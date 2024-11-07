Phunware Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Financial Highlights



Steady progress in reducing net loss; Net loss from continuing operations was $2.8 million, or ($0.25) per share, for Q3 2024, as compared to a net loss of $13.7 million, or ($5.72) per share, for Q3 20231

Net cash used in operating activities from continued operations was $10.4 million for Q3 2024, as compared to $14.6 million for Q3 2023

Year-to-date software and subscription bookings up 300% over prior year

Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2024 was $35.5 million Subsequent to the end the third quarter and based on proceeds from the Company's use of the at-the-market (ATM) financing facility, the Company's cash and cash equivalents as of November 6, 2024 was approximately $110 million.

1 Based on 11.1 million weighted average shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and 2.4 million weighted shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023. Basic and diluted shares outstanding are the same and all figures reflect the effectuation of a 50:1 reverse stock split in February 2024

Recent Business Highlights



Issued a Letter to Stockholders

Appointed Stephen Chen as Interim CEO following the retirement of former CEO Mike Snavely

Appointed global technology and AI leader Rahul Mewawalla as Chairman of the Board Signed a term sheet to acquire a controlling interest in MyCanvass, LLC, which is currently indirectly majority owned and controlled by Campaign Nucleus, a SaaS platform company founded by Brad Parscale

Phunware Interim CEO Stephen Chen commented,“As we look ahead, Phunware's future direction is centered on innovation that empowers both enterprises and public sector entities to navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and security. We are committed to helping companies and federal agencies unlock the potential of AI in ways that support their operational goals while safeguarding their proprietary data. Our secure, localized AI frameworks will give our partners the tools to apply generative AI without compromising control over sensitive information. This approach reflects our dedication to being a trusted ally across corporate and federal landscapes, enabling sectors from healthcare and finance to national security to leverage advanced capabilities that meet the highest standards of security and compliance.

“Our expanded focus includes developing and delivering AI-driven platforms that make real-time, on-demand coordination and engagement accessible to organizations of all sizes, allowing them to scale their efforts and achieve targeted outcomes efficiently. Phunware's commitment aligns with our broader vision of supporting secure and transformative digital solutions that meet the unique needs of government and corporate clients alike. In the coming years, Phunware will continue to lead with data integrity, operational excellence, and customer-centricity, empowering our partners to achieve sustainable success in an era where digital trust is paramount. Lastly, our CFO, Troy Reisner, has made the decision step down from his position and depart Phunware by November 30, 2024. I would like to thank Troy for his service to Phunware and acknowledge his pivotal role in leading the financial side of our Company, including our capital markets programs, during his tenure and we wish him the best,” Mr. Chen concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Phunware management will host a live conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use Participant Access Code 704558 to be joined into the Phunware conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at Phunware 3Q24 Earnings Webcast . A webcast earnings call replay will be available approximately one hour after the live call until November 7, 2025 with this same weblink.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 21, 2024 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (or 919-882-2331 for international callers) and using replay access code 51482.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) is an enterprise software company specializing in mobile app solutions with integrated intelligent capabilities. We provide businesses with the tools to create, implement, and manage custom mobile applications, analytics, digital advertising, and location-based services. Phunware is transforming mobile engagement by delivering scalable, personalized, and data-driven mobile app experiences.

Phunware's mission is to achieve unparalleled connectivity and monetization through widespread adoption of Phunware mobile technologies, leveraging brands, consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants. Phunware is poised to expand its software products and services audience through its new platform, utilize and monetize its patents and other intellectual property, and reintroduce its digital asset ecosystem for existing holders and new market participants.

For more information on Phunware, please visit To better understand and leverage generative AI and Phunware's mobile app technologies, visit

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“expose,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. For example, Phunware is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the proposed offering and the timing and terms of such offering and its intended use of proceeds from such offering should it occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under“Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Investor Relations Contact:

Chris Tyson, Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

...





Phunware Media Contact:

Joe McGurk, Managing Director

917-259-6895

...



