عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results For The 3Rd Quarter 2024


11/7/2024 4:17:46 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
  • Quarter End AUM of $32.2 billion; Average AUM of $31.6 billion for the Third Quarter
  • Third Quarter Fully Diluted EPS of $0.69 versus $0.52 in the Third Quarter of 2023
  • $261.0 million in Cash, Cash Equivalents, Seed Capital, and Investments and no Debt

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMI”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

financial Highlights

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		September 30,
2023
U.S. GAAP
Revenue $ 57,546 $ 57,644 $ 59,475
Expenses 35,917 41,994 41,954
Operating income 21,629 15,650 17,521
Non-operating income 1,027 2,535 303
Net income 16,834 15,017 13,137
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.52
Operating margin 37.6 % 27.1 % 29.5 %


Giving Back to Society - $75 million since IPO

Since our initial public offering in February 1999, our firm's combined charitable donations total approximately $80 million, including $48 million through the shareholder designated charitable contribution program. Based on the program created by Warren Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway, our corporate charitable giving is unique in that the recipients of GAMI's charitable contributions are chosen directly by our shareholders, rather than by our corporate officers. Since its inception in 2013, GAMI shareholders have designated charitable gifts to approximately 350 charitable organizations.

On August 6, 2024, GAMI's board of directors authorized the creation of a private foundation to continue our charitable giving program with an initial contribution of $5 million.

Revenue

(In thousands) Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		September 30,
2023
Investment advisory and incentive fees
Funds $ 38,847 $ 37,755
Institutional and Private Wealth Management 14,977 15,457
SICAV 5 1,555
Total $ 53,829 $ 54,767
Distribution fees and other income 3,717 4,708
Total revenue $ 57,546 $ 59,475


The quarter over quarter increase in Funds revenues was primarily the result of higher average assets under management while the decrease in Institutional and Private Wealth Management revenues was primarily the result of lower beginning of the quarter equity assets under management, which are generally used to calculate the revenues. The decrease in SICAV revenues reflects a change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV, an open-end fund available to non-U.S. shareholders, which became effective in December 2023. The change better aligns the financial arrangements with the services rendered by each party in managing the fund and did not have a material impact on the financial results. The decrease in distribution fees and other income was primarily the result of a decrease in equity mutual funds AUM that pay distribution fees.

Expenses

(In thousands) Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		September 30,
2023
Compensation $ 22,566 $ 28,192
Management fee 2,517 1,980
Distribution costs 6,033 5,992
Other operating expenses 4,801 5,790
Total expenses $ 35,917 $ 41,954
  • The lower compensation expense in the third quarter of 2024 reflected $5.5 million of waived compensation.
  • The $0.5 million increase in management fee is attributable to the higher pre-management fee income of $5.4 million; and,
  • Other operating expenses this quarter were lower versus the third quarter of 2023 reflecting the change in the agreement for the merger arbitrage SICAV beginning in December 2023.

Operating Margin

The operating margin, which represents the ratio of operating income to revenue, was 37.6% for the third quarter of 2024 compared with 29.5% for the third quarter of 2023.

Non-Operating Income

(In thousands) Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		September 30,
2023
Gain / (loss) from investments, net $ 3,370 $ (1,952 )
Interest and dividend income 2,947 2,542
Interest expense (290 ) (287 )
Charitable giving contribution (5,000 ) -
Total non-operating income $ 1,027 $ 303


Non-operating income increased $0.7 million for the quarter, reflecting the higher mark-to-market values on our investment portfolio for the quarter and an increase in interest and dividend income. This was offset by the $5 million contribution to the private foundation to support our ongoing charitable giving program.

Other Financial Highlights

The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 25.7% versus 26.3% for the third quarter of 2023.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $261.0 million with no debt at September 30, 2024.

Assets Under Management

(In millions) As of
September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		September 30,
2023
Mutual Funds $ 8,440 $ 8,035 $ 7,546
Closed-end Funds 7,459 7,052 6,727
Institutional & PWM (a) (b) 10,984 10,436 10,034
SICAV (c) 9 9 622
Total Equities 26,892 25,532 24,929
100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund 5,268 5,159 4,217
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income 32 32 32
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income 5,300 5,191 4,249
Total Assets Under Management $ 32,192 $ 30,723 $ 29,178
(a) Includes $278, $297, and $401 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc. at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024,
and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(b) Includes $212, $223, and $230 of 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund AUM at September 30, 2024, June 30,
2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
(c) Includes $0, $0, and $613 of the SICAV AUM subadvised by Associated Capital Group, Inc. at September 30, 2024,
June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.


Assets under management on September 30, 2024 were $32.2 billion, an increase of 4.9% from the $30.7 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarter's increase consisted of net market appreciation of $2.1 billion, net outflows of $493 million, and distributions, net of reinvestments, of $133 million.

100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund

Assets under management in our 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (GABXX) on September 30, 2024 were $5.3 billion, up from $5.2 billion at June 30, 2024.


GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results For The 3Rd Quarter 2024 Image

Mutual Funds

Assets under management in Mutual Funds on September 30, 2024 were $8.4 billion, an increase of 5.0% from the $8.0 billion at June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was attributed to:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $7 million;
  • Net outflows of $240 million; and
  • Net market appreciation of $652 million.

Closed-end Funds

Assets under management in Closed-end Funds on September 30, 2024 were $7.5 billion, an increase of 5.6% from the $7.1 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was comprised of:

  • Distributions, net of reinvestment, of $126 million;
  • Net outflows of $7 million, including the redemption of $2 million of preferred shares, the repurchase of $30 million of common stock less the issuance of $25 million common shares; and
  • Net market appreciation of $540 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Gabelli Utility Trust completed a $58 million rights offering. In October, The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust raised $150 million in Series M 4.8% puttable/callable preferred shares with a December 26, 2026 mandatory redemption.

Institutional & PWM

Assets under management in Institutional & PWM on September 30, 2024 were $11.0 billion, an increase of 5.8% from the $10.4 billion on June 30, 2024. The quarterly change was due to:

  • Net market appreciation of $834 million; and
  • Net outflows of $286 million.

SICAV

Assets under management in the SICAV on September 30, 2024 were $9 million, the same as June 30, 2024.

Assets Under Administration

(In millions) As of
September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024
Teton-Keeley Funds (a) $ 883 $ 880
SICAV 431 468
Total Assets Under Administration $ 1,314 $ 1,348
(a) Includes $278 and $297 of AUM subadvised for Teton Advisors, Inc.
at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively.


AUA on September 30, 2024 were $1.3 billion, consistent with the $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Information

As of September 30, 2024, cash, cash equivalents, and U.S Treasury Bills were $201.4 million and investments were $59.6 million, compared with cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills of $160.8 million and investments of $44.1 million as of December 31, 2023. As of September 30, 2024, stockholders' equity was $155.3 million (net of the $50.5 million $2.00 per share dividend) compared to $181.0 million as of December 31, 2023.

Return to Shareholders

During the third quarter of 2024, GAMI paid a dividend of $0.04 per share for a total of $1.0 million and repurchased 100,476 shares for $2.5 million at an average investment of $25.30 per share. On September 19, 2024, GAMI's board of directors declared a special dividend of $2.00 per share payable on November 4, 2024 to class A and class B shareholders of record on September 30, 2024. During the third quarter, GAMI accrued special dividends of $50.5 million to be paid on November 4, 2024. From October 1, 2024 to November 7, 2024, the Company has repurchased 23,686 shares at an average investment of $24.24 per share.

On November 7, 2024, GAMI's board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, which is payable on December 31, 2024 to class A and class B shareholders of record on December 17, 2024.

Symposiums/Conferences

  • On September 5th, we hosted the 30th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium. The conference featured presentations by senior management of eighteen companies operating in the aerospace eco-system.
  • On September 26th, GAMCO hosted its 2nd annual PFAS Symposium featuring presentations from regulators, the industry association and management from private and public companies.
  • We are hosting the following symposiums and conferences in the fourth quarter of 2024:
    • 48th Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (November 4th and 5th)
    • 6th Healthcare Symposium (November 15th)
    • 2nd Section 852(b)(6) Conference (December 5th)

About GAMCO Investors, Inc.

GAMI is best known for its research-driven value approach to equity investing (known as PMV with a CatalystTM). GAMI conducts its investment advisory business principally through two subsidiaries: Gabelli Funds, LLC (24 open-end funds, 14 closed-end funds, 5 actively managed ETFs, and a SICAV) and GAMCO Asset Management Inc. (approximately 1,400 institutional and private wealth separate accounts). GAMI serves a broad client base including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors. In recent years, GAMI has successfully integrated new teams of RIAs by providing attractive compensation arrangements and extensive research capabilities. As we stated in the past, GAMI continues to look for new acquisitions / lift-outs and will pay finder's fees for successful opportunities.

GAMI offers a wide range of solutions for clients across Value and Growth Equity, Convertibles, actively managed ETFs, sector-focused strategies including Gold and Utilities, Merger Arbitrage, Fixed Income, and 100% U.S. Treasury Money Market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Our disclosure and analysis in this press release, which do not present historical information, contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey our current expectations or forecasts of future events. You can identify these statements because they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,” and other words and terms of similar meaning. They also appear in any discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, future performance of our products, expenses, the outcome of any legal proceedings, and financial results. Although we believe that we are basing our expectations and beliefs on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of what we currently know about our business and operations, the economy, and other conditions, there can be no assurance that our actual results will not differ materially from what we expect or believe. Therefore, you should proceed with caution in relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, some of which are listed below, that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations include risks associated with the duration and scope of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic resulting in volatile market conditions, a decline in the securities markets that adversely affect our assets under management, negative performance of our products, the failure to perform as required under our investment management agreements, and a general downturn in the economy that negatively impacts our operations. We also direct your attention to the more specific discussions of these and other risks, uncertainties and other important factors contained in our Annual Report and other public filings. Other factors that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We do not undertake to update publicly any forward-looking statements if we subsequently learn that we are unlikely to achieve our expectations whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI).

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus, which contains more complete information about this and other matters, should be read carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, please call 800 GABELLI or visit

Money Market Fund

Investment in the fund is neither guaranteed nor insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any government agency. Although the fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. The fund's sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the fund at any time. You could lose money by investing in the fund.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2024 		June 30,
2024 		September 30,
2023
Revenue:
Investment advisory and incentive fees $ 53,829 $ 53,290 $ 54,767
Distribution fees and other income 3,717 4,354 4,708
Total revenue 57,546 57,644 59,475
Expenses:
Compensation 22,566 29,006 28,192
Management fee 2,517 2,021 1,980
Distribution costs 6,033 5,709 5,992
Other operating expenses 4,801 5,258 5,790
Total expenses 35,917 41,994 41,954
Operating income 21,629 15,650 17,521
Non-operating income:
Gain / (loss) from investments, net 3,370 99 (1,952 )
Interest and dividend income 2,947 2,726 2,542
Interest expense (290 ) (290 ) (287 )
Charitable giving contribution (5,000 ) - -
Total non-operating income 1,027 2,535 303
Income before provision for income taxes 22,656 18,185 17,824
Provision for income taxes 5,822 3,168 4,687
Net income $ 16,834 $ 15,017 $ 13,137
Earnings per share attributable to common
stockholders:
Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.52
Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.61 $ 0.52
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 24,263 24,442 25,224
Diluted 24,263 24,442 25,224
Shares outstanding 24,235 24,335 25,153


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
September 30, December 31, September 30,
2024 2023 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,296 $ 61,801 $ 125,181
Short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills 99,096 99,025 49,158
Investments in securities 31,179 19,998 22,775
Seed capital investments 28,424 24,044 22,361
Receivable from brokers 2,901 4,562 1,958
Other receivables 19,541 21,178 20,218
Deferred tax asset and income tax receivable 7,801 8,927 10,844
Other assets 10,132 9,896 9,735
Total assets $ 301,370 $ 249,431 $ 262,230
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Income taxes payable $ 40 $ 17 $ -
Compensation payable 44,522 23,399 47,548
Dividends payable 48,469 - -
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 53,023 45,036 44,560
Total liabilities 146,054 68,452 92,108
Stockholders' equity 155,316 180,979 170,122
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 301,370 $ 249,431 $ 262,230
Shares outstanding 24,235 24,906 25,153


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management
By investment vehicle
(in millions)
Three Months Ended % Changed From
September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30,
2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Equities:
Mutual Funds
Beginning of period assets $ 8,035 $ 8,235 $ 8,271
Inflows 175 189 146
Outflows (415 ) (359 ) (363 )
Net inflows (outflows) (240 ) (170 ) (217 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 652 (26 ) (503 )
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (7 ) (4 ) (5 )
Total increase (decrease) 405 (200 ) (725 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 8,440 $ 8,035 $ 7,546 5.0 % 11.8 %
Percentage of total assets under management 26.2 % 26.2 % 25.9 %
Average assets under management $ 8,177 $ 8,095 $ 8,100 1.0 % 1.0 %
Closed-end Funds
Beginning of period assets $ 7,052 $ 7,313 $ 7,195
Inflows 25 3 -
Outflows (32 ) (48 ) (29 )
Net inflows (outflows) (7 ) (45 ) (29 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 540 (89 ) (312 )
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (126 ) (127 ) (127 )
Total increase (decrease) 407 (261 ) (468 )
Assets under management, end of period 7,459 $ 7,052 $ 6,727 5.8 % 10.9 %
Percentage of total assets under management 23.2 % 23.0 % 23.1 %
Average assets under management $ 7,260 $ 7,166 $ 7,124 1.3 % 1.9 %
Institutional & PWM
Beginning of period assets $ 10,436 $ 11,146 $ 11,035
Inflows 87 125 51
Outflows (373 ) (493 ) (513 )
Net inflows (outflows) (286 ) (368 ) (462 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 834 (342 ) (539 )
Total increase (decrease) 548 (710 ) (1,001 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 10,984 $ 10,436 $ 10,034 5.3 % 9.5 %
Percentage of total assets under management 34.1 % 34.0 % 34.4 %
Average assets under management $ 10,905 $ 10,775 $ 10,928 1.2 % -0.2 %
SICAV
Beginning of period assets $ 9 $ 9 $ 590
Inflows - - 103
Outflows - - (68 )
Net inflows (outflows) - - 35
Market appreciation (depreciation) - - (3 )
Reclassification to AUA - - -
Total increase (decrease) - - 32
Assets under management, end of period $ 9 $ 9 $ 622 0.0 % -98.6 %
Percentage of total assets under management 0.0 % 0.0 % 2.1 %
Average assets under management $ 9 $ 9 $ 610 0.0 % -98.5 %
Total Equities
Beginning of period assets $ 25,532 $ 26,703 $ 27,091
Inflows 287 317 300
Outflows (820 ) (900 ) (973 )
Net inflows (outflows) (533 ) (583 ) (673 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,026 (457 ) (1,357 )
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (133 ) (131 ) (132 )
Reclassification to AUA - - -
Total increase (decrease) 1,360 (1,171 ) (2,162 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 26,892 $ 25,532 $ 24,929 5.3 % 7.9 %
Percentage of total assets under management 83.5 % 83.1 % 85.4 %
Average assets under management $ 26,351 $ 26,045 $ 26,762 1.2 % -1.5 %


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management
By investment vehicle - continued
(in millions)
Three Months Ended % Changed From
September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30,
2024 2024 2023 2024 2023
Fixed Income:
100% U.S. Treasury fund
Beginning of period assets $ 5,159 $ 4,965 $ 3,596
Inflows 1,245 1,290 1,297
Outflows (1,205 ) (1,162 ) (728 )
Net inflows (outflows) 40 128 569
Market appreciation (depreciation) 69 66 52
Total increase (decrease) 109 194 621
Assets under management, end of period $ 5,268 $ 5,159 $ 4,217 2.1 % 24.9 %
Percentage of total assets under management 16.4 % 16.0 % 14.5 %
Average assets under management $ 5,246 $ 5,064 $ 3,995 3.6 % 31.3 %
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income
Beginning of period assets $ 32 $ 32 $ 32
Inflows - - -
Outflows - - -
Net inflows (outflows) - - -
Market appreciation (depreciation) - - -
Total increase (decrease) - - -
Assets under management, end of period $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % 0.0 %
Percentage of total assets under management 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 %
Average assets under management $ 32 $ 32 $ 32 0.0 % 0.0 %
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income
Beginning of period assets $ 5,191 $ 4,997 $ 3,628
Inflows 1,245 1,290 1,297
Outflows (1,205 ) (1,162 ) (728 )
Net inflows (outflows) 40 128 569
Market appreciation (depreciation) 69 66 52
Total increase (decrease) 109 194 621
Assets under management, end of period $ 5,300 $ 5,191 $ 4,249 2.1 % 24.7 %
Percentage of total assets under management 16.5 % 16.9 % 14.6 %
Average assets under management $ 5,278 $ 5,096 $ 4,027 3.6 % 31.1 %
Total AUM
Beginning of period assets $ 30,723 $ 31,700 $ 30,719
Inflows 1,532 1,607 1,597
Outflows (2,025 ) (2,062 ) (1,701 )
Net inflows (outflows) (493 ) (455 ) (104 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 2,095 (391 ) (1,305 )
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (133 ) (131 ) (132 )
Reclassification to AUA - - -
Total increase (decrease) 1,469 (977 ) (1,541 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 32,192 $ 30,723 $ 29,178 4.8 % 10.3 %
Average assets under management $ 31,629 $ 31,141 $ 30,789 1.6 % 2.7 %


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management
By investment vehicle
(in millions)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2024 2023 % Change
Equities:
Mutual Funds
Beginning of period assets $ 7,973 $ 8,140
Inflows 540 556
Outflows (1,206 ) (1,164 )
Net inflows (outflows) (666 ) (608 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,149 27
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (16 ) (13 )
Total increase (decrease) 467 (594 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 8,440 $ 7,546 11.8 %
Percentage of total assets under management 26.2 % 25.9 %
Average assets under management $ 8,079 $ 8,185 -1.3 %
Closed-end Funds
Beginning of period assets $ 7,097 $ 7,046
Inflows 69 25
Outflows (183 ) (68 )
Net inflows (outflows) (114 ) (43 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 855 112
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (379 ) (388 )
Total increase (decrease) 362 (319 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 7,459 $ 6,727 10.9 %
Percentage of total assets under management 23.2 % 23.1 %
Average assets under management $ 7,162 $ 7,150 0.2 %
Institutional & PWM
Beginning of period assets $ 10,738 $ 10,714
Inflows 278 178
Outflows (1,294 ) (1,368 )
Net inflows (outflows) (1,016 ) (1,190 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 1,262 510
Total increase (decrease) 246 (680 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 10,984 $ 10,034 9.5 %
Percentage of total assets under management 34.1 % 34.4 %
Average assets under management $ 10,827 $ 10,893 -0.6 %
SICAV
Beginning of period assets $ 631 $ 867
Inflows - 275
Outflows (2 ) (513 )
Net inflows (outflows) (2 ) (238 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) - (7 )
Reclassification to AUA (620 ) -
Total increase (decrease) (622 ) (245 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 9 $ 622 -98.6 %
Percentage of total assets under management 0.0 % 2.1 %
Average assets under management $ 9 $ 716 -98.7 %
Total Equities
Beginning of period assets $ 26,439 $ 26,767
Inflows 887 1,034
Outflows (2,685 ) (3,113 )
Net inflows (outflows) (1,798 ) (2,079 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,266 642
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (395 ) (401 )
Reclassification to AUA (620 ) -
Total increase (decrease) 453 (1,838 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 26,892 $ 24,929 7.9 %
Percentage of total assets under management 83.5 % 85.4 %
Average assets under management $ 26,077 $ 26,944 -3.2 %


GAMCO Investors, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Assets Under Management
By investment vehicle - continued
(in millions)
Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2024 2023 % Change
Fixed Income:
100% U.S. Treasury fund
Beginning of period assets $ 4,615 $ 2,462
Inflows 4,140 4,073
Outflows (3,682 ) (2,448 )
Net inflows (outflows) 458 1,625
Market appreciation (depreciation) 195 130
Total increase (decrease) 653 1,755
Assets under management, end of period $ 5,268 $ 4,217 24.9 %
Percentage of total assets under management 16.4 % 14.5 %
Average assets under management $ 5,048 $ 3,622 39.4 %
Institutional & PWM Fixed Income
Beginning of period assets $ 32 $ 32
Inflows - -
Outflows - -
Net inflows (outflows) - -
Market appreciation (depreciation) - -
Total increase (decrease) - -
Assets under management, end of period $ 32 $ 32 0.0 %
Percentage of total assets under management 0.1 % 0.1 %
Average assets under management $ 32 $ 32 0.0 %
Total Treasuries & Fixed Income
Beginning of period assets $ 4,647 $ 2,494
Inflows 4,140 4,073
Outflows (3,682 ) (2,448 )
Net inflows (outflows) 458 1,625
Market appreciation (depreciation) 195 130
Total increase (decrease) 653 1,755
Assets under management, end of period $ 5,300 $ 4,249 24.7 %
Percentage of total assets under management 16.5 % 14.6 %
Average assets under management $ 5,080 $ 3,654 39.0 %
Total AUM
Beginning of period assets $ 31,086 $ 29,261
Inflows 5,027 5,107
Outflows (6,367 ) (5,561 )
Net inflows (outflows) (1,340 ) (454 )
Market appreciation (depreciation) 3,461 772
Fund distributions, net of reinvestment (395 ) (401 )
Reclassification to AUA (620 ) -
Total increase (decrease) 1,106 (83 )
Assets under management, end of period $ 32,192 $ 29,178 10.3 %
Average assets under management $ 31,157 $ 30,598 1.8 %


Contact: Kieran Caterina
Chief Accounting Officer
(914) 921-5149
For further information please visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


MENAFN07112024004107003653ID1108863227


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search