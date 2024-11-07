Willis Lease Finance Corporation Appoints Z. Clifton Dameron As Senior Vice President

“We are thrilled to have Clif join our team,” said Austin C. Willis, WLFC's Chief Executive Officer.“His legal expertise in both leasing operations and asset management will be invaluable as we deploy our strategy.”

“Our rapid growth has been demanding on our legal team and Clif's capabilities will help us in effectively meeting the Company's needs,” said Dean M. Poulakidas, Executive Vice President & General Counsel.

Clif most recently served as Chief Legal Officer at Carlyle Aviation Partners (formerly Apollo Aviation Group), having joined in 2015 as a Senior Vice President. Prior to joining Carlyle Aviation, from 2007 to 2015, Clif was with Sciens Capital Management LLC, a New York based alternative investment manager, where he was responsible for legal matters relating to Sciens' private equity activities. Before Sciens, Clif was a corporate attorney with Bingham McCutchen LLP and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP. Clif has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Southern Methodist University, where he graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and a Juris Doctor degree from Tulane University School of Law. Clif is admitted to practice law in California and New York.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (“WLFC”) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines, auxiliary power units and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services through Willis Asset Management Limited, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Jet Centre by Willis, and Willis Aviation Services Limited, the company's service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

