GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results For The 3Rd Quarter 2024

Quarter End AUM of $32.2 billion; Average AUM of $31.6 billion for the Third Quarter

Third Quarter Fully Diluted EPS of $0.69 versus $0.52 in the Third Quarter of 2023 $261.0 million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Seed Capital, and Investments and no Debt GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 57,546 $ 57,644 $ 59,475 Expenses 35,917 41,994 41,954 Operating income 21,629 15,650 17,521 Non-operating income 1,027 2,535 303 Net income 16,834 15,017 13,137 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.52 Operating margin 37.6 % 27.1 % 29.5 %





Giving Back to Society - $75 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm's combined charitable donations total approximately $80 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of GAMI's charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, GAMI shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

On August 6, 2024, GAMI's board of directors authorized the creation of a private foundation to continue our charitable giving program with an initial contribution of $5 million.

Revenue

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Investment advisory and incentive fees Funds $ 38,847 $ 37,755 Institutional and Private Wealth Management 14,977 15,457 SICAV 5 1,555 Total $ 53,829 $ 54,767 Distribution fees and other income 3,717 4,708 Total revenue $ 57,546 $ 59,475





The quarter over quarter increase in Funds revenues was primarily the result of higher average assets under management while the decrease in Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues was primarily the result of lower beginning of the quarter equity assets under management, which are generally used to calculate the revenues. The decrease in SICAV revenues reflects a change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV, an open-end fund available to non-U.S. shareholders, which became effective in December 2023. The change better aligns the financial arrangements with the services rendered by each party in managing the fund and did not have a material impact on the financial results. The decrease in distribution fees and other income was primarily the result of a decrease in equity mutual funds AUM that pay distribution fees.

Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Compensation $ 22,566 $ 28,192 Management fee 2,517 1,980 Distribution costs 6,033 5,992 Other operating expenses 4,801 5,790 Total expenses $ 35,917 $ 41,954



The lower compensation expense in the third quarter of 2024 reflected $5.5 million of waived compensation.

The $0.5 million increase in management fee is attributable to the higher pre-management fee income of $5.4 million; and, Other operating expenses this quarter were lower versus the third quarter of 2023 reflecting the change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV beginning in December 2023.



Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 37.6% for the third quarter of 2024 compared with 29.5% for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Gain / (loss) from investments, net $ 3,370 $ (1,952 ) Interest and dividend income 2,947 2,542 Interest expense (290 ) (287 ) Charitable giving contribution (5,000 ) - Total non-operating income $ 1,027 $ 303





Non-operating income increased $0.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the higher mark-to-market values on our investment portfolio for the quarter and an increase in interest and dividend income. This was offset by the $5 million contribution to the private foundation to support our ongoing charitable giving program.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 25.7% versus 26.3% for the third quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $261.0 million with no debt at September 30, 2024.

Assets Under Management

(In millions) As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Mutual Funds $ 8,440 $ 8,035 $ 7,546 Closed-end Funds 7,459 7,052 6,727 Institutional & PWM (a) (b) 10,984 10,436 10,034 SICAV (c) 9 9 622 Total Equities 26,892 25,532 24,929 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund 5,268 5,159 4,217 Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 32 32 Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 5,300 5,191 4,249 Total Assets Under Management $ 32,192 $ 30,723 $ 29,178 (a) Includes $278, $297, and $401 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (b) Includes $212, $223, and $230 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. (c) Includes $0, $0, and $613 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.



Assets under management on September 30, 2024 were $32.2 billion, an increase of 4.9% from the $30.7 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarter's increase consisted of net market appreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $493 million, and distributions, net of reinvestments, of $133 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on September 30, 2024 were $5.3 billion, up from $5.2 billion at June 30, 2024.









Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on September 30, 2024 were $8.4 billion, an increase of 5.0% from the $8.0 billion at June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was attributed to:



Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $7 million;

Net outflows of $240 million; and Net market appreciation of $652 million.



Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on September 30, 2024 were $7.5 billion, an increase of 5.6% from the $7.1 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was comprised of:



Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $126 million;

Net outflows of $7 million, including the redemption of $2 million of preferred shares, the repurchase of $30 million of common stock less the issuance of $25 million common shares; and Net market appreciation of $540 million.



Subsequent to quarter end, the Gabelli Utility Trust completed a $58 million rights offering. In October, The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust raised $150 million in Series M 4.8% puttable/callable preferred shares with a December 26, 2026 mandatory redemption.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on September 30, 2024 were $11.0 billion, an increase of 5.8% from the $10.4 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was due to:



Net market appreciation of $834 million; and Net outflows of $286 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in the SICAV on September 30, 2024 were $9 million, the same as June 30, 2024.

Assets Under Administration

(In millions) As of September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Teton-Keeley Funds (a) $ 883 $ 880 SICAV 431 468 Total Assets Under Administration $ 1,314 $ 1,348 (a) Includes $278 and $297 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.



AUA on September 30, 2024 were $1.3 billion, consistent with the $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Information

As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and U.S Treasury Bills were $201.4 million and investments were $59.6 million, compared with cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills of $160.8 million and investments of $44.1 million as of December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, stockholders' equity was $155.3 million (net of the $50.5 million $2.00 per share dividend) compared to $181.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2024, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and repurchased 100,476 shares for $2.5 million at an average investment of $25.30 per share. On September 19, 2024, GAMI's board of directors declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share payable on November 4, 2024 to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, GAMI accrued special dividends of $50.5 million to be paid on November 4, 2024. From October 1, 2024 to November 7, 2024, the Company has repurchased 23,686 shares at an average investment of $24.24 per share.

On November 7, 2024, GAMI's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on December 31, 2024 to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 17, 2024.

Symposiums/Conferences

On September 5th, we hosted the 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of eighteen companies operating in the aerospace eco-system.



On September 26th, GAMCO hosted its 2nd annual PFAS Symposium featuring presentations from regulators, the industry association and management from private and public companies.





We are hosting the following symposiums and conferences in the fourth quarter of 2024:





48th Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (November 4th and 5th)



6th Healthcare Symposium (November 15th) 2nd Section 852(b)(6) Conference (December 5th)



About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities. As we stated in the past, GAMI continues to look for new acquisitions / lift-outs and will pay finder's fees for successful opportunities.

GAMI offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit

Money Market Fund

Investment in the fund is neither guaranteed nor insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any government agency. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. The fund's sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time. You could lose money by investing in the fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 September 30,

2023 Revenue: Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 53,829 $ 53,290 $ 54,767 Distribution fees and other income 3,717 4,354 4,708 Total revenue 57,546 57,644 59,475 Expenses: Compensation 22,566 29,006 28,192 Management fee 2,517 2,021 1,980 Distribution costs 6,033 5,709 5,992 Other operating expenses 4,801 5,258 5,790 Total expenses 35,917 41,994 41,954 Operating income 21,629 15,650 17,521 Non-operating income: Gain / (loss) from investments, net 3,370 99 (1,952 ) Interest and dividend income 2,947 2,726 2,542 Interest expense (290 ) (290 ) (287 ) Charitable giving contribution (5,000 ) - - Total non-operating income 1,027 2,535 303 Income before provision for income taxes 22,656 18,185 17,824 Provision for income taxes 5,822 3,168 4,687 Net income $ 16,834 $ 15,017 $ 13,137 Earnings per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,263 24,442 25,224 Diluted 24,263 24,442 25,224 Shares outstanding 24,235 24,335 25,153





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (in thousands) September 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2023 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,296 $ 61,801 $ 125,181 Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills 99,096 99,025 49,158 Investments in securities 31,179 19,998 22,775 Seed capital investments 28,424 24,044 22,361 Receivable from brokers 2,901 4,562 1,958 Other receivables 19,541 21,178 20,218 Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 7,801 8,927 10,844 Other assets 10,132 9,896 9,735 Total assets $ 301,370 $ 249,431 $ 262,230 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Income taxes payable $ 40 $ 17 $ - Compensation payable 44,522 23,399 47,548 Dividends payable 48,469 - - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,023 45,036 44,560 Total liabilities 146,054 68,452 92,108 Stockholders' equity 155,316 180,979 170,122 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 301,370 $ 249,431 $ 262,230 Shares outstanding 24,235 24,906 25,153





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management By investment vehicle (in millions) Three Months Ended % Changed From September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Equities: Mutual Funds Beginning of period assets $ 8,035 $ 8,235 $ 8,271 Inflows 175 189 146 Outflows (415 ) (359 ) (363 ) Net inflows (outflows) (240 ) (170 ) (217 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 652 (26 ) (503 ) Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (7 ) (4 ) (5 ) Total increase (decrease) 405 (200 ) (725 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 8,440 $ 8,035 $ 7,546 5.0 % 11.8 % Percentage of total assets under management 26.2 % 26.2 % 25.9 % Average assets under management $ 8,177 $ 8,095 $ 8,100 1.0 % 1.0 % Closed-end Funds Beginning of period assets $ 7,052 $ 7,313 $ 7,195 Inflows 25 3 - Outflows (32 ) (48 ) (29 ) Net inflows (outflows) (7 ) (45 ) (29 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 540 (89 ) (312 ) Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (126 ) (127 ) (127 ) Total increase (decrease) 407 (261 ) (468 ) Assets under management, end of period 7,459 $ 7,052 $ 6,727 5.8 % 10.9 % Percentage of total assets under management 23.2 % 23.0 % 23.1 % Average assets under management $ 7,260 $ 7,166 $ 7,124 1.3 % 1.9 % Institutional & PWM Beginning of period assets $ 10,436 $ 11,146 $ 11,035 Inflows 87 125 51 Outflows (373 ) (493 ) (513 ) Net inflows (outflows) (286 ) (368 ) (462 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 834 (342 ) (539 ) Total increase (decrease) 548 (710 ) (1,001 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 10,984 $ 10,436 $ 10,034 5.3 % 9.5 % Percentage of total assets under management 34.1 % 34.0 % 34.4 % Average assets under management $ 10,905 $ 10,775 $ 10,928 1.2 % -0.2 % SICAV Beginning of period assets $ 9 $ 9 $ 590 Inflows - - 103 Outflows - - (68 ) Net inflows (outflows) - - 35 Market appreciation (depreciation) - - (3 ) Reclassification to AUA - - - Total increase (decrease) - - 32 Assets under management, end of period $ 9 $ 9 $ 622 0.0 % -98.6 % Percentage of total assets under management 0.0 % 0.0 % 2.1 % Average assets under management $ 9 $ 9 $ 610 0.0 % -98.5 % Total Equities Beginning of period assets $ 25,532 $ 26,703 $ 27,091 Inflows 287 317 300 Outflows (820 ) (900 ) (973 ) Net inflows (outflows) (533 ) (583 ) (673 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,026 (457 ) (1,357 ) Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (133 ) (131 ) (132 ) Reclassification to AUA - - - Total increase (decrease) 1,360 (1,171 ) (2,162 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 26,892 $ 25,532 $ 24,929 5.3 % 7.9 % Percentage of total assets under management 83.5 % 83.1 % 85.4 % Average assets under management $ 26,351 $ 26,045 $ 26,762 1.2 % -1.5 %





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management By investment vehicle - continued (in millions) Three Months Ended % Changed From September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Fixed Income: 100% U.S. Treasury fund Beginning of period assets $ 5,159 $ 4,965 $ 3,596 Inflows 1,245 1,290 1,297 Outflows (1,205 ) (1,162 ) (728 ) Net inflows (outflows) 40 128 569 Market appreciation (depreciation) 69 66 52 Total increase (decrease) 109 194 621 Assets under management, end of period $ 5,268 $ 5,159 $ 4,217 2.1 % 24.9 % Percentage of total assets under management 16.4 % 16.0 % 14.5 % Average assets under management $ 5,246 $ 5,064 $ 3,995 3.6 % 31.3 % Institutional & PWM Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 Inflows - - - Outflows - - - Net inflows (outflows) - - - Market appreciation (depreciation) - - - Total increase (decrease) - - - Assets under management, end of period $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % 0.0 % Percentage of total assets under management 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Average assets under management $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % 0.0 % Total Treasuries & Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 5,191 $ 4,997 $ 3,628 Inflows 1,245 1,290 1,297 Outflows (1,205 ) (1,162 ) (728 ) Net inflows (outflows) 40 128 569 Market appreciation (depreciation) 69 66 52 Total increase (decrease) 109 194 621 Assets under management, end of period $ 5,300 $ 5,191 $ 4,249 2.1 % 24.7 % Percentage of total assets under management 16.5 % 16.9 % 14.6 % Average assets under management $ 5,278 $ 5,096 $ 4,027 3.6 % 31.1 % Total AUM Beginning of period assets $ 30,723 $ 31,700 $ 30,719 Inflows 1,532 1,607 1,597 Outflows (2,025 ) (2,062 ) (1,701 ) Net inflows (outflows) (493 ) (455 ) (104 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,095 (391 ) (1,305 ) Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (133 ) (131 ) (132 ) Reclassification to AUA - - - Total increase (decrease) 1,469 (977 ) (1,541 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 32,192 $ 30,723 $ 29,178 4.8 % 10.3 % Average assets under management $ 31,629 $ 31,141 $ 30,789 1.6 % 2.7 %





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries Assets Under Management By investment vehicle (in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Equities: Mutual Funds Beginning of period assets $ 7,973 $ 8,140 Inflows 540 556 Outflows (1,206 ) (1,164 ) Net inflows (outflows) (666 ) (608 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,149 27 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (16 ) (13 ) Total increase (decrease) 467 (594 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 8,440 $ 7,546 11.8 % Percentage of total assets under management 26.2 % 25.9 % Average assets under management $ 8,079 $ 8,185 -1.3 % Closed-end Funds Beginning of period assets $ 7,097 $ 7,046 Inflows 69 25 Outflows (183 ) (68 ) Net inflows (outflows) (114 ) (43 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 855 112 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (379 ) (388 ) Total increase (decrease) 362 (319 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 7,459 $ 6,727 10.9 % Percentage of total assets under management 23.2 % 23.1 % Average assets under management $ 7,162 $ 7,150 0.2 % Institutional & PWM Beginning of period assets $ 10,738 $ 10,714 Inflows 278 178 Outflows (1,294 ) (1,368 ) Net inflows (outflows) (1,016 ) (1,190 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,262 510 Total increase (decrease) 246 (680 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 10,984 $ 10,034 9.5 % Percentage of total assets under management 34.1 % 34.4 % Average assets under management $ 10,827 $ 10,893 -0.6 % SICAV Beginning of period assets $ 631 $ 867 Inflows - 275 Outflows (2 ) (513 ) Net inflows (outflows) (2 ) (238 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) - (7 ) Reclassification to AUA (620 ) - Total increase (decrease) (622 ) (245 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 9 $ 622 -98.6 % Percentage of total assets under management 0.0 % 2.1 % Average assets under management $ 9 $ 716 -98.7 % Total Equities Beginning of period assets $ 26,439 $ 26,767 Inflows 887 1,034 Outflows (2,685 ) (3,113 ) Net inflows (outflows) (1,798 ) (2,079 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,266 642 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (395 ) (401 ) Reclassification to AUA (620 ) - Total increase (decrease) 453 (1,838 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 26,892 $ 24,929 7.9 % Percentage of total assets under management 83.5 % 85.4 % Average assets under management $ 26,077 $ 26,944 -3.2 %





GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Assets Under Management By investment vehicle - continued (in millions) Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 % Change Fixed Income: 100% U.S. Treasury fund Beginning of period assets $ 4,615 $ 2,462 Inflows 4,140 4,073 Outflows (3,682 ) (2,448 ) Net inflows (outflows) 458 1,625 Market appreciation (depreciation) 195 130 Total increase (decrease) 653 1,755 Assets under management, end of period $ 5,268 $ 4,217 24.9 % Percentage of total assets under management 16.4 % 14.5 % Average assets under management $ 5,048 $ 3,622 39.4 % Institutional & PWM Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 32 $ 32 Inflows - - Outflows - - Net inflows (outflows) - - Market appreciation (depreciation) - - Total increase (decrease) - - Assets under management, end of period $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % Percentage of total assets under management 0.1 % 0.1 % Average assets under management $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % Total Treasuries & Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 4,647 $ 2,494 Inflows 4,140 4,073 Outflows (3,682 ) (2,448 ) Net inflows (outflows) 458 1,625 Market appreciation (depreciation) 195 130 Total increase (decrease) 653 1,755 Assets under management, end of period $ 5,300 $ 4,249 24.7 % Percentage of total assets under management 16.5 % 14.6 % Average assets under management $ 5,080 $ 3,654 39.0 % Total AUM Beginning of period assets $ 31,086 $ 29,261 Inflows 5,027 5,107 Outflows (6,367 ) (5,561 ) Net inflows (outflows) (1,340 ) (454 ) Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,461 772 Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (395 ) (401 ) Reclassification to AUA (620 ) - Total increase (decrease) 1,106 (83 ) Assets under management, end of period $ 32,192 $ 29,178 10.3 % Average assets under management $ 31,157 $ 30,598 1.8 %





