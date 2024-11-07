

Revenue of $231.4 million

Gross Margin of 33.8%

Adjusted gross margin of 35.4%(1)

Net loss to common of $(155.4) million

Net loss to common shareholders inclusive of $162 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge associated with the 2022 STI

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $46.7 million

Basic and diluted net loss per share of $(1.02) Adjusted diluted net income per share(1) of $0.17

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) (“ARRAY” or the“Company”), a global leader in utility-scale solar tracking, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“ARRAY had another impressive quarter of operational execution, achieving revenue within our guidance range and strong profitability, as evidenced by our adjusted gross margin of 35.4%. Our orderbook remains healthy at $2 billion, with over 20% of our global orderbook now representing orders of OmniTrackTM, which demonstrates the rapid expansion of solar projects utilizing land with diverse terrain. Additionally, a significant portion of orders in our domestic orderbook include customers evaluating domestic content, and we remain confident in our ability to provide 100% domestic trackers. Our high-probability pipeline remains robust, and we are greatly encouraged by the overall momentum in the business,” said Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Hostetler.

Mr. Hostetler continued,“As we look to 2025 and beyond, we will continue to work with our customers to understand their challenges and expected timing of projects. While there are likely some persistent headwinds that will continue to impact the U.S. market, such as interconnection and permitting delays, shortages of long lead-time electrical equipment, and labor constraints, we also believe there are dynamics that will facilitate incremental improvement in 2025. These factors include the financing environment, clarity around AD/CVD tariffs for imported modules, and additional transparency on IRA incentives for utility-scale solar. As we assess these dynamics, we feel optimistic about strong double-digit top-line growth in 2025, but we will continue to do our due diligence within this environment. As always, ARRAY will remain steadfast and focused on the key elements within our control – excellent customer engagement and support, operational execution, and product enhancements and innovation.”

Executed Contracts and Awarded Orders

Total executed contracts and awarded orders at September 30, 2024 were $2.0 billion.

F ull Year 2024 Guidance

For the year ending December 31, 2024, the Company expects:



Revenue to be in the range of $900 million to $920 million

Adjusted EBITDA(2) to be in the range of $170 million to $180 million Adjusted net income per share(2) to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.65

The narrowing of our top-line guidance is reflective of continued softness in the Brazil market, which was anticipated within the range of scenarios in our guide. We expect U.S. and international volumes to be down with declining ASP when compared to 2023. We now anticipate adjusted gross margin of approximately 34% for the year, driven by the realization of torque tube and structural fastener 45X benefits and strong operational execution. Our expected Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income per share ranges have moved slightly lower when compared to prior guidance as a result of project mix within the narrowed top-line guide combined with increased strategic investments and additional non-recurring expenses. Finally, we now expect increased free cash flow of $100 million to $115 million given our focus on working capital enhancements.

Conference Call Information

About ARRAY Technologies, Inc.

ARRAY Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) is a leading global renewable energy company and provider of utility-scale solar tracking technology. Engineered to withstand the harshest conditions on the planet, ARRAY's high-quality solar trackers and sophisticated software maximize energy production, accelerating the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable energy. Founded and headquartered in the United States, ARRAY relies on its diversified global supply chain and customer-centric approach to deliver, commission, and support solar energy developments around the world, lighting the way to a brighter, smarter future for clean energy. For more news and information on ARRAY, please visit arraytechinc.com.

