Stepstone Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This represents results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of Class A common stock, payable on December 13, 2024, to the holders of record as of the close of business on November 29, 2024. StepStone issued a full detailed presentation of its second quarter fiscal 2025 results, which can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at . Webcast and Earnings Conference Call Management will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. The webcast will be made available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register. A replay will also be available on the Shareholders section of the Company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. To join as a live participant in the question and answer portion of the call, participants must register at . Upon registering you will receive the dial-in number and a PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. About StepStone StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of September 30, 2024, StepStone was responsible for approximately $682 billion of total capital, including $176 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes. Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“future,”“intend,”“may,”“plan” and“will” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current plans, estimates and expectations and are inherently uncertain. The inclusion of any forward-looking information in this release should not be regarded as a representation that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, global and domestic market and business conditions, our successful execution of business and growth strategies, the favorability of the private markets fundraising environment, successful integration of acquired businesses and regulatory factors relevant to our business, as well as assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity and the risks and uncertainties described in greater detail under the“Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 24, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted revenues, adjusted net income (on both a pre-tax and after-tax basis), adjusted net income per share, adjusted weighted-average shares, fee-related earnings, fee-related earnings margin, gross realized performance fees and net realized performance fees. We have provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. For definitions of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to applicable GAAP measures, please see the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations.”

StepStone Group Inc.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of September 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,066 $ 143,430 Restricted cash 763 718 Fees and accounts receivable 68,103 56,769 Due from affiliates 80,280 67,531 Investments: Investments in funds 155,857 135,043 Accrued carried interest allocations 1,381,110 1,354,051 Legacy Greenspring investments in funds and accrued carried interest allocations(1) 623,546 631,197 Deferred income tax assets 244,732 184,512 Lease right-of-use assets, net 92,752 97,763 Other assets and receivables 67,035 60,611 Intangibles, net 284,372 304,873 Goodwill 580,542 580,542 Assets of Consolidated Funds: Cash and cash equivalents 45,552 38,164 Investments, at fair value 233,398 131,858 Other assets 2,811 1,745 Total assets $ 4,039,919 $ 3,788,807 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 148,409 $ 127,417 Accrued compensation and benefits 175,357 101,481 Accrued carried interest-related compensation 680,459 719,497 Legacy Greenspring accrued carried interest-related compensation(1) 472,693 484,154 Due to affiliates 270,745 212,918 Lease liabilities 116,249 119,739 Debt obligations 172,264 148,822 Liabilities of Consolidated Funds: Other liabilities 3,404 1,645 Total liabilities 2,039,580 1,915,673 Redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 205,624 102,623 Redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 6,238 115,920 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 650,000,000 authorized; 72,681,239 and 65,614,902 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 73 66 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 authorized; 42,482,042 and 45,030,959 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 43 45 Additional paid-in capital 393,115 310,293 Retained earnings 3,992 13,768 Accumulated other comprehensive income 236 304 Total StepStone Group Inc. stockholders' equity 397,459 324,476 Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 1,021,775 974,559 Non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) 150,852 147,042 Non-controlling interests in the Partnership 218,391 208,514 Total stockholders' equity 1,788,477 1,654,591 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,039,919 $ 3,788,807





(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.





StepStone Group Inc.

GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Management and advisory fees, net $ 184,758 $ 142,123 $ 362,773 $ 280,238 Performance fees: Incentive fees 3,155 4,946 3,996 4,952 Carried interest allocations: Realized 17,632 1,585 59,436 16,058 Unrealized 52,215 55,371 27,045 104,735 Total carried interest allocations 69,847 56,956 86,481 120,793 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations(1) 13,917 (12,603 ) 4,828 (36,550 ) Total performance fees 86,919 49,299 95,305 89,195 Total revenues 271,677 191,422 458,078 369,433 Expenses Compensation and benefits: Cash-based compensation 82,871 74,851 161,095 144,932 Equity-based compensation 37,332 5,916 56,511 14,388 Performance fee-related compensation: Realized 8,767 1,720 29,615 10,822 Unrealized 27,748 28,712 16,825 52,923 Total performance fee-related compensation 36,515 30,432 46,440 63,745 Legacy Greenspring performance fee-related compensation(1) 13,917 (12,603 ) 4,828 (36,550 ) Total compensation and benefits 170,635 98,596 268,874 186,515 General, administrative and other 50,061 31,729 91,072 65,006 Total expenses 220,696 130,325 359,946 251,521 Other income (expense) Investment income 2,051 3,080 4,646 6,166 Legacy Greenspring investment loss(1) (4,031 ) (3,966 ) (5,286 ) (6,832 ) Investment income of Consolidated Funds 8,206 8,772 15,841 11,134 Interest income 3,016 977 5,073 1,408 Interest expense (3,512 ) (2,108 ) (6,502 ) (4,120 ) Other income (loss) 1,177 (872 ) 826 (645 ) Total other income 6,907 5,883 14,598 7,111 Income before income tax 57,888 66,980 112,730 125,023 Income tax expense 4,750 7,729 11,547 16,326 Net income 53,138 59,251 101,183 108,697 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 19,125 9,615 35,740 19,245 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities(1) (4,031 ) (3,966 ) (5,286 ) (6,832 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in the Partnership 13,580 22,928 26,904 42,788 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in Consolidated Funds 6,525 4,449 12,196 6,002 Less: Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests in subsidiaries 307 - 669 - Net income attributable to StepStone Group Inc. $ 17,632 $ 26,225 $ 30,960 $ 47,494 Net income per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 0.75 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 68,772,051 62,858,468 67,486,964 62,846,708 Diluted 69,695,315 66,198,129 69,147,549 65,970,053





(1) Reflects amounts attributable to consolidated VIEs for which the Company did not acquire any direct economic interests.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Definitions and Reconciliations

Adjusted Management and Advisory Fees, Net

The following table presents the components of adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe adjusted management and advisory fees, net is useful to investors because it removes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds which we are required to consolidate under GAAP.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 Focused commingled funds(1)(2) $ 70,481 $ 78,633 $ 80,434 $ 104,798 $ 107,855 $ 137,600 $ 212,653 Separately managed accounts 56,431 55,838 55,945 57,376 61,393 112,175 118,769 Advisory and other services 13,740 16,069 16,147 14,769 14,907 27,841 29,676 Fund reimbursement revenues(1) 1,675 1,403 1,282 1,571 1,326 3,012 2,897 Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 142,327 $ 151,943 $ 153,808 $ 178,514 $ 185,481 $ 280,628 $ 363,995

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation. (2) Includes income-based incentive fees of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, $0.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, $0.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and $2.5 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024 from certain funds.

Adjusted Revenues

Adjusted revenues represents the components of revenues used in the determination of ANI and comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. We believe adjusted revenues is useful to investors because it presents a measure of realized revenues.

The table below shows a reconciliation of revenues to adjusted revenues.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 Total revenues $ 191,422 $ (14,612 ) $ 356,810 $ 186,401 $ 271,677 $ 369,433 $ 458,078 Unrealized carried interest allocations (55,371 ) 129,584 (151,757 ) 25,170 (52,215 ) (104,735 ) (27,045 ) Deferred incentive fees 942 - 1,450 6 2,445 942 2,451 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 12,603 69,700 (31,093 ) 9,089 (13,917 ) 36,550 (4,828 ) Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 204 451 398 499 723 390 1,222 Incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds(2) - - 1,549 - 75 - 75 Adjusted revenues $ 149,800 $ 185,123 $ 177,357 $ 221,165 $ 208,788 $ 302,580 $ 429,953

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation. (2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fees for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income, or“ANI,” is a non-GAAP performance measure that we present before the consolidation of StepStone Funds on a pre-tax and after-tax basis used to evaluate profitability. ANI represents the after-tax net realized income attributable to us. ANI does not reflect legacy Greenspring carried interest allocation revenues, legacy Greenspring carried interest-related compensation and legacy Greenspring investment income (loss) as none of the economics are attributable to us. The components of revenues used in the determination of ANI (“adjusted revenues”) comprise adjusted management and advisory fees, net, adjusted incentive fees (including the deferred portion) and realized carried interest allocations. In addition, ANI excludes: (a) unrealized carried interest allocation revenues and related compensation, (b) unrealized investment income (loss), (c) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (d) amortization of intangibles, (e) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (f) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (g) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). ANI is fully taxed at our blended statutory rate. We believe ANI and adjusted revenues are useful to investors because they enable investors to evaluate the performance of our business across reporting periods.

Fee-Related Earnings

Fee-related earnings, or“FRE,” is a non-GAAP performance measure used to monitor our baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees. FRE is a component of ANI and comprises adjusted management and advisory fees, net, less adjusted expenses which are operating expenses other than (a) performance fee-related compensation, (b) equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with our IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary, (c) amortization of intangibles, (d) charges associated with acquisitions and corporate transactions, and (e) certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance (as listed in the table below). FRE is presented before income taxes. We believe FRE is useful to investors because it provides additional insight into the operating profitability of our business and our ability to cover direct base compensation and operating expenses from total fee revenue.

The table below shows a reconciliation of GAAP measures to additional non-GAAP measures. We use the non-GAAP measures presented below as components when calculating FRE and ANI (as defined below). We believe these additional non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating both the baseline earnings from recurring management and advisory fees, which provide additional insight into the operating profitability of our business, and the after-tax net realized income attributable to us, allowing investors to evaluate the performance of our business. These additional non-GAAP measures remove the impact of Consolidated Funds that we are required to consolidate under GAAP, and certain other items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 GAAP management and advisory fees, net $ 142,123 $ 151,492 $ 153,410 $ 178,015 $ 184,758 $ 280,238 $ 362,773 Management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) 204 451 398 499 723 390 1,222 Adjusted management and advisory fees, net $ 142,327 $ 151,943 $ 153,808 $ 178,514 $ 185,481 $ 280,628 $ 363,995 GAAP incentive fees $ 4,946 $ 17,891 $ 2,496 $ 841 $ 3,155 $ 4,952 $ 3,996 Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(2) - - 1,549 - 75 - 75 Adjusted incentive fees $ 4,946 $ 17,891 $ 4,045 $ 841 $ 3,230 $ 4,952 $ 4,071 GAAP cash-based compensation $ 74,851 $ 73,619 $ 74,411 $ 78,224 $ 82,871 $ 144,932 $ 161,095 Adjustments(3) (574 ) (574 ) (461 ) (428 ) (285 ) (1,105 ) (713 ) Adjusted cash-based compensation $ 74,277 $ 73,045 $ 73,950 $ 77,796 $ 82,586 $ 143,827 $ 160,382 GAAP equity-based compensation $ 5,916 $ 14,032 $ 13,937 $ 19,179 $ 37,332 $ 14,388 $ 56,511 Adjustments(4) (4,644 ) (12,610 ) (12,210 ) (16,785 ) (34,947 ) (11,815 ) (51,732 ) Adjusted equity-based compensation $ 1,272 $ 1,422 $ 1,727 $ 2,394 $ 2,385 $ 2,573 $ 4,779 GAAP general, administrative and other $ 31,729 $ 48,001 $ 54,310 $ 41,011 $ 50,061 $ 65,006 $ 91,072 Adjustments(5) (8,778 ) (21,189 ) (27,079 ) (14,343 ) (21,900 ) (19,007 ) (36,243 ) Adjusted general, administrative and other $ 22,951 $ 26,812 $ 27,231 $ 26,668 $ 28,161 $ 45,999 $ 54,829 GAAP interest income $ 977 $ 827 $ 1,429 $ 2,057 $ 3,016 $ 1,408 $ 5,073 Interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds(6) (249 ) (540 ) (612 ) (907 ) (1,363 ) (493 ) (2,270 ) Adjusted interest income $ 728 $ 287 $ 817 $ 1,150 $ 1,653 $ 915 $ 2,803 GAAP other income (loss) $ (872 ) $ 4,408 $ (1,308 ) $ (351 ) $ 1,177 $ (645 ) $ 826 Adjustments(7) 403 (4,301 ) 395 (72 ) (1,082 ) 27 (1,154 ) Adjusted other income (loss) $ (469 ) $ 107 $ (913 ) $ (423 ) $ 95 $ (618 ) $ (328 )

______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of management and advisory fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation. (2) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation. (3) Reflects the removal of compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out. (4) Reflects the removal of equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary. (5) Reflects the removal of lease remeasurement adjustments, accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms, amortization of intangibles, transaction-related costs and other non-core operating income and expenses. (6) Reflects the removal of interest income earned by the Consolidated Funds. (7) Reflects the removal of amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters, loss on sale of subsidiary and the impact of consolidation of the Consolidated Funds.

The table below shows a reconciliation of income (loss) before income tax to ANI and FRE.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 Income (loss) before income tax $ 66,980 (24,142 ) $ 94,515 $ 54,842 $ 57,888 $ 125,023 $ 112,730 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) (10,321 ) (15,537 ) (12,822 ) (18,951 ) (17,812 ) (20,861 ) (36,763 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in legacy Greenspring entities 3,966 2,222 33 1,255 4,031 6,832 5,286 Unrealized carried interest allocations (55,371 ) 129,584 (151,757 ) 25,170 (52,215 ) (104,735 ) (27,045 ) Unrealized performance fee-related compensation 28,712 (62,243 ) 84,014 (10,923 ) 27,748 52,923 16,825 Unrealized investment (income) loss (1,657 ) 5,559 (2,280 ) (1,180 ) (430 ) (4,186 ) (1,610 ) Impact of Consolidated Funds (8,223 ) (11,068 ) (4,138 ) (7,731 ) (9,267 ) (10,870 ) (16,998 ) Deferred incentive fees 942 - 1,450 6 2,445 942 2,451 Equity-based compensation(2) 4,644 12,610 12,210 16,785 34,947 11,815 51,732 Amortization of intangibles 10,661 10,661 10,423 10,250 10,250 21,322 20,500 Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments through earnings - 222 90 - - - - Non-core items(3) (1,500 ) 6,335 16,780 4,137 11,349 (1,550 ) 15,486 Pre-tax ANI 38,833 54,203 48,518 73,660 68,934 76,655 142,594 Income taxes(4) (8,660 ) (12,087 ) (10,802 ) (16,419 ) (15,365 ) (17,094 ) (31,784 ) ANI 30,173 42,116 37,716 57,241 53,569 59,561 110,810 Income taxes(4) 8,660 12,087 10,802 16,419 15,365 17,094 31,784 Realized carried interest allocations (1,585 ) (15,289 ) (18,054 ) (41,804 ) (17,632 ) (16,058 ) (59,436 ) Realized performance fee-related compensation(5) 1,720 15,444 11,421 20,848 8,767 10,822 29,615 Realized investment income (1,423 ) (3,508 ) (1,057 ) (1,415 ) (1,621 ) (1,980 ) (3,036 ) Adjusted incentive fees(6) (4,946 ) (17,891 ) (4,045 ) (841 ) (3,230 ) (4,952 ) (4,071 ) Deferred incentive fees (942 ) - (1,450 ) (6 ) (2,445 ) (942 ) (2,451 ) Adjusted interest income(6) (728 ) (287 ) (817 ) (1,150 ) (1,653 ) (915 ) (2,803 ) Interest expense 2,108 2,562 2,649 2,990 3,512 4,120 6,502 Adjusted other (income) loss(6)(7) 469 (107 ) 913 423 (95 ) 618 328 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries(1) 10,321 15,537 12,822 18,951 17,812 20,861 36,763 FRE $ 43,827 $ 50,664 $ 50,900 $ 71,656 $ 72,349 $ 88,229 $ 144,005

_______________________________

(1) Reflects the portion of pre-tax ANI attributable to non-controlling interests in our subsidiaries and realized gains attributable to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests $ 9,463 $ 10,518 $ 11,559 $ 13,308 $ 14,969 $ 19,997 $ 28,277 Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests 858 5,019 1,263 5,643 2,843 864 8,486 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries $ 10,321 $ 15,537 $ 12,822 $ 18,951 $ 17,812 $ 20,861 $ 36,763

The contribution to total FRE attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests and performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries and profits interests presented above specifically related to the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary is presented below.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 FRE attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ - $ - $ - $ 574 $ 2,051 $ - $ 2,625 Performance related earnings / other (income) loss attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary - 3,074 - 51 206 - 257 Amounts attributable to profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary $ - $ 3,074 $ - $ 625 $ 2,257 $ - $ 2,882





(2) Reflects equity-based compensation for awards granted prior to and in connection with the IPO, profits interests issued by our non-wholly owned subsidiaries, and unrealized mark-to-market changes in the fair value of the profits interests issued in the private wealth subsidiary. (3) Includes (income) expense related to the following non-core operating income and expenses:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30, 2024 2023 2024 Transaction costs $ 163 $ 670 $ 3,985 $ 672 $ 140 $ 200 $ 812 Lease remeasurement adjustments - (106 ) - - - - - Accelerated depreciation of leasehold improvements for changes in lease terms 631 631 - - - 1,262 - (Gain) loss on change in fair value for contingent consideration obligation (2,868 ) 9,054 12,280 2,953 10,888 (4,117 ) 13,841 Compensation paid to certain employees as part of an acquisition earn-out 574 574 515 482 321 1,105 803 Gain from negotiation of certain corporate matters - (5,300 ) - - - - - Loss on sale of subsidiary - 812 - - - - - Other non-core items - - - 30 - - 30 Total non-core operating income and expenses $ (1,500 ) $ 6,335 $ 16,780 $ 4,137 $ 11,349 $ (1,550 ) $ 15,486





(4) Represents corporate income taxes at a blended statutory rate applied to pre-tax ANI:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 Federal statutory rate 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Combined state, local and foreign rate 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Blended statutory rate 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 % 22.3 %





(5) Includes carried interest-related compensation expense related to the portion of net carried interest allocation revenue attributable to equity holders of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries that are not 100% owned:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 Realized carried interest-related compensation $ - $ 660 $ 910 $ - $ - $ 2,189 $ -





(6) Excludes the impact of consolidating the Consolidated Funds. (7) Excludes amounts for Tax Receivable Agreements adjustments recognized as other income (loss) ($(0.1) million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and $(0.2) million for the three months ended December 31, 2023), gain associated with amounts received as part of negotiations with a third party related to certain corporate matters ($5.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023), and loss on sale of subsidiary ($0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023).

Fee-Related Earnings Margin

FRE margin is a non-GAAP performance measure which is calculated by dividing FRE by adjusted management and advisory fees, net. We believe FRE margin is an important measure of profitability on revenues that are largely recurring by nature. We believe FRE margin is useful to investors because it enables them to better evaluate the operating profitability of our business across periods.

The table below shows a reconciliation of FRE to FRE margin.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 FRE $ 43,827 $ 50,664 $ 50,900 $ 71,656 $ 72,349 $ 88,229 $ 144,005 Adjusted management and advisory fees, net 142,327 151,943 153,808 178,514 185,481 280,628 363,995 FRE margin 31 % 33 % 33 % 40 % 39 % 31 % 40 %

Gross Realized Performance Fees

Gross realized performance fees represents realized carried interest allocations and adjusted incentive fees, including the deferred portion. We believe gross realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the total performance fees realized by us.

Net Realized Performance Fees

Net realized performance fees represents gross realized performance fees, less realized performance fee-related compensation. We believe net realized performance fees is useful to investors because it presents the performance fees attributable to us, net of amounts paid to employees as performance fee-related compensation.

The table below shows a reconciliation of total performance fees to gross and net realized performance fees.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 Incentive fees $ 4,946 $ 17,891 $ 2,496 $ 841 $ 3,155 $ 4,952 $ 3,996 Realized carried interest allocations 1,585 15,289 18,054 41,804 17,632 16,058 59,436 Unrealized carried interest allocations 55,371 (129,584 ) 151,757 (25,170 ) 52,215 104,735 27,045 Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations (12,603 ) (69,700 ) 31,093 (9,089 ) 13,917 (36,550 ) 4,828 Total performance fees 49,299 (166,104 ) 203,400 8,386 86,919 89,195 95,305 Unrealized carried interest allocations (55,371 ) 129,584 (151,757 ) 25,170 (52,215 ) (104,735 ) (27,045 ) Legacy Greenspring carried interest allocations 12,603 69,700 (31,093 ) 9,089 (13,917 ) 36,550 (4,828 ) Incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds(1) - - 1,549 - 75 - 75 Deferred incentive fees 942 - 1,450 6 2,445 942 2,451 Gross realized performance fees 7,473 33,180 23,549 42,651 23,307 21,952 65,958 Realized performance fee-related compensation (1,720 ) (15,444 ) (11,421 ) (20,848 ) (8,767 ) (10,822 ) (29,615 ) Net realized performance fees $ 5,753 $ 17,736 $ 12,128 $ 21,803 $ 14,540 $ 11,130 $ 36,343

______________________________

(1) Reflects the add-back of incentive fee revenues for the Consolidated Funds, which have been eliminated in consolidation.

Adjusted Weighted-Average Shares and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

ANI per share measures our per-share earnings assuming all Class B units, Class C units and Class D units in the Partnership were exchanged for Class A common stock in SSG, including the dilutive impact of outstanding equity-based awards. ANI per share is calculated as ANI divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. We believe adjusted weighted-average shares and ANI per share are useful to investors because they enable investors to better evaluate per-share operating performance across reporting periods.

The following table shows a reconciliation of diluted weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding to adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding used in the computation of ANI per share.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 ANI $ 30,173 $ 42,116 $ 37,716 $ 57,241 $ 53,569 $ 59,561 $ 110,810 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding – Basic 62,858,468 64,068,952 64,194,859 66,187,754 68,772,051 62,846,708 67,486,964 Assumed vesting of RSUs 801,014 333,402 512,946 673,854 921,166 601,620 798,186 Assumed vesting and exchange of Class B2 units 2,538,647 2,553,899 2,573,762 1,732,153 - 2,521,725 861,344 Assumed purchase under ESPP - - - - 2,098 - 1,055 Exchange of Class B units in the Partnership(1) 46,417,845 46,314,543 46,272,227 45,827,707 45,212,921 46,418,987 45,518,634 Exchange of Class C units in the Partnership(1) 2,502,086 1,962,131 1,958,507 1,849,846 1,626,812 2,508,053 1,737,720 Exchange of Class D units in the Partnership(1) - - - 2,239,185 2,239,185 - 2,239,185 Adjusted weighted-average shares 115,118,060 115,232,927 115,512,301 118,510,499 118,774,233 114,897,093 118,643,088 ANI per share $ 0.26 $ 0.37 $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.45 $ 0.52 $ 0.93

_______________________________

(1) Assumes the full exchange of Class B units, Class C units or Class D units in the Partnership for Class A common stock of SSG pursuant to the Class B Exchange Agreement, Class C Exchange Agreement or Class D Exchange Agreement, respectively.

Key Operating Metrics

We monitor certain operating metrics that are either common to the asset management industry or that we believe provide important data regarding our business. Refer to the Glossary below for a definition of each of these metrics.

Fee-Earning AUM

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

September 30, Percentage

Change (in millions) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 2023 2024 vs. FQ2'24 Separately Managed Accounts Beginning balance $ 56,645 $ 56,380 $ 56,660 $ 58,897 $ 60,272 $ 55,345 $ 58,897 6 % Contributions(1) 1,036 1,109 2,757 2,085 1,723 2,461 3,808 66 % Distributions(2) (1,459 ) (1,397 ) (795 ) (830 ) (535 ) (1,888 ) (1,365 ) (63 )% Market value, FX and other(3) 158 568 275 120 661 462 781 318 % Ending balance $ 56,380 $ 56,660 $ 58,897 $ 60,272 $ 62,121 $ 56,380 $ 62,121 10 % Focused Commingled Funds Beginning balance $ 30,762 $ 30,905 $ 32,772 $ 34,961 $ 40,084 $ 30,086 $ 34,961 30 % Contributions(1) 992 1,898 2,429 5,653 2,122 1,788 7,775 114 % Distributions(2) (988 ) (274 ) (327 ) (661 ) (282 ) (1,240 ) (943 ) (71 )% Market value, FX and other(3) 139 243 87 131 370 271 501 166 % Ending balance $ 30,905 $ 32,772 $ 34,961 $ 40,084 $ 42,294 $ 30,905 $ 42,294 37 % Total Beginning balance $ 87,407 $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 85,431 $ 93,858 15 % Contributions(1) 2,028 3,007 5,186 7,738 3,845 4,249 11,583 90 % Distributions(2) (2,447 ) (1,671 ) (1,122 ) (1,491 ) (817 ) (3,128 ) (2,308 ) (67 )% Market value, FX and other(3) 297 811 362 251 1,031 733 1,282 247 % Ending balance $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 104,415 $ 87,285 $ 104,415 20 %

_______________________________

(1) Contributions consist of new capital commitments that earn fees on committed capital and capital contributions to funds and accounts that earn fees on net invested capital or NAV. (2) Distributions consist of returns of capital from funds and accounts that pay fees on net invested capital or NAV and reductions in fee-earning AUM from funds that moved from a committed capital to net invested capital fee basis or from funds and accounts that no longer pay fees. (3) Market value, FX and other primarily consist of changes in market value appreciation (depreciation) for funds that pay on NAV and the effect of foreign exchange rate changes on non-U.S. dollar denominated commitments.

Asset Class Summary

Three Months Ended Percentage

Change (in millions) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2024 vs. FQ2'24 FEAUM Private equity $ 46,464 $ 48,258 $ 49,869 $ 54,855 $ 57,136 23 % Infrastructure 20,122 19,789 20,114 20,377 20,986 4 % Private debt 15,122 15,460 15,477 16,161 16,975 12 % Real estate 5,577 5,925 8,398 8,963 9,318 67 % Total $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 104,415 20 % Separately managed accounts $ 56,380 $ 56,660 $ 58,897 $ 60,272 $ 62,121 10 % Focused commingled funds 30,905 32,772 34,961 40,084 42,294 37 % Total $ 87,285 $ 89,432 $ 93,858 $ 100,356 $ 104,415 20 % AUM (1) Private equity $ 76,031 $ 78,221 $ 81,942 $ 89,329 $ 91,891 21 % Infrastructure 28,678 28,307 30,003 32,756 35,392 23 % Private debt 27,520 27,782 28,491 30,336 31,854 16 % Real estate 13,612 14,646 16,201 16,912 16,996 25 % Total $ 145,841 $ 148,956 $ 156,637 $ 169,333 $ 176,133 21 % Separately managed accounts $ 85,387 $ 88,890 $ 93,938 $ 103,003 $ 107,252 26 % Focused commingled funds 46,266 45,508 48,545 51,682 53,870 16 % Advisory AUM 14,188 14,558 14,154 14,648 15,011 6 % Total $ 145,841 $ 148,956 $ 156,637 $ 169,333 $ 176,133 21 % AUA Private equity $ 264,327 $ 266,246 $ 270,350 $ 279,909 $ 255,125 (3 )% Infrastructure 55,146 57,528 60,339 62,599 62,891 14 % Private debt 18,026 17,916 21,976 22,280 19,328 7 % Real estate 175,369 168,802 168,455 166,659 168,519 (4 )% Total $ 512,868 $ 510,492 $ 521,120 $ 531,447 $ 505,863 (1 )% Total capital responsibility (2) $ 658,709 $ 659,448 $ 677,757 $ 700,780 $ 681,996 4 %

_____________________________

Note: Amounts may not sum to total due to rounding. AUM/AUA reflects final data for the prior period, adjusted for net new client account activity through the period presented, and does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. Net asset value (“NAV”) data for underlying investments is as of the prior period, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days, or 115 days at the fiscal year-end, following the prior period end, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

(1) Allocation of AUM by asset class is presented by underlying investment asset classification. (2) Total capital responsibility equals assets under management (AUM) plus assets under advisement (AUA).

Glossary

Assets under advisement, or“AUA,” consists of client assets for which we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client or monitoring their investments. We generally earn revenue for advisory-related services on a contractual fixed fee basis. Advisory-related services include asset allocation, strategic planning, development of investment policies and guidelines, screening and recommending investments, legal negotiations, monitoring and reporting on investments, and investment manager review and due diligence. Advisory fees vary by client based on the scope of services, investment activity and other factors. Most of our advisory fees are fixed, and therefore, increases or decreases in AUA do not necessarily lead to proportionate changes in revenue. We believe AUA is a useful metric for assessing the relative size of our advisory business.

Our AUA is calculated as the sum of (i) the NAV of client portfolio assets for which we do not have full discretion and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments. Our AUA reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our client accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUA does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUA as of September 30, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (June 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through September 30, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of June 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Assets under management, or“AUM,” primarily reflects the assets associated with our separately managed accounts (“SMAs”) and focused commingled funds. We classify assets as AUM if we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets. Although management fees are based on a variety of factors and are not linearly correlated with AUM, we believe AUM is a useful metric for assessing the relative size and scope of our asset management business.

Our AUM is calculated as the sum of (i) the net asset value (“NAV”) of client portfolio assets, including the StepStone Funds and (ii) the unfunded commitments of clients to the underlying investments and the StepStone Funds. Our AUM reflects the investment valuations in respect of the underlying investments of our funds and accounts on a three-month lag, adjusted for new client account activity through the period end. Our AUM does not include post-period investment valuation or cash activity. AUM as of September 30, 2024 reflects final data for the prior period (June 30, 2024), adjusted for net new client account activity through September 30, 2024. NAV data for underlying investments is as of June 30, 2024, as reported by underlying managers up to the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2024. When NAV data is not available by the business day occurring on or after 100 days following June 30, 2024, such NAVs are adjusted for cash activity following the last available reported NAV.

Consolidated Funds refer to the StepStone Funds that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate funds and other entities in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Consolidated VIEs refer to the variable interest entities that we are required to consolidate as of the applicable reporting period. We consolidate VIEs in which we hold a controlling financial interest.

Fee-earning AUM, or“FEAUM,” reflects the assets from which we earn management fee revenue (i.e., fee basis) and includes assets in our SMAs, focused commingled funds and assets held directly by our clients for which we have fiduciary oversight and are paid fees as the manager of the assets. Our SMAs and focused commingled funds typically pay management fees based on capital commitments, net invested capital and, in certain cases, NAV, depending on the fee terms. Management fees are only marginally affected by market appreciation or depreciation because substantially all of the StepStone Funds pay management fees based on capital commitments or net invested capital. As a result, management fees and FEAUM are not materially affected by changes in market value. We believe FEAUM is a useful metric in order to assess assets forming the basis of our management fee revenue.

Legacy Greenspring entities refers to certain entities for which the Company, indirectly through its subsidiaries, became the sole and/or managing member in connection with the Greenspring acquisition.

SSG refers solely to StepStone Group Inc., a Delaware corporation, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

StepStone Funds refer to SMAs and focused commingled funds of the Company, including acquired Greenspring funds, for which the Partnership or one of its subsidiaries acts as both investment adviser and general partner or managing member.

The Partnership refers solely to StepStone Group LP, a Delaware limited partnership, and not to any of its subsidiaries.

Total capital responsibility equals AUM plus AUA. AUM includes any accounts for which StepStone Group has full discretion over the investment decisions, has responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or has custody of assets. AUA refers to accounts for which StepStone Group provides advice or consultation but for which the firm does not have discretionary authority, responsibility to arrange or effectuate transactions, or custody of assets.

Undeployed fee-earning capital represents the amount of capital commitments to StepStone Funds that has not yet been invested or considered active but will generate management fee revenue once invested or activated. We believe undeployed fee-earning capital is a useful metric for measuring the amount of capital that we can put to work in the future and thus earn management fee revenue thereon.