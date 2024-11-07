Marriott International Presents Destinations And Experiences You Must Include In Your Trip To Colombia

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia is establishing itself as a top destination, offering a rich variety of experiences and places that should not be missed on your itinerary. From the vibrant capital to the charming coasts and natural landscapes, these are the locations and accommodations that will make your trip an unforgettable experience.

Bogotá: The Enchanting Capital

Bogotá, a vibrant and cosmopolitan metropolis, offers travelers a perfect blend of culture, history, and modernity. Among the main activities to enjoy in Bogotá are visiting the Gold Museum to learn more about pre-Columbian history, exploring Monserrate Hill (El Cerro de Monserrate) for panoramic views of the city, wandering through the historic neighborhood of La Candelaria and its colorful streets, enjoying the lively nightlife in Zona T, and being captivated by the flavors of the diverse culinary offerings in Usaquén.

For those looking to complement their stay in the city with a unique experience, the W Bogotá stands out for its design narrative inspired by the legendary story of El Dorado. Its new format, Agasajo at Jairo's restaurant, is perfect for celebrations, as it features a variety of delicious dishes to share with friends or family.

Another excellent option is the Fairfield by Marriott Bogotá Embajada , known for its strategic location and convenient airport shuttle service. This hotel offers a complimentary delicious breakfast and features renovated rooms, some already available and others in the process of renovation, ensuring a comfortable and modern stay.

Barranquilla: The Heart of the Caribbean

On the Caribbean coast, Barranquilla shines with its colorful and cheerful atmosphere, especially during the renowned Barranquilla Carnival in February or early March. No matter when you visit the city, don't miss the opportunity to visit the Carnival Museum to learn about the history of this important event, stroll along the Magdalena River Boardwalk, and explore the Ciénega de Mallorquín Ecopark.

Here, the Marriott Barranquilla Hotel stands out as a top choice for visitors, offering comfort and elegance in one of Colombia's most vibrant cities. The hotel features comfortable rooms as well as top-notch dining experiences, such as tasting local rums paired with regional dishes.

Santa Marta: Between the Sea and the Sierra Nevada

Santa Marta, the Pearl of America, offers paradise-like beaches and a rich connection to local culture. We recommend exploring Tayrona National Natural Park and its pristine beaches, strolling through the historic center of Santa Marta, and visiting the Quinta de San Pedro Alejandrino. For trekking enthusiasts, a venture to the Lost City, an ancient indigenous city, is a must.

If you prefer to relax, take a saltwater dip, and sunbathe, Playa Dormida is an ideal option. Here, the Santa Marta Marriott Resort stands out for its facilities and unique experiences that connect guests with the essence of the region. One example of this is the coffee tasting led by Amorigen, a local brand that highlights the quality of the region's coffee, sourced directly from the communities in the Sierra Nevada that cultivate it.

Guatapé: Nature Everywhere

After the city and the beach, an escape into nature will complement your visit to Colombia, and Guatapé is the ideal destination. Explore the must-see spots in the area: La Piedra del Peñol, from which you can appreciate a picturesque view of the reservoir, and the town of Guatapé, which will captivate you with its vibrant colors.

After a day of exploration, relax at The Brown , a new hotel inspired by the four elements: air, earth, fire, and water, offering a unique and revitalizing lodging experience. This hotel promises a stay filled with tranquility and a connection to the natural surroundings.

We invite you to discover the diversity and beauty of Colombia by exploring each of these exceptional destinations with unique experiences that will enrich your journey. From the energy of the capital to the serenity of natural landscapes and the warmth of the Caribbean coast, your adventure in Colombia will be unforgettable. Don't miss the opportunity to stay at these hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy, and experience authentic and memorable moments.

