
|
|
0.07
|
|
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(26)
|
|
4
|
|
(22)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
-
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(206)
|
|
43
|
|
(163)
|
|
(0.28)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,094
|
|
(468)
|
|
1,626
|
|
2.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
575
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
577
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, such amount was $55 million.
|
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q 2023
|
|
|
Before
Tax
|
|
Income Tax
Impact
|
|
After
Tax
|
|
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
2,535
|
|
(547)
|
|
1,988
|
|
3.42
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
|
(298)
|
|
64
|
|
(234)
|
|
(0.40)
|
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts (1)
|
18
|
|
(4)
|
|
14
|
|
0.02
|
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
19
|
|
(4)
|
|
15
|
|
0.03
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(261)
|
|
56
|
|
(205)
|
|
(0.35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,274
|
|
(491)
|
|
1,783
|
|
3.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
579
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
581
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.
For the three months ended December 31, 2023, such amount was $18 million.
|
Adjusted Net Income
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions) and per share data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2023
|
|
|
Before
Tax
|
|
Income Tax
Impact
|
|
After
Tax
|
|
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Net Income (GAAP)
|
2,573
|
|
(543)
|
|
2,030
|
|
3.48
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts, Net
|
(43)
|
|
9
|
|
(34)
|
|
(0.06)
|
|
Net Cash Received from Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative
Contracts (1)
|
23
|
|
(5)
|
|
18
|
|
0.03
|
|
Less: Gains on Asset Dispositions, Net
|
(35)
|
|
7
|
|
(28)
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
Add: Certain Impairments
|
23
|
|
(2)
|
|
21
|
|
0.04
|
|
Adjustments to Net Income
|
(32)
|
|
9
|
|
(23)
|
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
2,541
|
|
(534)
|
|
2,007
|
|
3.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Number of Common Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
579
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Consistent with its customary practice, in calculating Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (non-GAAP), EOG adds to reported Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) the total net cash received from settlements of financial commodity derivative contracts during such period.
For the three months ended September 30, 2023, such amount was $23 million.
|
Net Income per Share
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted
|
|
|
2.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized Price
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
|
44.31
|
|
|
|
Less:
2Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
|
(47.31)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
(3.00)
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by: 3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
Total Change in Revenue
|
(297)
|
|
|
|
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
65
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
(232)
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
(0.41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellhead Volumes
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
Less:
2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
(95.3)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by:
3Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (GAAP) (Including Total
Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent" schedule below)
|
19.98
|
|
|
|
Change in Margin
|
74
|
|
|
|
Add:
Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
58
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
|
20.43
|
|
|
|
Less:
3Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
|
(20.57)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by:
3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
|
(14)
|
|
|
|
Add:
Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
3
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
(11)
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts, Net
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts
|
79
|
|
|
|
Less:
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
(17)
|
|
|
|
After Tax - (a)
|
62
|
|
|
|
Less: 2Q 2024 Net Gains (Losses) on Mark-to-Market Financial Commodity and Other Derivative Contracts
|
(47)
|
|
|
|
Less:
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
10
|
|
|
|
After Tax - (b)
|
(37)
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
|
99
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (1)
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Net Income per Share (GAAP) - Diluted
|
|
|
2.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
|
568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, gains (losses) on asset dispositions, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP) - Diluted
|
|
|
3.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Realized Price
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
|
44.31
|
|
|
|
Less:
2Q 2024 Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe
|
(47.31)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
(3.00)
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by: 3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
Total Change in Revenue
|
(297)
|
|
|
|
Add: Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
65
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
(232)
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
(0.41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellhead Volumes
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
Less:
2Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
(95.3)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by:
3Q 2024 Composite Average Margin per Boe (Non-GAAP) (Including Total
Exploration Costs) (refer to "Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent"
schedule below)
|
19.77
|
|
|
|
Change in Margin
|
73
|
|
|
|
Add:
Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
(16)
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
57
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain Operating Costs per Boe
|
|
|
|
|
2Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
|
20.43
|
|
|
|
Less:
3Q 2024 Total Cash Operating Costs (Non-GAAP) and Total DD&A per Boe
|
(20.47)
|
|
|
|
Subtotal
|
(0.04)
|
|
|
|
Multiplied by:
3Q 2024 Crude Oil Equivalent Volumes (MMBoe)
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
Change in Before-Tax Net Income
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
Add:
Income Tax Benefit (Provision) Imputed (based on 22%)
|
1
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
Adjusted Net Income Per Share
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except share data (in millions), per share data, production volume data and per Boe data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for)
Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
61
|
|
|
|
Less:
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
(13)
|
|
|
|
After Tax - (a)
|
48
|
|
|
|
2Q 2024 Net Cash Received from (Payments for) Settlements of Financial Commodity Derivative Contracts
|
79
|
|
|
|
Less:
Income Tax Benefit (Provision)
|
(17)
|
|
|
|
After Tax - (b)
|
62
|
|
|
|
Change in Net Income - (a) - (b)
|
(14)
|
|
|
|
Change in Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (1)
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Adjusted Net Income per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
2.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024 Average Number of Common Shares - Diluted
|
568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Includes gathering, processing and marketing revenue, other revenue, exploration, dry hole, impairments and marketing costs, taxes other than income, other income (expense), interest expense and the impact of changes in the effective income tax rate.
|
Cash Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow
|
|
In millions of USD (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables reconcile Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP). EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who adjust Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities for Changes in Components of Working Capital and Other Assets and Liabilities, Changes in Components of Working Capital Associated with Investing Activities and certain other adjustments to exclude non-recurring and certain other items as further described below. EOG defines Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) for a given period as Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in Working Capital (Non-GAAP) (see below reconciliation) for such period less the Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) during such period, as is illustrated below. EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP)
|
3,255
|
2,277
|
2,704
|
3,104
|
11,340
|
|
2,903
|
2,889
|
3,588
|
|
9,380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
and Other Assets and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
(338)
|
(137)
|
714
|
(201)
|
38
|
|
(58)
|
(33)
|
(109)
|
|
(200)
|
|
Inventories
|
77
|
226
|
28
|
(100)
|
231
|
|
(117)
|
(75)
|
(30)
|
|
(222)
|
|
Accounts Payable
|
77
|
231
|
(238)
|
49
|
119
|
|
58
|
(29)
|
159
|
|
188
|
|
Accrued Taxes Payable
|
(232)
|
212
|
(180)
|
139
|
(61)
|
|
(319)
|
185
|
(256)
|
|
(390)
|
|
Other Assets
|
(52)
|
(43)
|
92
|
(36)
|
(39)
|
|
161
|
(42)
|
(197)
|
|
(78)
|
|
Other Liabilities
|
(193)
|
47
|
(54)
|
16
|
(184)
|
|
71
|
20
|
(108)
|
|
(17)
|
|
Changes in Components of Working Capital
Associated with Investing Activities
|
(35)
|
(250)
|
(28)
|
18
|
(295)
|
|
229
|
127
|
(59)
|
|
297
|
|
Cash Flow from Operations Before Changes in
Working Capital (Non-GAAP)
|
2,559
|
2,563
|
3,038
|
2,989
|
11,149
|
|
2,928
|
3,042
|
2,988
|
|
8,958
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP) (a)
|
(1,489)
|
(1,521)
|
(1,519)
|
(1,512)
|
(6,041)
|
|
(1,703)
|
(1,668)
|
(1,497)
|
|
(4,868)
|
|
Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
1,070
|
1,042
|
1,519
|
1,477
|
5,108
|
|
1,225
|
1,374
|
1,491
|
|
4,090
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) See below reconciliation of Total Expenditures (GAAP) to Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2024
|
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
1st Qtr
|
2nd Qtr
|
3rd Qtr
|
4th Qtr
|
Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Expenditures (GAAP)
|
1,717
|
1,664
|
1,803
|
1,634
|
6,818
|
|
1,952
|
1,682
|
1,573
|
|
5,207
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Retirement Costs
|
(10)
|
(26)
|
(191)
|
(30)
|
(257)
|
|
(21)
|
60
|
(11)
|
|
28
|
|
Non-Cash Development Drilling
|
-
|
(35)
|
(50)
|
(5)
|
(90)
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Non-Cash Acquisition Costs of
Unproved Properties
|
(31)
|
(28)
|
(1)
|
(39)
|
(99)
|
|
(31)
|
(34)
|
(17)
|
|
(82)
|
|
Acquisition Costs of Proved Properties
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
1
|
(7)
|
(16)
|
|
(21)
|
(5)
|
-
|
|
(26)
|
|
Acquisition Costs of Other Property,
Plant and Equipment
|
(133)
|
(1)
|
-
|
-
|
(134)
|
|
(131)
|
(1)
|
(5)
|
|
(137)
|
|
Exploration Costs
|
(50)
|
(47)
|
(43)
|
(41)
|
(181)
|
|
(45)
|
(34)
|
(43)
|
|
(122)
|
|
Total Capital Expenditures (Non-GAAP)
|
1,489
|
1,521
|
1,519
|
1,512
|
6,041
|
|
1,703
|
1,668
|
1,497
|
|
4,868
|
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization Ratio
|
|
In millions of USD, except ratio data (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following tables reconcile Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) to Net Debt (Non-GAAP) and Total Capitalization (GAAP) to Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP), as used in the Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.
A portion of the cash is associated with international subsidiaries; tax considerations may impact debt paydown.
EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who utilize Net Debt and Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) in their Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization ratio calculation.
EOG management uses this information for comparative purposes within the industry.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
2024
|
|
June 30,
2024
|
|
March 31,
2024
|
|
December 31,
2023
|
|
September 30,
2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity - (a)
|
29,574
|
|
29,159
|
|
28,636
|
|
28,090
|
|
27,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current and Long-Term Debt (GAAP) - (b)
|
3,776
|
|
3,784
|
|
3,791
|
|
3,799
|
|
3,806
|
|
Less: Cash
|
(6,122)
|
|
(5,431)
|
|
(5,292)
|
|
(5,278)
|
|
(5,326)
|
|
Net Debt (Non-GAAP) - (c)
|
(2,346)
|
|
(1,647)
|
|
(1,501)
|
|
(1,479)
|
|
(1,520)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (a) + (b)
|
33,350
|
|
32,943
|
|
32,427
|
|
31,889
|
|
31,564
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (a) + (c)
|
27,228
|
|
27,512
|
|
27,135
|
|
26,611
|
|
26,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt-to-Total Capitalization (GAAP) - (b) / [(a) + (b)]
|
11.3
%
|
|
11.5
%
|
|
11.7
%
|
|
11.9
%
|
|
12.1
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Debt-to-Total Capitalization (Non-GAAP) - (c) /
[(a) + (c)]
|
-8.6
%
|
|
-6.0
%
|
|
-5.5
%
|
|
-5.6
%
|
|
-5.8
%
|
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
|
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EOG believes this presentation may be useful to investors who follow the practice of some industry analysts who review certain components and/or groups of components of revenues, costs and/or margins per barrel of oil equivalent (Boe). Certain of these components are adjusted for non-recurring and certain other items, as further discussed below. EOG management uses this information for purposes of comparing its financial performance with the financial performance of other companies in the industry.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
2Q 2024
|
|
1Q 2024
|
|
4Q 2023
|
|
3Q 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
|
99.0
|
|
95.3
|
|
93.6
|
|
94.4
|
|
91.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)
|
5,965
|
|
6,025
|
|
6,123
|
|
6,357
|
|
6,212
|
|
Total Operating Expenses (c)
|
3,876
|
|
3,895
|
|
3,852
|
|
3,853
|
|
3,655
|
|
Operating Income (d)
|
2,089
|
|
2,130
|
|
2,271
|
|
2,504
|
|
2,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellhead Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate
|
3,488
|
|
3,692
|
|
3,480
|
|
3,597
|
|
3,717
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
524
|
|
515
|
|
513
|
|
484
|
|
501
|
|
Natural Gas
|
372
|
|
303
|
|
382
|
|
476
|
|
417
|
|
Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)
|
4,384
|
|
4,510
|
|
4,375
|
|
4,557
|
|
4,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and Well
|
392
|
|
390
|
|
396
|
|
378
|
|
369
|
|
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)
|
445
|
|
423
|
|
413
|
|
423
|
|
406
|
|
General and Administrative (GAAP)
|
167
|
|
151
|
|
162
|
|
192
|
|
161
|
|
Less:
Severance Tax Consulting Fees
|
(10)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3)
|
157
|
|
151
|
|
162
|
|
192
|
|
161
|
|
Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)
|
283
|
|
337
|
|
338
|
|
301
|
|
341
|
|
Add:
Severance Tax Refund
|
31
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4)
|
314
|
|
337
|
|
338
|
|
301
|
|
341
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
31
|
|
36
|
|
33
|
|
35
|
|
36
|
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP)
(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) (f)
|
1,318
|
|
1,337
|
|
1,342
|
|
1,329
|
|
1,313
|
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP)
(excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) (g)
|
1,339
|
|
1,337
|
|
1,342
|
|
1,329
|
|
1,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
|
1,031
|
|
984
|
|
1,074
|
|
930
|
|
898
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)
|
2,349
|
|
2,321
|
|
2,416
|
|
2,259
|
|
2,211
|
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)
|
2,370
|
|
2,321
|
|
2,416
|
|
2,259
|
|
2,211
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration Costs
|
43
|
|
34
|
|
45
|
|
41
|
|
43
|
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
-
|
|
5
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Impairments
|
15
|
|
81
|
|
19
|
|
79
|
|
54
|
|
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
|
58
|
|
120
|
|
65
|
|
120
|
|
97
|
|
Less:
Certain Impairments (2)
|
-
|
|
(35)
|
|
(2)
|
|
(19)
|
|
(23)
|
|
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
|
58
|
|
85
|
|
63
|
|
101
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) -
(j)
|
2,407
|
|
2,441
|
|
2,481
|
|
2,379
|
|
2,308
|
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
GAAP)) - (k)
|
2,428
|
|
2,406
|
|
2,479
|
|
2,360
|
|
2,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP))
|
1,977
|
|
2,069
|
|
1,894
|
|
2,178
|
|
2,327
|
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP)
(including Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))
|
1,956
|
|
2,104
|
|
1,896
|
|
2,197
|
|
2,350
|
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3Q 2024
|
|
2Q 2024
|
|
1Q 2024
|
|
4Q 2023
|
|
3Q 2023
|
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)
|
60.25
|
|
63.22
|
|
65.42
|
|
67.34
|
|
67.59
|
|
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
|
39.15
|
|
40.87
|
|
41.16
|
|
40.81
|
|
39.77
|
|
Composite Average Operating Income per Boe
- (d) / (a)
|
21.10
|
|
22.35
|
|
24.26
|
|
26.53
|
|
27.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)
|
44.31
|
|
47.31
|
|
46.73
|
|
48.27
|
|
50.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)
- (f) / (a)
|
13.32
|
|
14.03
|
|
14.33
|
|
14.08
|
|
14.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]
|
30.99
|
|
33.28
|
|
32.40
|
|
34.19
|
|
36.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)
|
23.74
|
|
24.35
|
|
25.80
|
|
23.93
|
|
24.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (h) / (a)]
|
20.57
|
|
22.96
|
|
20.93
|
|
24.34
|
|
26.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)
|
24.33
|
|
25.61
|
|
26.49
|
|
25.20
|
|
25.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (j) / (a)]
|
19.98
|
|
21.70
|
|
20.24
|
|
23.07
|
|
25.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs)
- (g) / (a)
|
13.53
|
|
14.03
|
|
14.33
|
|
14.08
|
|
14.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total
Exploration Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]
|
30.78
|
|
33.28
|
|
32.40
|
|
34.19
|
|
36.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)
|
23.95
|
|
24.35
|
|
25.80
|
|
23.93
|
|
24.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (i) / (a)]
|
20.36
|
|
22.96
|
|
20.93
|
|
24.34
|
|
26.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)
|
24.54
|
|
25.24
|
|
26.47
|
|
25.00
|
|
24.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) -
[(e) / (a) - (k) / (a)]
|
19.77
|
|
22.07
|
|
20.26
|
|
23.27
|
|
25.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Volume - Million Barrels of Oil Equivalent - (a)
|
359.4
|
|
331.5
|
|
302.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Revenues and Other (b)
|
24,186
|
|
25,702
|
|
18,642
|
|
Total Operating Expenses (c)
|
14,583
|
|
15,736
|
|
12,540
|
|
Operating Income (Loss) (d)
|
9,603
|
|
9,966
|
|
6,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wellhead Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Crude Oil and Condensate
|
13,748
|
|
16,367
|
|
11,125
|
|
Natural Gas Liquids
|
1,884
|
|
2,648
|
|
1,812
|
|
Natural Gas
|
1,744
|
|
3,781
|
|
2,444
|
|
Total Wellhead Revenues - (e)
|
17,376
|
|
22,796
|
|
15,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease and Well
|
1,454
|
|
1,331
|
|
1,135
|
|
Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs (1)
|
1,620
|
|
1,587
|
|
1,422
|
|
General and Administrative (GAAP)
|
640
|
|
570
|
|
511
|
|
Less:
Severance Tax Consulting Fees
|
-
|
|
(16)
|
|
-
|
|
General and Administrative (Non-GAAP) (3)
|
640
|
|
554
|
|
511
|
|
Taxes Other Than Income (GAAP)
|
1,284
|
|
1,585
|
|
1,047
|
|
Add:
Severance Tax Refund
|
-
|
|
115
|
|
-
|
|
Taxes Other Than Income (Non-GAAP) (4)
|
1,284
|
|
1,700
|
|
1,047
|
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
148
|
|
179
|
|
178
|
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f)
|
5,146
|
|
5,252
|
|
4,293
|
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - (g)
|
5,146
|
|
5,351
|
|
4,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (DD&A)
|
3,492
|
|
3,542
|
|
3,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h)
|
8,638
|
|
8,794
|
|
7,944
|
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i)
|
8,638
|
|
8,893
|
|
7,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration Costs
|
181
|
|
159
|
|
154
|
|
Dry Hole Costs
|
1
|
|
45
|
|
71
|
|
Impairments
|
202
|
|
382
|
|
376
|
|
Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)
|
384
|
|
586
|
|
601
|
|
Less:
Certain Impairments (2)
|
(42)
|
|
(113)
|
|
(15)
|
|
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP)
|
342
|
|
473
|
|
586
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (GAAP)) - (j)
|
9,022
|
|
9,380
|
|
8,545
|
|
Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including Total Exploration Costs (Non-
GAAP)) - (k)
|
8,980
|
|
9,366
|
|
8,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (GAAP) (including Total
Exploration Costs (GAAP))
|
8,354
|
|
13,416
|
|
6,836
|
|
Total Wellhead Revenues less Total Operating Cost (Non-GAAP) (including
Total Exploration Costs (Non-GAAP))
|
8,396
|
|
13,430
|
|
6,851
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues, Costs and Margins Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent
(Continued)
|
|
In millions of USD, except Boe and per Boe amounts (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Operating Revenues and Other per Boe - (b) / (a)
|
67.30
|
|
77.53
|
|
61.63
|
|
Composite Average Operating Expenses per Boe - (c) / (a)
|
40.58
|
|
47.47
|
|
41.46
|
|
Composite Average Operating Income (Loss) per Boe - (d) / (a)
|
26.72
|
|
30.06
|
|
20.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Wellhead Revenue per Boe - (e) / (a)
|
48.34
|
|
68.77
|
|
50.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(f) / (a)
|
14.31
|
|
15.84
|
|
14.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (f) / (a)]
|
34.03
|
|
52.93
|
|
36.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (h) / (a)
|
24.03
|
|
26.53
|
|
26.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)
/ (a) - (h) / (a)]
|
24.31
|
|
42.24
|
|
24.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (j) / (a)
|
25.10
|
|
28.30
|
|
28.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)
/ (a) - (j) / (a)]
|
23.24
|
|
40.47
|
|
22.59
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Barrel of Oil Equivalent (Boe) Calculations (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration Costs) -
(g) / (a)
|
14.31
|
|
16.14
|
|
14.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding DD&A and Total Exploration
Costs) - [(e) / (a) - (g) / (a)]
|
34.03
|
|
52.63
|
|
36.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - (i) / (a)
|
24.03
|
|
26.83
|
|
26.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (excluding Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)
/ (a) - (i) / (a)]
|
24.31
|
|
41.94
|
|
24.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Operating Cost per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - (k) / (a)
|
24.98
|
|
28.26
|
|
28.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Composite Average Margin per Boe (including Total Exploration Costs) - [(e)
/ (a) - (k) / (a)]
|
23.36
|
|
40.51
|
|
22.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Effective January 1, 2024, EOG combined Transportation Costs and Gathering and Processing Costs into one line item titled Gathering, Processing and Transportation Costs.
This presentation has been conformed for all periods presented and had no impact on previously reported Net Income.
|
(2)
|
In general, EOG excludes impairments which are (i) attributable to declines in commodity prices, (ii) related to sales of certain oil and gas properties or (iii) the result of certain other events or decisions (e.g., a periodic review of EOG's oil and gas properties or other assets). EOG believes excluding these impairments from total exploration costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as such impairments were caused by factors outside of EOG's control (versus, for example, impairments that are due to EOG's proved oil and gas properties not being as productive as it originally estimated).
|
(3)
|
EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from General and Administrative Costs is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
|
(4)
|
EOG believes excluding the above-referenced items from Taxes Other Than Income is appropriate and provides useful information to investors, as EOG views such items as non-recurring.
SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108863322